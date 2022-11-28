Deandre Ayton, Giannis Antetokounmpo named Players of the Week

Marc J. Spears: Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton and Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo have been named the NBA Western and Eastern Conference Players of the Week, respectively, for Week 6 of the 2022-23 season (Nov. 21-27).

Source: Twitter @MarcJSpears

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Remember him?

Richaun Holmes as he says hello to #Suns assistant Mark Bryant and Deandre Ayton during his pregame. #Kings pic.twitter.com/1j6qPrprYJ – 9:22 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Deandre Ayton pregame after Western Conference player of the week honors. #Suns pic.twitter.com/ItUQ593fo3 – 9:13 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton pregame.

Wait for it.

Booker bounce lob finish. #Suns pic.twitter.com/bAOTA7Jbtv – 9:10 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

“I want to be a great player and you have to be willing to put up numbers and win games night in, night out. I think I’m to that point where this should be a norm. This is how I’m supposed to play.” #Suns Deandre Ayton Western Conference player of the week bit.ly/3F7dgh8 – 8:03 PM

Chiney Ogwumike @chiney

The Milwaukee Bucks are built around their star and he constantly delivers! Giannis dominates the game in these two important categories: pic.twitter.com/oDoHWj4fh2 – 7:15 PM

Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor

ICYMI: My conversation from the other night with Giannis Antetokounmpo, who sees greatness in #Cavs youngster Evan Mobley

“He can be better than me”

cleveland.com/cavs/2022/11/g… – 7:10 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Deandre Ayton is overcoming uneven start by setting physical, ‘new norm,’ but can he sustain it? – https://t.co/Cz8FmNeeNu via @PHNX_Suns pic.twitter.com/Nx5GS7ooVO – 7:02 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Deandre Ayton X five straight double-doubles = First career Western Conference player of the week honors (w/videos) #Suns

azcentral.com/story/sports/n… – 6:13 PM

Emiliano Carchia @Sportando

Deandre Ayton, Giannis Antetokounmpo Named NBA Players of the Week sportando.basketball/en/deandre-ayt… – 4:34 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Giannis Antetokounmpo named NBA East Player of the Week, with Heat’s Bam Adebayo and Caleb Martin among the nominees. – 3:57 PM

Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet

Giannis Antetokounmpo named #NBA Eastern Conference Player of Week 6 after leading the Bucks to a 3-1 record in the last four games

eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 3:49 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Deandre Ayton has been named Western Conference Player of the Week. – 3:44 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

#Suns big Deandre Ayton receives first Western Conference Player of the Week honors for 1st time in his career as he posted monster double-doubles in a back-to-back.

28 and 12 vs. #Pistons Friday.

29 and 21 (ties career high) Saturday vs. Jazz. pic.twitter.com/yOaJQTGUkP – 3:40 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Bam Adebayo and Caleb Martin were nominees for the Eastern Conference Player of the Week award that just went to Giannis Antetokounmpo. – 3:34 PM

Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham

Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo was named the Eastern Conference Player of the Week.

#Cavs Donovan Mitchell was among the other nominees. – 3:32 PM

Scott Agness @ScottAgness

Myles Turner and rookie Bennedict Mathurin were nominees for Eastern Conference Player of the Week for last week — which was awarded to Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo. – 3:32 PM

Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA

Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton and Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo have been named the NBA Western and Eastern Conference Players of the Week, respectively, for Week 6 of the 2022-23 season (Nov. 21-27). pic.twitter.com/c7USUTpC97 – 3:31 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Deandre Ayton has been named Western Conference Player of the Week:

23.7 PPG

16.0 RPG

67.4 FG%

3-0 record – 3:31 PM

Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears

Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton and Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo have been named the NBA Western and Eastern Conference Players of the Week, respectively, for Week 6 of the 2022-23 season (Nov. 21-27). pic.twitter.com/BS4nn0YA4i – 3:30 PM

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine

Deandre Ayton and Giannis Antetokounmpo were just named West and East Player of the Week by the NBA.

More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com – 3:30 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

The #Bucks have formally (again) assigned Khris Middleton, MarJon Beauchamp and Thanasis Antetokounmpo to the #Herd for a practice today.

