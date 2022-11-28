Read full article on original website
KTVU FOX 2
Bay Area freeze warning north and south - cold everywhere else
MARIN COUNTY, Calif. - The City and County of Sonoma have extended their extreme-cold weather warming center operations through Saturday morning Friday this afternoon, Marin County opened up a similar center in San Rafael. The winter weather tug-of-war will be fully engaged this weekend and official winter is still three...
sfstandard.com
Masks Up: Covid Is Back in the SF Bay Area
Put off getting your Covid booster? Now might be the right time. Sewage plants in San Francisco are reporting rising amounts of Covid particulate in the city’s wastewater, according to data from the Department of Public Health. Covid-related hospitalization rates have also jumped, nearly doubling between October and November.
KTVU FOX 2
San Francisco assesses rain-storm damage, North Bay spared major outages
SAN FRANCISCO - San Francisco is drying out and preparing for the next round of storms. Thursday's storm blew in during the early morning hours, dumping rain throughout the city. The storm brought down a large ficus tree on Mission Street near South Van Ness. "The good news is there...
KTVU FOX 2
Crews respond to 2-alarm blaze at residential building in Bernal Heights
SAN FRANCISCO - Firefighters in San Francisco responded to a two-alarm structure fire in the city's Bernal Heights neighborhood Saturday morning. Crews were dispatched to the scene of the two-alarm blaze at 400 Franconia Street at 4:17 a.m., according to the San Francisco Fire Department. The fire in the unoccupied...
KTVU FOX 2
Golden Gate Bridge's anti-suicide net to cost $400 million
The cost of installing a net to deter people from jumping to their deaths from the Golden Gate Bridge has ballooned to $400 million. That's nearly five times more than originally estimated for the suicide prevention barrier. The project's initial prediction said it would cost $76 million to install the netting beneath the span that connects San Francisco with Marin County.
sfstandard.com
SF Condo Prices Continue To Drop, but It’s the Worst in this Neighborhood
Condos account for the bulk of San Francisco’s new housing inventory. But with concerns about a possible recession, legions of tech layoffs and a downtown corridor that closely resembles a ghost town, nobody’s willing to buy—and it looks like economists’ grim prediction of an epic commercial real estate crash is already unfolding in San Francisco.
New Shake Shack location set to open in the East Bay
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Bay Area Shake Shack lovers rejoice, especially those in the East Bay. There’s a new location coming to town near you. Shake Shack is set to open in Walnut Creek on the 1300 block of Locust Street. There is no set date for the location’s opening, but a Shake […]
KTVU FOX 2
4 hospitalized after bus strikes 16 cars in Serramonte Center parking lot
A bus collided with 16 vehicles in the parking lot of a Daly City shopping center Friday afternoon. Four people have been taken to a San Francisco hospital, according to SamTrans. One person is in critical condition, SamTrans said.
KTVU FOX 2
Oakland may rename street for Too Short
OAKLAND, Calif. - Too $hort, an iconic fixture in the Oakland rap scene and proclaimed "Godfather of Bay Area hip hop" - a title that no one dares contest - will likely have a street named after him. Foothill Boulevard between High Street and 47th Avenue could soon be better...
KTVU FOX 2
Petaluma: Two high schools closed Friday due to electrical equipment malfunction
PETALUMA, Calif. - Two high schools in Petaluma will be closed Friday, according to Sonoma County education officials. Casa Grande High School and Sonoma Mountain High School in Petaluma will be closed for the day due to electrical equipment malfunctioning at the schools. Both share the same campus. Officials said...
KTVU FOX 2
2 arrested after drunkenly climbing construction scaffolding in San Mateo: Police
SAN MATEO, Calif. - Two individuals were arrested Friday after entering a building under construction and climbing on its scaffolding towards a crane in San Mateo, police said. Police said the two individuals were drunk when they ventured off into the construction zone. When officers ordered them to vacate the...
2.9 earthquake strikes near Walnut Creek
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A 2.9 earthquake struck in Contra Costa County Saturday afternoon, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS). The quake happened around Mt. Diablo — approximately 10 miles east of Walnut Creek. The earthquake happened around 4:27 p.m. PT. USGS said the depth of the quake is 15.9 kilometers […]
KTVU FOX 2
Cannabis delivery driver robbed at gunpoint in Santa Rosa
SANTA ROSA, Calif. - A cannabis delivery driver was robbed at gunpoint Thursday in Santa Rosa, officials said. Police said the driver first made a delivery in Oakland to receive a cash payment before driving back to Santa Rosa when a black Audi rear-ended him shortly before 5 p.m. When the driver stepped outside the van to check for damage, two Black male adults approached and one was holding a firearm, officials said.
KTVU FOX 2
Solar advocates rally to stop policy change that would reduce rebates
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. - Dozens rallied in the rain in San Francisco Thursday over the future of rooftop solar as California regulators proposed changes to incentives for home solar systems. They called on the California Public Utilities Commission to reject a plan to update to the net energy metering policy...
The Koi Palace team opens new Bay Area dim sum restaurant Koi Palace Contempo
Willy Ng is a Bay Area restaurant legend.
East Bay restaurant owned by Marshawn Lynch provides free food, toys
EMERYVILLE, Calif. (KRON) — The season of giving runs year-round for one East Bay restaurant. It happens to be owned by former NFL running back and Oakland’s own — Marshawn Lynch. His aunt runs the place. Rob Ben’s Restaurant & Lounge gives back to the community through food and soul. Hours before opening for business, […]
KTVU FOX 2
Upsurge in staff COVID cases closes popular San Francisco restaurant
On a bustling Thursday night in San Francisco, the popular Zuni Café on Market Street is dark. The shades are drawn and a sign on the door lets customers know the restaurant is closed because of COVID among staff.
KTVU FOX 2
Truck driver carrying mail killed in fiery hit-and-run crash in Oakland
OAKLAND, Calif. - A tractor-trailer transporting USPS packages through Oakland early Saturday caught fire, killing the driver, officials said. The California Highway Patrol confirmed two cars were speeding at the time of the crash when one of them crashed into the trailer, causing it to be engulfed in flames. CHP...
Chunk of West Cliff Drive in Santa Cruz slides away
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KRON) — Big ocean waves battering West Cliff Drive in Santa Cruz took a toll on the westside’s beloved recreational trail. A strong November swell, combined with King Tides and erosion, caused a large chunk of the trail to collapse down the beach below. The trail is known for its stunning ocean […]
NBC Bay Area
Neighbors Concerned About More Tiny Homes Coming to South San Jose
The San Jose City Council Tuesday approved using pieces of property in South San Jose as temporary locations for the unhoused. However, some neighbors are fighting back and said the area already has a disproportionate number of emergency housing projects. Resident Izzac Khayo and neighbors fought the plan to put...
