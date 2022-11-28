The TMP-Marian boys and girls basketball teams both dropped their first games of the season Thursday in the first round of the Hays City Shootout. After both teams struggled offensively in the first half Washburn Rural ended the first half and began the second half on a 16-1 run on their way to a 49-244 win over TMP in the first round game of the Hays City Shootout.

HAYS, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO