Read full article on original website
Related
kiow.com
Cerro Gordo Supervisors Have Not Certified November Election Results
Most of Iowa’s 2022 General Election results have been officially certified. According to a news release from the Secretary of State’s office, the governor and other elected officials who serve as the Iowa State Board of Canvassers have met by phone and signed off on nearly all the results county officials certified in November. There are still recounts happening in Linn and Scott Counties in races for seats in the Iowa House, however, and the Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors has not yet met to certify their county’s results.
kiow.com
Winnebago County Announces Plans to Replace a Workshop
The Winnebago County Secondary Roads Department is making plans to replace one of their sheds. The current shops are situated behind the Forest City Light Plant. According to Winnebago County Engineer Scott Meinders, the upgrade is necessary. Meinders explained that the building has served its purpose well, but that putting...
kiow.com
Forest City YMCA Asks the City Council for Funding
The Forest City Council was recently approached about helping to fund the childcare activities at the Forest City YMCA. According to the Forest City YMCA Director Bruce Mielke, his childcare program is vital to the city and its population. Mielke explained to the council that his programs are just like...
kiow.com
Lake Catherine Cabin Temporarily Closed
The Winnebago County Conservation Board has temporarily closed the Lake Catherine Cabin at Thorpe Park. The cabin will be closed for maintenance throughout the winter months and is scheduled to reopen again in March. Despite the closure, the WCCB is still accepting reservations for 2023 dates. So, people are able...
kiow.com
Food Bank Benefits from Local Farmers
Farmers saw a larger crop than they expected this year and because of it, area food banks will reap the benefits. The USDA is predicting the average corn yield in Iowa this year will be 202 bushels an acre. That’s just a couple of bushels short of last year’s record.
Iowa winter weather: Snow, wintry mix cover much of the state
IOWA, USA — Snow is falling across much of Iowa Tuesday as temperatures continue dropping into sub-freezing territory. Local 5 Meteorologist Dave Downey visited Webster County to see what northwest Iowa looked like, noting that many roads within Webster, Greene, Boone and Calhoun counties were at least partially covered with snow for most of the day.
Emmetsburg man who misused thousands in funeral payments receives probation
A funeral home director who was accused of taking funeral service funds for personal use was granted a deferred judgment in the District Court for Palo Alto County.
Memorial services Wednesday for 4 Iowa brothers who died in fire
Memorial services are being held Wednesday for four brothers who died in a house fire in Mason City earlier this month.
KGLO News
Mason City man convicted of murder has motion to reconsider sentence denied
MASON CITY — A Mason City man convicted of a 2021 murder in downtown Mason City has had his motion for reconsideration of his sentence denied. A Cerro Gordo County jury convicted 39-year-old Benjamin Gonzalez of first-degree murder in August of last year. Gonzalez was accused of the pre-meditated shooting death of 36-year-old Michael Creviston in late March in the area of 3rd and North Jefferson. Gonzalez was given the mandatory sentence of life in prison without the opportunity for parole.
Fort Dodge police investigating homicide of newborn but haven’t found baby’s body
FORT DODGE, Iowa – Police in Fort Dodge are asking for the community’s help in its investigation into the homicide of a newborn. In a Tuesday news release referencing a homicide investigation at 927 Central Avenue, the Fort Dodge Police Department said information about the situation came in to authorities on November 22 around 2:48 […]
KCCI.com
Former owner of Iowa funeral home avoids prison time
EMMETSBURG, Iowa — The former owner of a shuttered Emmetsburg funeral home will stay out of prison. Andrew Joyce pleaded guilty to misusing thousands of dollars meant to pre-pay for funeral services. Investigators say Joyce spent the money on operational expenses and for his own personal gain. By law,...
Man dies in rollover crash in southern Minnesota
FARIBAULT COUNTY, Minn. -- A 46-year-old man died on Friday evening after driving off the road and crashing his car in southern Minnesota.He was driving a GMC Sonoma on Highway 22 near 540th Avenue and crashed shortly after 11:30. p.m.According to the Minnesota State Patrol, he was not wearing a seatbelt.The man was identified as Jason John Neubauer, from Wells.
Comments / 0