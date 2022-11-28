We are at the 11/5 Battle Autumn event in Osaka, Japan!. IWGP U. S. Heavyweight Championship: Tetsuya Naito vs. Will Ospreay. Ospreay starts quickly. They attempt aerial moves but they avoid contact. Both try to one up each other. Naito hit a hip toss on his knee. Ospreay’s spines hits Naito’s knee cap. Ouch! Naito hits a neck breaker and goes for a neck submission. Ospreay gets to the ropes and goes to the floor. Naito grabs Ospreay with a neck cravat. They fight to the top rope. Ospreay hits a chop which sends Naito to the floor. Naito gets thrown into the guardrail and dropped by a forearm. Ospreay hammers his chest with chops. Ospreay with a spinning backbreaker. Naito with a drop kick and keeps attacking Ospreay’s neck and back. Naito pulled Ospreay off the ropes into a neck breaker and traps him in a double leg full nelson. Ospreay fights to get a rope break. Ospreay hits a plancha on Naito to the floor. Back in the ring, Ospreay hits a high kick. Ospreay goes for an Oscutter. Naito blocks it and pushes him into the ropes. Naito drops Opsreay into a neck breaker. He drags him to the ring apron and drops Ospreay with a hangman’s neck breaker on the floor. Damn!

