Latto has shared a new song called “FTCU” (Fuck The Club Up) featuring GloRilla and Gangsta Boo. True to its title, the track is a bass-heavy, dancefloor-ready anthem for those who refuse to let the cold weather stop them from getting rowdy in the VIP. Latto and Gangsta Boo tag team the call-and-response chorus and the ad-lib-packed first verse, and GloRilla gets the second verse all to herself, taking the opportunity to rattle off her list of club wills and won’ts. (She won’t show ID or give out her number in any situation, or even show up if she’s not getting paid on the backend. She will get the party going as soon as she walks in, but she’ll also keep her pistol and a crew of shooters on hand in case things go south.)

1 DAY AGO