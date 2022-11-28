ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
brewcrewball.com

Milwaukee Brewers Trade Candidates: Infielders

Two things are constant once we hit the month of December; the temperatures drop in Milwaukee, and the stove heats up across Major League Baseball. Brew Crew Ball continues to take a look at potential trade candidates and targets for the Brewers this offseason. Today, we examine what is out there to improve the infield. In 2022, the Brewers saw their most consistent production come via the infield. However, some heavy contracts loom within that productive infield, so the Brewers front office will be forced to make some tough decisions these next few months to keep the Brewers a contender.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WGAU

Brewers promote Marti Wronski, say MLB's only female COO

MILWAUKEE — (AP) — The Milwaukee Brewers have promoted Marti Wronski to chief operating officer, making her the franchise’s highest-ranking female executive since Wendy Selig-Prieb was the president and chair of the board in the early 2000s. Brewers officials also said Wronski is the only woman to...
MILWAUKEE, WI
brewcrewball.com

Brewers sign Mike Brosseau to one-year contract to avoid arbitration

The Brewers have avoided arbitration with one of their utility infielders, signing Mike Brosseau to a one-year deal for 2023 on Thursday morning. According to MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand, the deal is for $1.4 million dollars. MLB Trade Rumors previously projected Brosseau to earn $1.2 million in 2023. The utility...
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy