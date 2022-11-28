ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Englishtown, NJ

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

roi-nj.com

JLL arranges $47.48M refinancing for Ocean County multihousing community

JLL Capital Markets announced Tuesday that it closed the $47.48 million refinancing of a garden-style apartment community located in Ocean County. JLL worked on behalf of the borrower to secure the 10-year, full-term, interest-only, fixed-rate Fannie Mae loan. The loan will be serviced by JLL Real Estate Capital LLC, a Fannie Mae DUS lender.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
roi-nj.com

$500M Crossings at Brick Church Station project breaks ground in East Orange

Triangle Equities along with investment partners Goldman Sachs and Basis Investment Group and co-developer Incline Capital, held a formal groundbreaking ceremony Monday to mark the development of the Crossings at Brick Church Station, the largest-ever real estate community in East Orange. Located at 533 Main St., the transit-oriented mixed-use development...
EAST ORANGE, NJ
fsrmagazine.com

Margaritas Mexican Restaurants Signs Multi-Unit Deal for New Jersey

Margaritas Mexican Restaurants, a popular 35-year-old Northeast full-service brand known for its inviting and authentic Mexican atmosphere, scratch kitchen and the best margaritas outside of Mexico, announced the signing of a multi-unit franchise agreement including its two existing New Jersey restaurants located in Toms River and Metuchen, plus three new locations to open in the state by 2028.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

NJ executives admit $38M prescription drug fraud scheme

Two New Jersey women who co-owned a pharmaceutical marketing company have admitted their roles in a $38 million health care fraud scheme that involved customized prescription drugs. Samantha Zaretzky, 42, of Wayne, and Lee Nichols, 43, of Fair Haven, pleaded guilty remotely in federal court to conspiracy to commit health...
Beach Radio

5 Of the Worst Intersections in Brick, NJ, Let’s Add to the List

Brick is crazy with traffic, especially right now with the holiday traffic. There are several on my list, mostly chosen by you. Please add to my list on the Facebook comments or email me sue.moll@townsquaremedia.com. We have a lot of busy intersections we have to encounter every day living here in Ocean County. Send me those intersections in Brick that drive you crazy.
BRICK, NJ
94.5 PST

This Is New Jersey’s Most Beautiful Street During Christmas

TikTok and Instagram are always the home to finding out the best life hacks and secret locations that you didn’t even know existed. I swear while I scroll through my For You Page for hours every day, I always find out about the coolest things that are going on in the area at the time and I think I stumbled across the cutest Christmas street in NJ!
CRANFORD, NJ