Mike Budenholzer said his team did a ‘very, very, very light practice’ that Middleton participated in also. – 3:04 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

New words (and videos) on how Deandre Ayton is turning around his uneven start to the season with physicality, adjusting to new guard play, and thriving by attacking the O-boards: https://t.co/Cz8FmNvPF2 pic.twitter.com/MtTnri2BoN – 2:06 PM

Erik Slater @erikslater_

Top Field Goal Percentage among NBA players attempting 18 or more shots per game:

1. Kevin Durant: 53.4%

1. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 53.4%

3. Steph Curry: 52.2%

4. DeMar DeRozan: 51.7%

5. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 51.5%

6. Jaylen Brown: 50.7%

KD leading the best of the best. – 12:17 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Steph shooting this season:

— 66% in the paint

(better than Giannis)

— 55% from midrange

(better than DeRozan)

— 63% on twos

(better than Zubac)

— 56% on isos

(better than Durant)

We haven’t even mentioned his 3-point shooting. pic.twitter.com/rZcgZ0b96O – 11:58 AM

NBA Math @NBA_Math

Nov. 28 RPR MVP rankings:

1. Luka Doncic: 16.8

2. Stephen Curry: 16.6

3. Jayson Tatum: 15.9

4. Kevin Durant: 15.8

5. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 15.6

6. Donovan Mitchell: 14.6

7. Joel Embiid: 13.9

8. Devin Booker: 13.1

9. Anthony Davis: 12.5

10. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 12.4 pic.twitter.com/aA6GX4wsNM – 11:25 AM

Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet

From last night: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks take down Mavericks #NBA

pic.twitter.com/Pn7Ew3S6nO – 11:14 AM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Doncic calls Antetokounmpo ‘the best player in the NBA right now’ nba.nbcsports.com/2022/11/28/don… – 9:40 AM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Deandre Ayton didn’t get off to the hottest start this season, but something’s clicked over the last 5 games. For @PHNX_Suns, I wrote about how he’s been playing with force and whether he can sustain this new norm: https://t.co/Fq0dJoXrYh pic.twitter.com/GBSaXEEqFE – 9:02 AM

BasketNews @BasketNews_com

Everyone is a brother to Giannis Antetokounmpo in the Greece national team 🇬🇷🗣️ pic.twitter.com/BduIo2A1Pk – 6:10 AM

BasketNews @BasketNews_com

Luka Doncic named Giannis Antetokounmpo the best player in the NBA right now ⭐️

Do you agree? pic.twitter.com/NXdnVrFFee – 4:41 AM

BasketNews @BasketNews_com

Not the first time Giannis Antetokounmpo was toying around with Raptors 😅🦖

🎥 @NBATV pic.twitter.com/x4E4kQXQkC – 2:23 AM

BasketNews @BasketNews_com

Not the first time Giannis was toying around with Raptors 😅🦖

🎥 @NBATV pic.twitter.com/V82PwHpnsz – 2:22 AM

BasketNews @BasketNews_com

The force of Giannis Antetokounmpo was too powerful for Luka Doncic ⚡️

🎥 @NBATV pic.twitter.com/RzZuENkoUr – 1:57 AM

CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA

Luka Doncic says Giannis Antetokounmpo ‘the best player in the NBA’ after Bucks hand Mavs fourth straight loss

cbssports.com/nba/news/luka-… – 12:53 AM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

Grayson Allen: 🎰🎰+1

Jrue Holiday on Luka 🛑

Giannis Antetokounmpo 📈 at the free throw line in the #Bucks 124-115 win over #Mavericks jsonline.com/story/sports/n… via @journalsentinel – 12:49 AM

Giannis Antetokounmpo @Giannis_An34

34, Can you do something for me?! pic.twitter.com/UQf6UqtqXW – 12:49 AM

Eddie Sefko @ESefko

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Grayson Allen combined for 55 points and the Mavericks couldn’t keep pace with the Milwaukee Bucks. Here’s what the Mavs had to say about the 124-115 loss and the winless road trip.

mavs.com/bucks-beat-mav… – 11:37 PM

Brad Townsend @townbrad

Mavs lose fourth straight as Luka Doncic unable to outgun MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 11:23 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

FINAL: Bucks 124, Mavericks 115

– Antetokounmpo 30pts/11reb/4ast

– Allen 25pts/2reb/5ast

– Holiday 16pts/6ast

– Portis 15pts/10reb

– Carter 14pts/3reb/6ast

– Lopez 13pts/4reb/2ast – 10:24 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

Dallas still has its starters in, and Giannis Antetokounmpo picks up his fifth foul with 3:26 to go. #Bucks lead by 15. – 10:16 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Most 30/10 since 1990:

247 — Shaq

242 — Mailman

142 — LeBron

133 — D-Rob, Giannis pic.twitter.com/YXcbP7bS9I – 10:15 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

I think that this has to be the smallest lineup I’ve seen the Bucks use this season.

