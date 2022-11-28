ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Self-Improvement Deals to Shop During Cyber Monday for a Better 2023

By Bernadette Deron
 5 days ago

December is just a few days away, and we're using the rest of 2022 as a reflective period. The holidays are a hectic time, and in order to maintain our sanity, we want to make sure self-care is at the top of our priority lists!

During this time, we can start to develop new habits which we can carry over into 2023 to improve ourselves — and there are so many products that may be able to help. From instructional and inspirational books, to journals or even self-care beauty products, there are tons of options to shop at Amazon during their Cyber Monday sale. Scroll on to check out our favorite deals!

Beauty and Personal Care Products

+ Lux Unfiltered N°32 Gradual Hydrating Self Tanner

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2v6lMn_0jQJwEJR00
Amazon

Our Absolute Favorite: With our summer tans all but completely faded, we want to check out new self tanners to boost our grow! We've tested out a bunch in our day, but this gradual tanning lotion is something new we want to try. Shoppers say the application is totally seamless — and claim the color payoff is absolutely amazing!

Was $37 On Sale: $30 You Save 19% See it!

More beauty and personal care deals we're shopping:

Guided Meditative Journals

Intelligent Change - The Five Minute Journal

Amazon

Our Absolute Favorite: This journal has prompts for both the morning and evening to help you start and end your day in a great headspace. Taking out just five minutes per day with the help of this journal may be able to help you focus on the good happening in your life. Plus, it may help you relax and hopefully instill some healthier habits!

Was $29 On Sale: $22 You Save 24% See it!

More beauty and personal care deals we're shopping:

Self-Improvement Books

Feed Your Soul: Nutritional Wisdom to Lose Weight Permanently and Live Fulfilled

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1P3dTg_0jQJwEJR00
Amazon

Our Absolute Favorite: One of the most popular New Year's resolutions always centers around getting fit — but instead of going on some type of fad diet, why not use this book as a tool? This holistic approach to weight loss covers a variety of areas, and can ultimately lead to a more balanced relationship with nutrition!

Was $17 On Sale: $12 You Save 29% See it!

More beauty and personal care deals we're shopping:

