California State

WAR HISTORY ONLINE

The Most Unusual Aircraft to Ever Take to the Skies

A number of unusual aircraft have been designed over the years, and some are more questionable than others. While many never made it past the prototype phase, a number actually entered production and saw years of service, only to be replaced by those that were more reliable and practical. The following is a list of the strangest ones to ever take to the skies…Unsurprisingly, a lot of them were developed during the Second World War.
FLORIDA STATE
Gizmodo

Air Force's Mysterious Spaceplane Finally Lands After Spending 2.5 Years in Orbit

The U.S. Space Force’s spaceplane touched down at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida after spending two and a half years orbiting around Earth on a secretive mission. The X-37B Orbital Test Vehicle-6 (OTV-6) landed on November 12 at 5:22 a.m. ET, setting a new record of 908 days in orbit. The Boeing-built reusable vehicle’s previous record had been 780 consecutive days in orbit.
FLORIDA STATE
theaviationgeekclub.com

Did you know that with an RCS of an Eagle’s Eyeball the F-117 Nighthawk was one thousand times less visible than the D-21, the least visible shape previously produced at Lockheed’s Skunk Works?

The F-117A Nighthawk shape was one thousand times less visible than the least visible shape previously produced at the Skunk Works. The F-117A Nighthawk is the world’s first operational aircraft designed to exploit low-observable stealth technology. This precision-strike aircraft penetrates high-threat airspace and uses laser-guided weapons against critical targets.
NEVADA STATE
theaviationgeekclub.com

First man to fly the iconic SR-71 recalls when he flew the Blackbird Inverted and he turned off the Instrumentation so that Kelly Johnson wouldn’t find out

When Kelly Johnson began designing the advanced SR-71 Blackbird for the US Air Force, he appointed Robert J. “Bob” Gilliland chief test pilot. On the morning of Dec. 22, 1964, at a small, closely guarded airstrip in the desert town of Palmdale, California, Lockheed test pilot Robert J. “Bob” Gilliland stepped into a strange-looking aircraft and roared into aviation history.
PALMDALE, CA
theaviationgeekclub.com

First SR-71 RSO explains why Reconnaissance Systems Officer cockpit had to be rearranged before the Blackbird maiden flight or the USAF would not buy the SR-71

‘Airspeed indicators were on one side, attitude indicators were on the other, altimeter gauges were in the middle, and we couldn’t even tell what time it was. It was a nightmare,’ Richard “Butch” Sheffield first SR-71 Blackbird RSO. During its career, the SR-71 Blackbird gathered intelligence...
WASHINGTON STATE
MilitaryTimes

Black officer’s ‘lost’ Medal of Honor nomination nearing approval

One of the first Black officers to lead a Special Forces team in combat, then-Capt. Paris Davis distinguished himself on June 18, 1965, during a pre-dawn raid on a North Vietnamese Army camp in Bong Son. After initial success, a major enemy counterattack wounded every American there — and he thought death for his comrades would soon follow.
ILLINOIS STATE
MilitaryTimes

Air Force promotes 1 in 5 eligible airmen to chief master sergeant

The Air Force announced Wednesday it has tapped more than 500 airmen for promotion to chief master sergeant, the service’s highest enlisted rank. In total, about one in five eligible airmen — 514 of 2,526 senior master sergeants — made the cut. That’s a slight uptick from last year, when the selection rate dipped to 18%, though the annual rate continues to hover around 20%.
ILLINOIS STATE
MilitaryTimes

Two Navy ships just got too close for comfort in San Diego Bay

The Navy is investigating what led to two service ships nearly colliding Tuesday in San Diego Bay. The purported close call involved the guided-missile destroyer Momsen and the dock landing ship Harpers Ferry. Officials did not confirm precisely what time the incident occurred Tuesday, but a video of the encounter...
SAN DIEGO, CA
CNET

NASA Regains Communication With Orion Spacecraft After Unexpected Glitch

Test flights are test flights for a reason. NASA was aiming for a trouble-free Artemis I mission that's sending its uncrewed Orion capsule around the moon and back, but the spacecraft encountered a communications glitch overnight. Orion talks with Earth through the Deep Space Network, an array of antennas across...
HOUSTON, TX
MilitaryTimes

Today’s ‘Battle of military relief societies’ helps troops, families

The four military relief societies are engaged in a battle to see who can get the most donations on a single day, Giving Tuesday. The chief executive officers have decided they will each wear gear from the winning military aid society and post a message on social media thanking donors.
MilitaryTimes

Army football reveals WWII-themed uniform for Navy matchup

Hot on the tails of the Navy revealing its space-themed uniform for the annual academy rivalry football matchup, the U.S. Military Academy at West Point decided to look to its past for sartorial inspiration. Its uniform is dedicated to the soldiers of the 1st Armored Division, specifically those that kicked...
WEST POINT, CA
MilitaryTimes

The 1st female Marine expeditionary force sergeant major is on her way

For the first time, a female Marine will serve as the top enlisted adviser to a three-star general, the Corps announced Wednesday. Sgt. Maj. Joy Kitashima, now the senior enlisted leader of the 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, was selected on Nov. 22 to be the sergeant major of III Marine Expeditionary Force, the Pacific-focused force based in Okinawa, Japan. She tentatively is scheduled to assume the role in July 2023.
INDIANA STATE
MilitaryTimes

A record 6 women completed the Marine infantry officer course in 2022

Six women — a record high — graduated from the grueling Marine Infantry Officer Course in fiscal year 2022, the Marine Corps has confirmed. A total of 12 women have now completed the course out of 39 female Marines who have attempted it, according to data provided to Marine Corps Times by Capt. Phil Parker, a Training Command spokesman, in November.
CALIFORNIA STATE
SpaceNews.com

Space Force orders three GPS satellites for $744 million

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Space Force announced Nov. 28 it has ordered three GPS 3F satellites from Lockheed Martin for $744 million. The Space Force exercised the fourth contract option awarded to Lockheed Martin under a 2018 agreement worth $7.2 billion for up to 22 satellites. The first was...
WASHINGTON STATE
scitechdaily.com

NASA’s BioSentinel Mission Underway After Successful Lunar Flyby

NASA’s BioSentinel – a shoebox-sized CubeSat designed to learn what happens to life in deep space – is traveling far from Earth. But that also means it’s closer than ever to being the first long-duration biology experiment in deep space. BioSentinel’s mission operations team successfully acquired signal from the spacecraft shortly after launch on November 16, 2022, and it is currently operating as expected.
CALIFORNIA STATE

