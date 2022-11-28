Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cross Bronx Fiery Crash Victim Identified as NJ WomanBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Three Shelters for the Homeless Coming to Staten IslandAnne SpollenStaten Island, NY
NJ Car Theft Caught on Camera in Broad Daylight: Governor Responds & Hopes To Tackle the IssueBridget MulroyFreehold Township, NJ
On the Cross Bronx Expressway, a fiery collision left one person dead.Raj GuleriaNew York City, NY
Stop-Work Orders for Two Rahway School ProjectsMorristown MinuteRahway, NJ
Related
roi-nj.com
JLL arranges $47.48M refinancing for Ocean County multihousing community
JLL Capital Markets announced Tuesday that it closed the $47.48 million refinancing of a garden-style apartment community located in Ocean County. JLL worked on behalf of the borrower to secure the 10-year, full-term, interest-only, fixed-rate Fannie Mae loan. The loan will be serviced by JLL Real Estate Capital LLC, a Fannie Mae DUS lender.
roi-nj.com
$500M Crossings at Brick Church Station project breaks ground in East Orange
Triangle Equities along with investment partners Goldman Sachs and Basis Investment Group and co-developer Incline Capital, held a formal groundbreaking ceremony Monday to mark the development of the Crossings at Brick Church Station, the largest-ever real estate community in East Orange. Located at 533 Main St., the transit-oriented mixed-use development...
Monmouth County, New Jersey’s Friendliest Café Is Shutting Its Doors Forever
One of Monmouth County’s most beloved cafes is closing its doors forever. The lights will go dim on Christmas Eve which means we have just under a month to come in, eat and say goodbye. For some reason saying goodbye to a locally owned storefront, bar, or cafe stings....
Staples Store Closing Doors for Good in Lawrence, NJ
I hate to see retail stores close for good. A sign of the times. I just got word from an employee that the Staples store in the Lawrence Shopping Center is going out of business early in the new year. The last day of business will be Friday, January 6,...
NJ town would make it illegal to stand near driveways with cars
HOLMDEL — Officials in this Monmouth County municipality are proposing a law that would fine or imprison someone who tries to open, unlock, or even stand near a vehicle that is not theirs. The proposed ordinance, scheduled for a final vote by the Township Committee on Dec. 13, comes...
fsrmagazine.com
Margaritas Mexican Restaurants Signs Multi-Unit Deal for New Jersey
Margaritas Mexican Restaurants, a popular 35-year-old Northeast full-service brand known for its inviting and authentic Mexican atmosphere, scratch kitchen and the best margaritas outside of Mexico, announced the signing of a multi-unit franchise agreement including its two existing New Jersey restaurants located in Toms River and Metuchen, plus three new locations to open in the state by 2028.
Foodie Website Names This The Best Pizza Place in New Jersey
There may be no more controversial topic in the history of New Jersey than the battle for the best pizza, so why don't we dive right into the middle of it? A foodie website has named the best pizza in New Jersey. Let the battle begin. This is without a...
NJ executives admit $38M prescription drug fraud scheme
Two New Jersey women who co-owned a pharmaceutical marketing company have admitted their roles in a $38 million health care fraud scheme that involved customized prescription drugs. Samantha Zaretzky, 42, of Wayne, and Lee Nichols, 43, of Fair Haven, pleaded guilty remotely in federal court to conspiracy to commit health...
Shake Shack is opening two new New Jersey locations
One of my favorite hamburger restaurants has just opened two new locations in the Garden State. Shake Shack, which seems to be constantly expanding, recently opened a new store in the Menlo Park Mall and soon at the Newport Centre in Hudson County on Nov. 30. As part of the...
East Orange breaks ground on city's largest real estate development
The Crossings will be a mixed-use housing project that will feature a plaza with restaurants and retail shops.
This New Jersey town ranked 4th in Wallethub’s best Small College Cities
If you are applying to colleges, get ready to spend a lot of money. As the father of twin 16-year-old boys, I'm looking at the total cost of sending them to school. Student living expenses are reaching over $30,000 in some regions. It's not just about the college tuition and expenses, but also how much it will cost to live in the area.
5 Of the Worst Intersections in Brick, NJ, Let’s Add to the List
Brick is crazy with traffic, especially right now with the holiday traffic. There are several on my list, mostly chosen by you. Please add to my list on the Facebook comments or email me sue.moll@townsquaremedia.com. We have a lot of busy intersections we have to encounter every day living here in Ocean County. Send me those intersections in Brick that drive you crazy.
4 Newark families become 1st-time homeowners through innovative housing program
Four Newark families will get the life-changing opportunity of becoming first-time homeowners through a new program designed to address the wealth gap
This Is New Jersey’s Most Beautiful Street During Christmas
TikTok and Instagram are always the home to finding out the best life hacks and secret locations that you didn’t even know existed. I swear while I scroll through my For You Page for hours every day, I always find out about the coolest things that are going on in the area at the time and I think I stumbled across the cutest Christmas street in NJ!
Truck, overturned car on Garden State Parkway cause huge delays
SAYREVILLE — Two people were seriously injured in separate crashes in the southbound lanes of the Garden State Parkway early Monday afternoon. The crashes caused a 12-mile delay. A tractor-trailer went off the right side of the road, hitting a guardrail and concrete support beam around 12:50 p.m., according...
Rockefeller Center tree lighting – NJ survival guide
Few things signal the start of the holiday season more than the annual tree lighting ceremony at Rockefeller Center in New York City. On Wednesday, Nov. 30, the switch will be thrown, and more than 50,000 LED lights will shine from the 82-foot-tall tree topped with a 3D star that weighs more than 900-pounds.
Body Of Missing Man With Rockland Ties Found At Garden State Parkway Rest Stop: Sources
The body of a missing Rockland County native was found at a Garden State Parkway rest stop in Montvale, just south of the state border, on Tuesday, responders said. No foul play was suspected in the death of Brian Lenihan, they said. Lenihan, 43, who most recently lived in Wilmington,...
Not allowed: Another NJ shore town adds beach rules for summer
It's not always aesthetically pleasing, perhaps obtrusive in nature, but more so a matter of safety when it comes to tents, canopies and certain umbrellas on the beach. The governing body in Monmouth Beach this month adopted an ordinance updating its beach rules. "We have an ordinance that handles our...
Amazing! Check Out the New Jersey’s Largest Animated Christmas Light Drive-Thru
There are well over one million lights at this Christmas drive-thru. There's something magical about having my car filled with family and friends and driving around looking at Christmas lights. It's something I've always done when I was younger with my family and I continue the tradition, it melts my...
NJ jewelry store hit by violent smash-and-grab not insured, owner says
JERSEY CITY — The owner of a jewelry store who told police he was robbed of nearly a half-million dollars in cash and jewels Sunday afternoon said he carried no insurance on his inventory. Five masked men entered Sara Jewelry on Newark Avenue in Jersey City around 4:35 p.m....
Comments / 0