Jrue Holiday, Jevon Carter, George Hill, Wesley Matthews and Giannis Antetokounmpo out there to close this game against Dallas.

Bucks up, 122-106, with 3:59 left. – 10:13 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

With 7:04 left, Brook Lopez just picked up his fifth foul.

Giannis Antetokounmpo was already waiting at the table though, so he just took Lopez’s spot. – 10:05 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

After three quarters, the Bucks lead, 104-96.

And the superstar duel is living up to the hype thus far.

Antetokounmpo: 29 points, 9 rebounds, 3 assists

Doncic: 21 points, 5 rebounds, 12 assists – 9:51 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

Quick timeout as we have some blood on Giannis Antetokounmpo after that foul.

Antetokounmpo to the line for two more. He already has 26pts/7reb/2ast and the Bucks lead, 98-92, with 2:15 left in the third quarter. – 9:42 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

The Mavericks just cut the Bucks lead down to one, 86-85, and the Bucks responded with a 7-0 run.

Jevon Carter for 3. Giannis Antetokounmpo with a massive dunk on a steal. And Bobby Portis with a tip-in. Hustle plays holding the Mavericks off for now. – 9:35 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

Dallas got to within 86-85, but another Jrue Holiday steal off Luka Dončić leads to a Giannis Antetokounmpo dunk and Bobby Portis sneaks in for an offensive putback and it’s 93-85 #Bucks – 9:35 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

Grayson Allen finally misses a 3 here in the third quarter on a tough one off the bounce. Airballed it.

Giannis Antetokounmpo has tallied a quick six points in the first four minutes of the third quarter, but the Mavericks won’t go away.

Bucks 81, Mavericks 77. 8:08 left in Q3. – 9:27 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

Giannis Antetokounmpo picks up his third foul with 10:44 to go in the third quarter — Grayson Allen missed the three. But, that didn’t count. – 9:21 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

Side note: Giannis Antetokounmpo passed Andrew Bogut (@andrewbogut) for 4th on the #Bucks all-time offensive rebounds list. – 9:17 PM

Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs

Nothing wrong with Mavs offense 58% shooting 11-22 3ptrs, but struggling to keep up w/MIL 59% shooting 11-21 from 3pt & trail 73-62. 2nd time in 3 gms allowing 70+ in 1st half. Grayson Allen with a season hi 22, 7-7 from 3. Giannis w/14. Luka 15-4-8. 2nd half soon @971TheFreak – 9:10 PM

Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet

Giannis vs Luka

pic.twitter.com/OvvDQWf9iE – 9:09 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

Half: Bucks 73, Mavericks 62

– Allen 22pts (7-7 3pt)

– Antetokounmpo 14pts/6reb

– Holiday 11pts/4ast

– Carter 7pts/4ast – 9:03 PM

Brad Townsend @townbrad

Our friend @Eddie Sefko timed how long it took Giannis to attempt those free-throws once he was given the ball.

First attempt: 16:53 seconds.

Second attempt: 15:38 seconds. – 9:03 PM

Michael Dugat @mdug

I’m sorry, but the amount of time they allow Giannis to shoot a FT is ridiculous – 9:03 PM

Eddie Sefko @ESefko

If you were wondering, it was 15.38 seconds on that second Giannis free throw from the time that he got the ball to the time he released it. – 9:02 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

“I told him I need your energy. I knew when you get in this thing, you’re going to turn this up. I need that energy.”

Deandre Ayton’s message to Jock Landale as he sparked Phoenix #Suns win Saturday vs Utah #Jazz after not playing in three straight games. bit.ly/3OE7QNO – 8:44 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

Two tough calls in a row against Giannis Antetokounmpo. One on an offensive rebound and the second on a charge.

He now has two personal fouls with 4:40 left in the first quarter. – 8:29 PM

Eddie Sefko @ESefko

Consecutive tough calls on Giannis. A loose-ball whistle that was late and a charging call, drawn by Dorian Finney-Smith. Antetokounmpo sits with two fouls and 4:40 left in the first quarter. – 8:29 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

Giannis Antetokounmpo picks up two quick fouls in the last few seconds – 4:40 remain in the first quarter. Brook Lopez returns to the court, but he also has two fouls. – 8:29 PM

Frank Madden @fmaddenNBA

My only complaint about Jevon Carter since arriving is that he’s been comically bad at getting Giannis the ball in transition — that time he sees Giannis and gets it to him with a head of steam for the finish slicing past Luka. – 8:18 PM

Brad Townsend @townbrad

Early Bucks avalanche: 15-5 and Giannis only has two points. Doncic has yet to take a shot. – 8:16 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

It’s a 7:10 tip time here in Milwaukee tonight.

