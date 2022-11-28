Read full article on original website
🏀🎥 WATCH LIVE TMP vs Newton
The TMP-Marian boys and girls basketball teams take on Newton in the consolation semifinals of the Hays City Shootout Friday at Hays High School. The girls game is scheduled to tipoff at 3 p.m. with the boys to follow at approximately 4:45 p.m. Click the player below or click HERE...
🏀🎥 WATCH LIVE Thomas More Prep-Marian vs Washburn Rural and Free State
The TMP-Marian Monarchs girls basketball team opens the season with a first round matchup against Washburn Rural in the Hays City Shootout. The TMP boys will take on Lawrence Free State. Tipoff of the girls game from Hays High School is set for 3 p.m. with the boys to follow...
🏀 Hays High sweeps Newton to open the season
Hays High opened the basketball season by hosting the 40th Gerald Mitchell Hays City Shootout. The Indians opened with Newton on Thursday evening. An 8-0 run in the first quarter proved to be the difference of the first half as the Indians led Newton 21-13 at halftime. Hays did not trail through the entire game after scoring a pair of free throws thirteen seconds in the game on the way to a 45-29 victory.
🏀 Hays girls knock off #1 Rural; boys head to 3rd place game
The Hays High girls got an early season test against one of the best programs Kansas has to offer. Washburn Rural entered the Hays City Shootout semifinals as the #1 ranked team in 6A and defending 6A champs. Girls. Hays 37 - #1-6A Washburn Rural 33. A 13-0 run during...
🏀 Tigers grind out win over Rogers State
HAYS - The Fort Hays State Tigers had three players score in double-figures and hit 10-straight free throws in the final minute and a half for a 65-55 win over Rogers State. The Tigers have won seven-straight and improved to 7-1 overall and 2-0 in the MIAA. The Hillcats are now 5-3 and 1-1 in conference play.
👟 FHSU's Hodsden earns All-America status at DII Championships
UNIVERSITY PLACE, Wash. - Fort Hays State sophomore Regan Hodsden earned All-America honors after placing 40th at the 2022 NCAA Division II Cross Country Championships Friday afternoon at Chambers Creek Regional Park. The Mitchell, Neb. native traversed the six-kilometer course in 21:20.8. After finding herself in 63rd place at the...
🏀🎙️ LISTEN: Tiger women look to stay perfect against Hillcats Saturday
Fort Hays State Women's Basketball (5-3, 1-0 MIAA) vs. Rogers State (2-5, 0-1 MIAA) Saturday, December 3, 2022 • 2 p.m. Promotions: And-1 Night - Attend the game and get one free item from the concession stand (candy, popcorn, pop, nachos) Hays Regional Airport Pack Your Bags promotion. Radio:...
🤼 Tigers come up short in a pair of duals
GOLDEN, Colo. - Fort Hays State Wrestling went 0-2 in a double dual against San Francisco State and Colorado School of Mines on Friday. Fourth-ranked Tereus Henry (197), Mason Turner (133), and Cade Lindsey (174) each won both of their matches. San Francisco State took an early 5-0 lead by...
🏀 Monarchs drop season openers at Hays City Shootout
The TMP-Marian boys and girls basketball teams both dropped their first games of the season Thursday in the first round of the Hays City Shootout. After both teams struggled offensively in the first half Washburn Rural ended the first half and began the second half on a 16-1 run on their way to a 49-244 win over TMP in the first round game of the Hays City Shootout.
🏀 Tiger women never trail in conference opening win over RiverHawks
HAYS, Kan. - The Fort Hays State women's basketball team never trailed in a 36-point victory against Northeastern State Thursday evening inside Gross Memorial Coliseum, 88-52. The Tigers knocked down 55.2 percent (32-of-58) from the floor, their best shooting effort in a game since last December (12/19 vs. Newman, 55.4 percent).
🏀🎥 WATCH LIVE TMP vs Manhattan
The TMP girls will play in the seventh place game of the Hays City Shootout against Manhattan. The TMP boys will also take on Manhattan in the fourth place game. The girls game will tipoff at 10 a.m. at Hays Middle School and the boys game is scheduled for 3:15 p.m. at the middle school.
🏀🎙️ LISTEN - Tiger men host NSU in conference opener
Hays, Kan. – Gross Memorial Coliseum. Promotions: And-1 Night - Attend the game and get one free item from the concession stand (candy, popcorn, pop, nachos). Halftime: Yaritza Vega (FHSU feature twirler) performance at both women's and men's halftimes / FHSU Women's Soccer recognition. Radio: KJLS (103.3) Fort Hays...
🏀 Hays City Shootout Day 2 Results; Day 3 Schedule
7th Place - TMP v Hugoton - 10:00 - Hays Middle School. 4th Place - Newton v Manhattan - 1:30 - Hays Middle School. 3rd Place - Olathe West v Washburn Rural - 1:30 - Hays High School. 1st Place - Northside (AR) v Hays - 5:00 - Hays High...
TMP-M alum named Hays Catholic Schools advancement director
Submitted by TMP-M Faith and family have always provided a solid foundation for Mason Ruder while growing up in Hays. That foundation got even stronger earlier this month when his alma mater greeted him back with open arms. Ruder, a 2010 graduate of Thomas More Prep-Marian High School, has been...
Hays Westside students connect during family-style lunches
Three elementary school students at Westside Elementary School took a Hays Post reporter on a tour this week to explain their new family-style lunch program. Westside school serves elementary through high school students who have emotional or behavioral issues that make it difficult for them to attend full days at their home schools. The students receive extra support at the school with the goal of transitioning them back to their home classrooms.
Tip a Cop to raise money for Special Olympics Tuesday at Gella's
The Hays Police Department is joining forces with Gella's Diner & Lb. Brewing Co. to raise money for Special Olympics Kansas athletes. Members of the HPD will be at the Gella's from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday. The HPD members will approach tables with servers. They will inform the diners...
Sustainability the focus of FHSU entrepreneurial competition
Forty-four FHSU students representing 10 countries and multiple degree programs competed in the first sustainability-themed entrepreneurial competition. The EPI²C Challenge was formerly known as Kansas Startup Weekend, a competition held annually at FHSU since 2011. “Sustainability is very important to these students,” said Henry Schwaller, instructor in the department...
Great Bend admin takes reins of Hutchinson city government
HUTCHINSON — Great Bend City Administrator Kendal Francis will be hired as the Hutchinson city administrator, pending the approval of his contract by the Hutchinson City Council in their meeting Tuesday. According to the contract as printed in the meeting agenda documents, Francis will start in Hutchinson on Jan....
70-degree temperature swing after record high Thursday
There was nearly a 70-degree swing in temperature from a record high on Thursday to the overnight low, according to the K-State Ag Research Center in Hays. The high on Thursday was a Dec. 2 record of 77 degrees, with the overnight low plunging to just 8 degrees. The high...
Hays PD Activity Report, Nov. 20-26
The Hays Police Department responded to 65 calls from Nov. 20 through Nov. 26, 2022 according to the HPD Activity Log.
