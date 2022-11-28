Self-Improvement Deals to Shop During Cyber Monday for a Better 2023

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Please note, prices are accurate at the time of publication but are subject to change.

December is just a few days away, and we're using the rest of 2022 as a reflective period. The holidays are a hectic time, and in order to maintain our sanity, we want to make sure self-care is at the top of our priority lists!

During this time, we can start to develop new habits which we can carry over into 2023 to improve ourselves — and there are so many products that may be able to help. From instructional and inspirational books, to journals or even self-care beauty products, there are tons of options to shop at Amazon during their Cyber Monday sale. Scroll on to check out our favorite deals!

Beauty and Personal Care Products

+ Lux Unfiltered N°32 Gradual Hydrating Self Tanner

Our Absolute Favorite: With our summer tans all but completely faded, we want to check out new self tanners to boost our grow! We've tested out a bunch in our day, but this gradual tanning lotion is something new we want to try. Shoppers say the application is totally seamless — and claim the color payoff is absolutely amazing!

Guided Meditative Journals

Intelligent Change - The Five Minute Journal

Our Absolute Favorite: This journal has prompts for both the morning and evening to help you start and end your day in a great headspace. Taking out just five minutes per day with the help of this journal may be able to help you focus on the good happening in your life. Plus, it may help you relax and hopefully instill some healthier habits!

Self-Improvement Books

Feed Your Soul: Nutritional Wisdom to Lose Weight Permanently and Live Fulfilled

Our Absolute Favorite: One of the most popular New Year's resolutions always centers around getting fit — but instead of going on some type of fad diet, why not use this book as a tool? This holistic approach to weight loss covers a variety of areas, and can ultimately lead to a more balanced relationship with nutrition!