Giannis vs. Luka.

Bucks vs. Mavericks.

Might end up being the best game played by a professional sports team based in Wisconsin. – 7:55 PM

Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs

Mavs starters: Hardaway, DFS, Powell, Dinwiddie, Doncic

MIL starters: Allen, Giannis, Lopez, Carter, Holiday

7:10 tip @971TheFreak – 7:38 PM

Sarah Todd @NBASarah

Here’s the play where Markkanen and Ayton hit knees. Markkanen was limping for a bit after this but stayed in the game. He’s listed as questionable (right knee contusion) for Monday’s Jazz game vs. Bulls pic.twitter.com/E4t14NYUU3 – 7:10 PM

Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs

JKidd says in our pre game talk despite size of Giannis & Lopez, there was no consideration given to starting Wood vs Hardaway. On 1 hand they need his scoring off the bench. On the other, they just got outrebounded 48-34 inc 17 off rebs, & MIL +6.0 reb diff is best in @nba – 7:01 PM

Brad Townsend @townbrad

Will Mavs have. Stopwatch when Giannis is at the FT line?

“No,” Kidd says with a laugh. “They’ (refs) are not going to call 10 seconds. They don’t call traveling, so why would they call 10 seconds?” – 6:37 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

Jazz injury report. Lauri Markkanen sustained his knee contusion when he hit knees with Deandre Ayton in the second quarter on Saturday night. pic.twitter.com/Lry4cEyLQY – 6:29 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

Lauri Markkanen suffered a knee contusion last night against Phoenix when he collided with DeAndre Ayton in the second quarter. He is questionable for tomorrow night against the Chicago Bulls – 6:26 PM

Ryan Miller @millerjryan

Lauri Markkanen is questionable tomorrow with a right knee contusion.

He sustained the contusion when he hit knees with Deandre Ayton in the second quarter of last night’s game. – 6:26 PM

After the Milwaukee Bucks secured a 124-115 victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday night, Mavs star Luka Doncic had some high praise for former two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, calling him the best player in the league. “It’s hard to go against a guy like that,” Doncic said. “He’s the best player in the NBA right now. He’s almost impossible to stop. It’s really fun to see him play, but it’s not that fun to go against him.” -via ESPN / November 28, 2022

Former back-to-back NBA MVP averaged 29.3 points, 8.8 rebounds, and 4.7 assists under Itoudis. But Giannis team was stopped by Germany in the quarterfinals 96-107. “You need to make certain adjustments in strategy, spacing, and how your opponents play and build the wall in Europe without a three-second violation. It’s more an adjustment for Giannis because he plays a lot from his instincts,” Itoudis explained his first coaching experience building a team around Antetokounmpo. -via BasketNews / November 27, 2022

“There’s a lot of development there to happen. He needs to evolve his game in the European scene, working with certain adjustments that other teams are doing because of the characteristics, skills, advantages, and disadvantages he might have in his game. He is open to discussing and discovering new ways to help the team and his teammates, which makes him very important to the team and chemistry,” he continued in an interview with BasketNews. “But regarding cooperation, I would say it was very smooth. Giannis wants to be coached. It starts with his humbleness. He has both his feet on the ground. He has a lot to grow as a player, and he knows that. The fact is that he likes the sport, and he’s a living example. In that term, it was easy,” the coach emphasized. -via BasketNews / November 27, 2022

Duane Rankin: Devin Booker says he doesn’t have a comment on Patrick Beverley’s three-game suspension, but did say he doesn’t like to see anyone “lose money.” Beverley was suspended three games w/o pay for shove of Deandre Ayton in #Suns win over Lakers. -via Twitter @DuaneRankin / November 25, 2022

Shams Charania: Patrick Beverley’s suspension is for shoving Suns‘ Deandre Ayton from behind, knocking him to the court, and was based in part on Beverley’s history of unsportsmanlike acts, NBA says. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / November 24, 2022

Lakers guard Patrick Beverley was ejected for pushing Suns center Deandre Ayton to the floor late in Los Angeles’ 115-105 loss. However, the veteran guard said his actions were prompted by how Phoenix players were treating his teammate Austin Reaves. “Got a person on the ground, two people looking over mean-mugging and puffing their chest out and referees don’t get into it to kind of separate it, control the game, so I’m going to stand up for my teammate,” Beverley said. -via EuroHoops.net / November 23, 2022