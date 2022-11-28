ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore County, MD

foxbaltimore.com

19-year-old man arrested in connection to an Edgewater homicide, police say

EDGEWATER, Md. (WBFF) — A 19-year-old man has been arrested in connection to a homicide that happened very early Saturday in Edgewater, according to the Anne Arundel County Police Department. Police said officers responded to a report of a shooting just after midnight at the Los Chaparritos restaurant. When...
EDGEWATER, MD
foxbaltimore.com

2 teens arrested in connection to a Brooklyn robbery, police say

BROOKLYN, Md. (WBFF) — Two teens were arrested in connection to an armed robbery that happened on Nov. 30th in Brooklyn, according to the Anne Arundel County Police Department. Police said the robbery happened around 4:30 p.m. in the 300 block of Church Street. The victim stated he was...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore Police investigating overnight shooting in the city

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore Police Department said a 29-year-old man was shot early Saturday morning in Baltimore. Police said the shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. in the 900 block of N. Charles Street. When officers arrived to the scene, police say they found the 29-year-old suffering from a...
BALTIMORE, MD
WTOP

Toddler killed in fatal Howard Co. crash

Officers are investigating a deadly chain reaction crash in Ellicott City, Maryland, that killed a 3-year-old and injured 6 others. Howard County police said the crash happened at 6:14 p.m. Friday along Route 29 near the ramp for Route 40. Police said that a tanker truck was traveling northbound along...
ELLICOTT CITY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

18-year-old shot in the ankle in Northwest Baltimore overnight

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police are investigating after a teen was injured in a Northwest Baltimore shooting overnight. On Friday at approximately 12:19AM, officers responded to the 4900 block of Cordelia Avenue to investigate a report of discharging. Once at the location, officers located an 18-year-old male victim suffering from...
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Four Decades Later, Police In Montgomery County Identify, Arrest Alleged Serial Rapist

A man accused of raping women in Prince George's County over forty years ago has been arrested, authorities say. Marion Edward Pearson Jr., 65, was linked to the crime through the FBI's National DNA Index System on Monday, Oct. 31 after Cold Case detectives submitted evidence from the open rape case to the system in March of 2022, according to Montgomery County Police.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Woman charged in death of four-year-old boy found in dumpster

BALTIMORE -- One of two women charged in the death of four-year-old Malachi Lawson in 2019 was in court Wednesday."He had a smile that I'll never see ever again," one of Malachi's loved ones told WJZ in 2019.This is a story WJZ has been covering for three years."This kind of tore at me because it's a four-year-old helpless kid," one of Malachi's loved ones told WJZ in 2019.Shakita Lawson was in court Wednesday hoping to go to trial.Her case has been delayed many times because of the pandemic and other reasons.It was postponed again Wednesday because the prosecutor on the...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Woman struck by vehicle, killed in Northwest Baltimore on Saturday, police say

BALTIMORE -- A 42-year-old woman was struck and killed by a vehicle in Northwest Baltimore on Saturday afternoon, according to authorities.The deadly collision happened in the 2300 block of Garrison Boulevard a few minutes after 2 p.m., police said.That's when officers began receiving reports that a pedestrian had been injured in a vehicular collision, according to authorities.Investigators learned that the driver of the vehicle appeared to lose control of it before striking the woman.Medics attempted to save her life but she did not survive her injuries, police said.She was pronounced dead a short time later, according to authorities.The driver who...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Man injured in south Baltimore shooting Friday afternoon, police say

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man was injured in a shooting in south Baltimore Friday afternoon, according to Baltimore City Police Department. At about 2:40 p.m., officers were sent to the 100 block of West Hamburg Street to investigate a reported shooting. When officers arrived, they canvassed the area and...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Arrests made in string of violent Uber robberies, Baltimore police say

BALTIMORE -- Arrests have been made in a string of carjackings and subsequent robberies in Baltimore centered around the ride-share app Uber, Baltimore Police said Tuesday. The suspects are allegedly carjacking Uber drivers, and then using the app to pick up ride-share customers and rob them. Police did not share further details on the arrests, but said they are working with local and federal law enforcement partners in investigating the cases.The FBI confirmed to WJZ on Wednesday evening that it has been investigating the string of Uber-related crimes.A spokesman for FBI Baltimore said the organization was "putting all of our...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Police are investigating murder after female shot in NW Baltimore

BALTIMORE - A female died after she was shot in her chest Thursday evening in Northwest Baltimore.Officers responded shortly before 8 p.m. to the 4400 block of Park Heights Avenue.Police found a female suffering from gunshot wounds. She was taken to the hospital where she died.This is Baltimore's 310th homicide investigation this year.Anyone with information about this murder is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
wmar2news

December 2022 Tracker: Baltimore murders and shootings

BALTIMORE — During the month of November Baltimore City recorded 27 homicides and 43 non-fatal shootings. Since September 2020, WMAR-2 News has tracked daily murders and shootings each month in the city. Here is December 2022:. 12/3 - 11:39am: A adult male is recovering from non-life-threatening injuries following a...
BALTIMORE, MD

