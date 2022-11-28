ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

KTVU FOX 2

Bay Area freeze warning north and south - cold everywhere else

MARIN COUNTY, Calif. - The City and County of Sonoma have extended their extreme-cold weather warming center operations through Saturday morning Friday this afternoon, Marin County opened up a similar center in San Rafael. The winter weather tug-of-war will be fully engaged this weekend and official winter is still three...
MARIN COUNTY, CA
sfstandard.com

Masks Up: Covid Is Back in the SF Bay Area

Put off getting your Covid booster? Now might be the right time. Sewage plants in San Francisco are reporting rising amounts of Covid particulate in the city’s wastewater, according to data from the Department of Public Health. Covid-related hospitalization rates have also jumped, nearly doubling between October and November.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Crews respond to 2-alarm blaze at residential building in Bernal Heights

SAN FRANCISCO - Firefighters in San Francisco responded to a two-alarm structure fire in the city's Bernal Heights neighborhood Saturday morning. Crews were dispatched to the scene of the two-alarm blaze at 400 Franconia Street at 4:17 a.m., according to the San Francisco Fire Department. The fire in the unoccupied...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Golden Gate Bridge's anti-suicide net to cost $400 million

The cost of installing a net to deter people from jumping to their deaths from the Golden Gate Bridge has ballooned to $400 million. That's nearly five times more than originally estimated for the suicide prevention barrier. The project's initial prediction said it would cost $76 million to install the netting beneath the span that connects San Francisco with Marin County.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfstandard.com

SF Condo Prices Continue To Drop, but It’s the Worst in this Neighborhood

Condos account for the bulk of San Francisco’s new housing inventory. But with concerns about a possible recession, legions of tech layoffs and a downtown corridor that closely resembles a ghost town, nobody’s willing to buy—and it looks like economists’ grim prediction of an epic commercial real estate crash is already unfolding in San Francisco.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

New Shake Shack location set to open in the East Bay

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Bay Area Shake Shack lovers rejoice, especially those in the East Bay. There’s a new location coming to town near you. Shake Shack is set to open in Walnut Creek on the 1300 block of Locust Street. There is no set date for the location’s opening, but a Shake […]
WALNUT CREEK, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Oakland may rename street for Too Short

OAKLAND, Calif. - Too $hort, an iconic fixture in the Oakland rap scene and proclaimed "Godfather of Bay Area hip hop" - a title that no one dares contest - will likely have a street named after him. Foothill Boulevard between High Street and 47th Avenue could soon be better...
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

2.9 earthquake strikes near Walnut Creek

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A 2.9 earthquake struck in Contra Costa County Saturday afternoon, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS). The quake happened around Mt. Diablo — approximately 10 miles east of Walnut Creek. The earthquake happened around 4:27 p.m. PT. USGS said the depth of the quake is 15.9 kilometers […]
WALNUT CREEK, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Cannabis delivery driver robbed at gunpoint in Santa Rosa

SANTA ROSA, Calif. - A cannabis delivery driver was robbed at gunpoint Thursday in Santa Rosa, officials said. Police said the driver first made a delivery in Oakland to receive a cash payment before driving back to Santa Rosa when a black Audi rear-ended him shortly before 5 p.m. When the driver stepped outside the van to check for damage, two Black male adults approached and one was holding a firearm, officials said.
SANTA ROSA, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Solar advocates rally to stop policy change that would reduce rebates

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. - Dozens rallied in the rain in San Francisco Thursday over the future of rooftop solar as California regulators proposed changes to incentives for home solar systems. They called on the California Public Utilities Commission to reject a plan to update to the net energy metering policy...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTVU FOX 2

Truck driver carrying mail killed in fiery hit-and-run crash in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. - A tractor-trailer transporting USPS packages through Oakland early Saturday caught fire, killing the driver, officials said. The California Highway Patrol confirmed two cars were speeding at the time of the crash when one of them crashed into the trailer, causing it to be engulfed in flames. CHP...
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Chunk of West Cliff Drive in Santa Cruz slides away

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KRON) — Big ocean waves battering West Cliff Drive in Santa Cruz took a toll on the westside’s beloved recreational trail. A strong November swell, combined with King Tides and erosion, caused a large chunk of the trail to collapse down the beach below. The trail is known for its stunning ocean […]
SANTA CRUZ, CA
NBC Bay Area

Neighbors Concerned About More Tiny Homes Coming to South San Jose

The San Jose City Council Tuesday approved using pieces of property in South San Jose as temporary locations for the unhoused. However, some neighbors are fighting back and said the area already has a disproportionate number of emergency housing projects. Resident Izzac Khayo and neighbors fought the plan to put...
SAN JOSE, CA

