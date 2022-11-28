Most of Iowa’s 2022 General Election results have been officially certified. According to a news release from the Secretary of State’s office, the governor and other elected officials who serve as the Iowa State Board of Canvassers have met by phone and signed off on nearly all the results county officials certified in November. There are still recounts happening in Linn and Scott Counties in races for seats in the Iowa House, however, and the Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors has not yet met to certify their county’s results.

CERRO GORDO COUNTY, IA ・ 20 HOURS AGO