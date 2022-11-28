Read full article on original website
NEW JAPAN ON AXS TV REPORT
We are at the 11/5 Battle Autumn event in Osaka, Japan!. IWGP U. S. Heavyweight Championship: Tetsuya Naito vs. Will Ospreay. Ospreay starts quickly. They attempt aerial moves but they avoid contact. Both try to one up each other. Naito hit a hip toss on his knee. Ospreay’s spines hits Naito’s knee cap. Ouch! Naito hits a neck breaker and goes for a neck submission. Ospreay gets to the ropes and goes to the floor. Naito grabs Ospreay with a neck cravat. They fight to the top rope. Ospreay hits a chop which sends Naito to the floor. Naito gets thrown into the guardrail and dropped by a forearm. Ospreay hammers his chest with chops. Ospreay with a spinning backbreaker. Naito with a drop kick and keeps attacking Ospreay’s neck and back. Naito pulled Ospreay off the ropes into a neck breaker and traps him in a double leg full nelson. Ospreay fights to get a rope break. Ospreay hits a plancha on Naito to the floor. Back in the ring, Ospreay hits a high kick. Ospreay goes for an Oscutter. Naito blocks it and pushes him into the ropes. Naito drops Opsreay into a neck breaker. He drags him to the ring apron and drops Ospreay with a hangman’s neck breaker on the floor. Damn!
NEW PROMOTION FORMING WITH ALDIS, JAMES AND THOMPSON
Conrad Thompson is teaming up with Nick Aldis and Mickie James to create Oceania Pro Wrestling, based on the Starrcast format. The first event will be targeted for late 2023 in Australia over four days featuring a mix of wrestling matches and a comic-con type event.
WWE MAIN EVENT REPORT
Your announcers are Kevin Patrick and Byron Saxton. Zoey says after getting rid of some dead weight, I have been tearing through the NXT Roster. Tonight, I will show the person across the ring from me that I am unstoppable. Match Number One: Dana Brooke versus Zoey Stark. They lock...
MLW FUSION REPORT: BANDIDO VS HAMMERSTONE, AND MORE
Your announcers are Joe Dombrowski and Rich Bocchini. We start off with a video package of EJ Nduka showing frustration with not getting a title match and his attack on Alex Hammerstone after Hammerstone's victory over Richard Holliday last week. Taya Valkyrie joins commentary for the opening match. Match...
TOP 5 WORST ROYAL RUMBLE WINNERS IN HISTORY
With the recent news that WWE Day 1 2023 has been canceled, the next major event on the main roster's calendar is the Royal Rumble event on January 28th at the Alamodome in San Antonio. The best sports betting apps in Canada often accept bets on WWE, and the...
AEW NEWS AND NOTES
Tony Nese is on the latest episode of the AEW Unrestricted podcast. The Premier Athlete discusses the impromptu nature of his AEW debut, enjoying putting the babyface over, the Long Island connection with Mark Sterling, the good-natured fun with Josh Woods, training tips, how he achieves his signature abdominal muscles and a possible dream match with Chris Jericho. He also discusses his time with WWE as a part of the 205 Live brand, his history with tag team partners, his friendship with Ari Daivari, his love of Ben & Jerry's and more.
NICK ALDIS TO CHALLENGE FATU FOR HOUSE OF GLORY CHAMPIONSHIP
JACOB FATU vs. Nick Aldis Title Match Announced for HOG Revelations on December 17th in NYC. House of Glory has announced Jacob Fatu's first title defense will be on December 17th at HOG Revelations at LA Boom in New York City. Fatu's first defense will be against former NWA Champion, "The National Treasure" Nick Aldis.
FULL AEW DYNAMITE BLOG
It is Wednesday and it’s time for AEW Dynamite. We are in Indianapolis, IN at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum. Our commentary team is Excalbur, Taz, and Tony Sciavone. We start with Jon Moxley coming to the ring where he sets the stage by talking about himself and how he is the fighter of AEW and no one is the back has the guts to face him. Adam Page comes to the ring and Mox asks him if he remembers the last time they met, and Page attacks Mox and then goes to the floor. Security comes out and separates them, and they break apart and attack each other again. They fight and are pulled apart all the way up the ramp and into the back.
UPDATED NXT DEADLINE LINEUP, NEXT WEEK'S NXT MATCHES, NEW STAR COMING IN TO THE COMPANY
Men's Iron Survivor Challenge Wild Card Match: Andre Chase versus Axiom versus Von Wagner. Women's Iron Survivor Wild Card Match: Wendy Choo versus Fallon Henley versus Indi Hartwell. NXT Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly will perform their version of " A Christmas Story" Tony D'Angelo will make his in-ring return.
