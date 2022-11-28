Read full article on original website
Elderly Maryland Man Arrested For Long-Running Pickpocketing Scheme
Officers have charged an elderly man for a series of pickpocket thefts that occurred between April and September 2022 throughout several locations in Montgomery County, authorities announce. Arthur Earnest Kelly, 71, was arrested after being accused of distracting elderly victims in grocery stores before stealing their wallets and using their...
foxbaltimore.com
19-year-old man arrested in connection to an Edgewater homicide, police say
EDGEWATER, Md. (WBFF) — A 19-year-old man has been arrested in connection to a homicide that happened very early Saturday in Edgewater, according to the Anne Arundel County Police Department. Police said officers responded to a report of a shooting just after midnight at the Los Chaparritos restaurant. When...
19- year-old arrested in connection to a deadly shooting in Edgewater Saturday
Anne Arundel County Police have arrested a man in connection with a homicide in Edgewater Saturday. Police have charged 19-year-old Alex Salinas of Annapolis.
foxbaltimore.com
2 teens arrested in connection to a Brooklyn robbery, police say
BROOKLYN, Md. (WBFF) — Two teens were arrested in connection to an armed robbery that happened on Nov. 30th in Brooklyn, according to the Anne Arundel County Police Department. Police said the robbery happened around 4:30 p.m. in the 300 block of Church Street. The victim stated he was...
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore Police investigating overnight shooting in the city
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore Police Department said a 29-year-old man was shot early Saturday morning in Baltimore. Police said the shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. in the 900 block of N. Charles Street. When officers arrived to the scene, police say they found the 29-year-old suffering from a...
WTOP
Toddler killed in fatal Howard Co. crash
Officers are investigating a deadly chain reaction crash in Ellicott City, Maryland, that killed a 3-year-old and injured 6 others. Howard County police said the crash happened at 6:14 p.m. Friday along Route 29 near the ramp for Route 40. Police said that a tanker truck was traveling northbound along...
foxbaltimore.com
18-year-old shot in the ankle in Northwest Baltimore overnight
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police are investigating after a teen was injured in a Northwest Baltimore shooting overnight. On Friday at approximately 12:19AM, officers responded to the 4900 block of Cordelia Avenue to investigate a report of discharging. Once at the location, officers located an 18-year-old male victim suffering from...
Four Decades Later, Police In Montgomery County Identify, Arrest Alleged Serial Rapist
A man accused of raping women in Prince George's County over forty years ago has been arrested, authorities say. Marion Edward Pearson Jr., 65, was linked to the crime through the FBI's National DNA Index System on Monday, Oct. 31 after Cold Case detectives submitted evidence from the open rape case to the system in March of 2022, according to Montgomery County Police.
Teenage girl accused of grocery store break-in, attacking employee with gun
Anne Arundel County Police were called around 11:20pm Wednesday, for an attempted robbery at La Quetzalteca Latin Grocery on Ritchie Highway.
Woman charged in death of four-year-old boy found in dumpster
BALTIMORE -- One of two women charged in the death of four-year-old Malachi Lawson in 2019 was in court Wednesday."He had a smile that I'll never see ever again," one of Malachi's loved ones told WJZ in 2019.This is a story WJZ has been covering for three years."This kind of tore at me because it's a four-year-old helpless kid," one of Malachi's loved ones told WJZ in 2019.Shakita Lawson was in court Wednesday hoping to go to trial.Her case has been delayed many times because of the pandemic and other reasons.It was postponed again Wednesday because the prosecutor on the...
Woman struck by vehicle, killed in Northwest Baltimore on Saturday, police say
BALTIMORE -- A 42-year-old woman was struck and killed by a vehicle in Northwest Baltimore on Saturday afternoon, according to authorities.The deadly collision happened in the 2300 block of Garrison Boulevard a few minutes after 2 p.m., police said.That's when officers began receiving reports that a pedestrian had been injured in a vehicular collision, according to authorities.Investigators learned that the driver of the vehicle appeared to lose control of it before striking the woman.Medics attempted to save her life but she did not survive her injuries, police said.She was pronounced dead a short time later, according to authorities.The driver who...
foxbaltimore.com
Hopkins, Baltimore Police sign memo for agreement between campus police, city police
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Johns Hopkins Police Department and Baltimore Police Department have signed a memorandum for agreement between campus and city police Friday, Dec. 2nd. In September, Johns Hopkins University officially restarted their effort to develop a campus police force. However, a group that opposed Johns Hopkins establishing...
foxbaltimore.com
Man injured in south Baltimore shooting Friday afternoon, police say
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man was injured in a shooting in south Baltimore Friday afternoon, according to Baltimore City Police Department. At about 2:40 p.m., officers were sent to the 100 block of West Hamburg Street to investigate a reported shooting. When officers arrived, they canvassed the area and...
Arrests made in string of violent Uber robberies, Baltimore police say
BALTIMORE -- Arrests have been made in a string of carjackings and subsequent robberies in Baltimore centered around the ride-share app Uber, Baltimore Police said Tuesday. The suspects are allegedly carjacking Uber drivers, and then using the app to pick up ride-share customers and rob them. Police did not share further details on the arrests, but said they are working with local and federal law enforcement partners in investigating the cases.The FBI confirmed to WJZ on Wednesday evening that it has been investigating the string of Uber-related crimes.A spokesman for FBI Baltimore said the organization was "putting all of our...
Police are investigating murder after female shot in NW Baltimore
BALTIMORE - A female died after she was shot in her chest Thursday evening in Northwest Baltimore.Officers responded shortly before 8 p.m. to the 4400 block of Park Heights Avenue.Police found a female suffering from gunshot wounds. She was taken to the hospital where she died.This is Baltimore's 310th homicide investigation this year.Anyone with information about this murder is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
wmar2news
December 2022 Tracker: Baltimore murders and shootings
BALTIMORE — During the month of November Baltimore City recorded 27 homicides and 43 non-fatal shootings. Since September 2020, WMAR-2 News has tracked daily murders and shootings each month in the city. Here is December 2022:. 12/3 - 11:39am: A adult male is recovering from non-life-threatening injuries following a...
Police identify and arrest rapist in 41-year-old case in Montgomery Co.
The Montgomery County Department of Police Major Crimes Division has arrested a North Carolina man for a rape and sexual assault committed more than 40 years ago.
foxbaltimore.com
Children shop with Anne Arundel County Police officers for holiday gifts Saturday
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — On Saturday, children picked out gifts for the holiday season with the help of an officer from the Anne Arundel County Police Department. The department teamed up with the Fortsmallwood optimist club and Two Rivers in hosting the event. Officers can be seen in the photos...
foxbaltimore.com
Frederick road rage: Man rolls down window, aims gun at driver as he passes by, police say
FREDERICK, Md. (7News) — Maryland State Police are investigating after they say a motorist pointed a handgun at another driver Friday in Frederick County. The incident happened a little after 2:30 p.m. with vehicles driving westbound on US Route 340/15 approaching Mount Zion Road, police said. The victim told...
Baltimore's new sheriff puts a stop to eviction notices in common areas
Anyone who's lived in a Baltimore City apartment complex has likely seen eviction notices posted on common doors or in common spaces, for everyone to see.
