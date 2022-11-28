Read full article on original website
The 20 best rock songs right now
Philly band Gladie’s new album Don’t Know What You’re In Until You’re Out, released this month, is a stunning document of a major reset in frontwoman Augusta Koch’s life. She quit drinking in 2020 and album highlight “Born Yesterday” acts as an entry point into her journey, wavering before realizing that she can weather the oncoming storm. Hearing her sing “The way I feel, I could fill the ocean on my own,” is a moment to punch the air to.
Lil Peep’s 2015 mixtape Live Forever is now on streaming platforms
Seven years ago today, Lil Peep released his second mixtape, Live Forever. The release came as the rapper began to gain a following within the nascent SoundCloud rap scene thanks to his single “Star Shopping” (recently certified platinum), but Live Forever has stayed off of streaming services since then thanks to sample clearance issues. On the seventh anniversary of its release, Live Forever is now available to stream on all major platforms.
Latto shares “FTCU” feat. GloRilla and Gangsta Boo
Latto has shared a new song called “FTCU” (Fuck The Club Up) featuring GloRilla and Gangsta Boo. True to its title, the track is a bass-heavy, dancefloor-ready anthem for those who refuse to let the cold weather stop them from getting rowdy in the VIP. Latto and Gangsta Boo tag team the call-and-response chorus and the ad-lib-packed first verse, and GloRilla gets the second verse all to herself, taking the opportunity to rattle off her list of club wills and won’ts. (She won’t show ID or give out her number in any situation, or even show up if she’s not getting paid on the backend. She will get the party going as soon as she walks in, but she’ll also keep her pistol and a crew of shooters on hand in case things go south.)
Chloe George shares debut EP Penny
Chloe George achieved TikTok virality via her 2021 voice memo cover of “Ghost Town,” the track (produced by an artist who shall not be named in this post) that launched 070 Shake’s career. In her four short years since graduating from NYU’s Clive Davis School of Music, Chloe has become a sought-after songwriter, with credits on tracks by the likes of Dua Lipa and Normani. Now based in Los Angeles and signed to The FADER’s own record label, she’s stepped into her career’s next chapter with the release of her debut EP, Penny.
The tragic death of actor Clarence Gilyard (Die Hard, Walker Texas Ranger) at 66
Clarence Gilyard Jr., the partner of Chuck Norris in 'Walker, Texas Ranger,' passed away at the age of 66. The movie and TV star worked as an acting professor in his last years, building on his vast experiences in Hollywood.
100 Gecs announce new album, share Snake Eyes EP
100 Gecs, the wildly innovative duo of Dylan Brady and Laura Les, have confirmed details of their second album. 10,000 Gecs will be released on March 17 next year. It is 100 Gecs' follow-up to their 1000 Gecs debut, one of The FADER's best albums of 2019. For those who...
A$AP Rocky shares new song “Shittin’ Me”
A$AP Rocky has dropped new song "Shittin' Me." The track is taken from the soundtrack to racing video game Need For Speed Unbound, which was released earlier this week. "Shittin' Me" is produced by Krash, who worked on two tracks on Rocky's 2018 album TESTING. Scroll down to hear the new song now.
B. Cool Aid (Pink Siifu and Ahwlee) share new songs
Pink Siifu‘s seemingly endless well of creative inspiration has been poured into a deep and rich discography. He’s shared the acclaimed solo projects ensley, GUMBO’! and the experimental hardcore album NEGRO as well as acclaimed rap collaborations with YUNGMORPHEUS, Real Bad Man, and Fly Anakin. There’s also B. Cool Aid, his duo with producer Ahwlee; it’s been three years since their sophomore project Syrup came out, and today they’re back with two new loosies shared in advance of an upcoming album.
Watch Mac DeMarco perform with Domi & JD Beck on the Tonight Show
Grammy-nominated jazz duo Domi & JD Beck were joined by Mac DeMarco as they performed on The Tonight Show on Thursday. The indie rock frontman got in front of the cameras to play "Two Shrimps," which appears on Domi & JD Beck's 2022 album Not Tight. Check out their performance above.
Why have so many people transformed their cars into TikTok studios?
In recent years, content creatures have ventured beyond their dedicated home studios to... recording in their cars. Yep, you heard that right – and chances are, you would've come across many along the way. While it might feel relevant for car experts or 'gearheads' to offer candid takes in such a setting, there appears to be an unspoken shift from homes-to-car filming for social media influencers. But, why? The phenomenon certainly isn't new with YouTube first bringing the 'vlog' to life in the early 2000s.Even TV shows have witnessed the strange allure around 'car creating', with James Corden and...
Watch Björk’s “Sorrowful Soil” video
Björk has shared a new visual treatment for “Sorrowful Soil,” the fourth track from Fossora. In the Viðar Logi-directed clip, which doubles as a lyric video, the Icelandic experimental pop icon delivers the odd, acappella cut in stark relief to an active volcano. Through an ovoid porthole in a see of black, Logi’s camera watches her serenade the scorched mountain rock and oozing lava with extremely normal lines like “In a woman’s lifetime / She gets four hundred eggs / But only two or three nests.”
Phoebe Bridgers and Storefront Chuch honor Mimi Parker with Low cover
Lukas Frank (Storefront Church) and Phoebe Bridgers have shared a cover of “Words,” the opening track from Low’s debut studio LP, I Could Live in Hope, released 28 years ago today. Frank and Bridgers recorded their new rendition in tribute to Mimi Parker, Low’s drummer and co-lead vocalist, who died last month at 55 after a long battle with ovarian cancer.
Boris share surprise album fade
Boris, the iconic Tokyo trio who have made some of the world’s heaviest music for three decades now, have celebrated the 30-year anniversary as a band with a prolific 2022: beginning with the eclectic W in January, continuing with the bracing hardcore of Heavy Rocks in August, and culminating today (December 2) with fade, out today under the very sneaky moniker of boris (with a lower-case “b.”)
Elton John will headline Glastonbury 2023
Elton John has been named as the first headliner for Glastonbury 2023. The festival date will mark his first time playing the festival as well as being his final ever U.K. performance as he approaches retirement. In a statement, Elton John said, “I couldn’t be more excited to be headlining...
Kanye West Subreddit shares Holocaust facts after rapper’s latest antisemitic tirade
Following Kanye West‘s appearance on Alex Jones’ Infowars on Thursday, which saw the rapper and designer deny the Holocaust and praise Adolf Hitler, members of the Reddit community r/Kanye have begun posting facts about the Nazi leader’s campaign of extermination. The surge in posts with information about...