MLW FUSION ON PRO WRESTLING TV PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's edition of MLW Fusion: Super Series on Pro Wrestling TV:. *MLW Champion Hammerstone vs. Bandido. *Lady Shani vs. La Hiedra vs. Reina Dorado vs. Lady Flammer - Elimination Match, winner to earn match against MLW Featherweight Champion Taya Valkyrie. For more, visit www.MLW.com.
AEW RAMPAGE SPOILERS FROM INDIANAPOLIS
AEW All-Atlantic Champ Orange Cassidy defeated QT Marshall in a Lumberjack Match. There was a huge brawl after. The House of Black attacked and stood tall. Jay Lethal & Jeff Jarrett defeated Private Party. Darby Allin beat Cole Karter.
BEST WORKING INTERCONTINENTAL CHAMPIONS, CAN VINCE RETURN TO HIS FORMER DUTIES, WWE NFTS AND MORE
SUBMIT YOUR QUESTIONS TO THE PWINSIDER Q&A BY CLICKING HERE. There's a photo floating around online of Vince McMahon having dinner with someone. Any idea who it was?. Yes. We were told it was his former assistant Beth Zazza, who used to work for the company. She left WWE back in 2006.
IMPACT WRESTLING ON AXS TV PREVIEW
Scheduled for today's Impact Wrestling on AXS TV programming:. 7 PM - Impact in 60: Josh Alexander in 2022. *Bully Ray vs. Rich Swann. *Steve Maclin vs Frankie Kazarian. *Moose vs Bhupinder Gujjar.
MATCH THREE OF THE BEST OF 7, HARDY ANGLE FROM DARK AND MORE
MAKAI?Fighting scene from 71th MAKAI/?71??????????????. The Elite & Death Triangle Reach Match 3 + MJF Returns | AEW Control Center: Indianapolis, 11/30/22.
AEW DARK - ELEVATION SPOILERS FROM INDIANAPOLIS
The announcers were Tony Shiavone, Paul Wight and Matt Menard. Nick Comorato defeated Hagane Shinno. Nyla Rose and Marina Shafir defeated Alice Crowley & Kittle LeFleur. Kiera Hogan defeated Nikki Victory. Top Flight defeated The Outrunners. Emi Sakura defeated Madison Rayne. Lee Moriarty defeated Serpentico. The Embassy defeated Facade, Dan...
STAND ALONE WRESTLING DEBUTING IN TOMS RIVER, NJ TOMORROW: NOVA'S FAREWELL MATCH, STING, LAWLER, CARDONA AND MORE
Stand Alone Wrestling: Contest of Champions will debut tomorrow in Toms River, NJ, at the RWJBarnabas Health Arena, featuring the final match in Mike Bucci aka Nova and Simon Dean's career. The complete announced lineup:. *Mike Bucci & Frankie Kazarian & Aron Stevens vs. Matt Cardona & Brian Myers &...
SET FOR NEXT WEEK'S MLW FUSION IS...
*MLW Middleweight Champion Myron Reed vs. Shun Skywalker. *The Samoan SWAT Team in action.
UPDATED IMPACT HARD TO KILL PPV MAIN EVENTS, WHAT IS SET FOR NEXT WEEK'S IMPACT ON AXS
The updated main events for the 1/13 Impact Wrestling Hard To Kill PPV in Atlanta, GA at Center Stage:. *Impact Wrestling Champion Josh Alexander vs. Bully Ray. *Impact Wrestling Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace vs. Mickie James - If James does not win, she must retire. Set for next week's Impact...
WILLIAM REGAL UPDATE
All signs are that William Regal, 54, will be World Wrestling Entertainment-bound shortly. Although we have heard nothing official from the company, there have been rumblings within WWE of late about Regal returning in a backstage role. That would mean Regal would be exiting AEW, where it certainly appeared that he was written out of storylines last night on Dynamite, having been attacked by AEW Champion MJF.
PEOPLE TURNING ON AEW, DIXIE OR TONY, CROWD NOISE AND MORE
You can send us questions for the PWInsider.com Q and A at pwinsider@gmail.com. Do you think HHH will eventually get to the piped in crowd noise that has been on WWE TV since the Thunderdome? It really bugs me to hear piped in boo's, cheers, and that constant noise during every promo. It takes a way from watching so much.
