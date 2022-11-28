Read full article on original website
Laclede Record
Three named to Laclede County Route 66 Wall Of Fame
A three-generation family that operated a gas station for seven decades, a husband and wife who welcomed guests into their tourist home for 40 years, and the community leaders who in 1922 successfully campaigned for the future Route 66 to be routed through Lebanon are the newest members of the Laclede County Route 66 Wall of Fame, the Lebanon-Laclede County Route 66 Society announced recently. They will be inducted at the Route 66 Society’s annual membership meeting at 1 p.m. Jan. 28 at the Cowan Civic Center. The meeting will be held on a Saturday rather than a Monday evening as in recent years. The Wall of Fame honors “those who made exceptional contributions to the development or promotion of Route 66 or who operated legendary businesses on Route 66 in Laclede County, Missouri.” The Wall of Fame plaques are displayed at the entrance to the Route 66 Museum at the Lebanon-Laclede County Library. A plaque also will be presented to each inductee or a family member. For more on this story see the LCR.
8 Missouri Xmas Light Displays You Should See For Holiday Spirit
Many of you know that one of the best things about Christmas is seeing all of the Christmas lights that go up all over the place. In businesses, people's homes, or parks that you can drive through and get into the Christmas spirit. Here are 8 options for impressive light displays that you may want to see this holiday season including one very close to home.
KYTV
Wilson’s Creek National Battlefield eliminating entrance fees, pass sales for 2023
NEAR REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - As of January 1, Wilson’s Creek National Battlefield will no longer charge an entrance fee to access park grounds. Operational hours for the visitor center, battlefield tour road, and trails will remain the same. In addition to the elimination of entrance fees, Wilson’s Creek National Battlefield will no longer sell America the Beautiful Senior Annual, Senior Lifetime, or Interagency Annual federal recreation passes.
greenecountycommonwealth.com
Republic residents among 8 killed over Thanksgiving holiday weekend
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports eight people died in traffic crashes during this year’s Thanksgiving holiday counting period--from 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, through 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022. Four people died in a traffic crash on Interstate 44 west of Springfield, in Greene County, on...
kmaland.com
Missouri News Headlines Wednesday, November 30th, 2022
(Bonne Terre, MO) -- Missouri has executed its 129th prisoner. Kevin Johnson was put to death Tuesday evening at the state prison in Bonne Terre. He was convicted of the 2005 shooting death of Kirkwood Police Sergeant Bill McEntee. Missourinet reports that Johnson did not appear to suffer after he was given a lethal dose of an execution drug. He was in prison for about 17 years before being executed.
Ozarks First.com
Jamie's Monday Evening Forecast
Warm and windy Tuesday with a risk for severe weather in the region. Warm and windy Tuesday with a risk for severe weather in the region. Third Eden Village set to bring 24 homeless individuals …. Third Eden Village set to bring 24 homeless individuals with a new home. Springfield...
Springfield nightclub still grappling with Club Q shooting
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Emotions are still running high at a Springfield nightclub following the news of a deadly shooting in Colorado. Last week, five people were killed in Colorado Springs at an LGBTQ+ nightclub. Locally, staff members at Martha’s Vineyard, a club known for its drag shows, hope the violence will end. “It almost knocks […]
Bolivar community working to locate missing teen
BOLIVAR, Mo. – A Bolivar family is desperate for some answers after their 16-year-old daughter, Kaitlynn Dooley, went missing. An investigation is currently underway at the Polk County Sheriff’s Department after Kaitlynn has been gone for two weeks. “14 days,” said Kaitlynn’s stepmom Nadia Dooley. “I just feel like now it’s past just running away and […]
3 Great Steakhouses in Missouri
If you love to go out with your close friends or family members from time to time, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Missouri that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit.
Double-death investigation underway in Lawrence County, Missouri
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo. — Lawrence County Authorities are working on a double-death investigation. Sheriff Brad Delay has reported one male and one female were found dead inside a private residence about one mile west of Miller, Missouri. Neither their names nor the cause of death is being released at this time. Authorities say there is […]
KYTV
Flu cases increasing across the Ozarks
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Counties in the Ozarks are feeling this flu season. The Texas County Health Department has seen over a 150% increase in flu cases over the last two weeks; nearly a quarter of those cases are kids. “My staff has said we have seen higher numbers of...
Experts Say to Buy a Vacation Rental in a city in Missouri
Experts on a travel website are saying that if you are looking to buy a Vacation Rental to use for yourself and to make some money, then you need to check out this city in Missouri. According to the travel website evolve.com, Branson, Missouri is on the list of the...
KYTV
Springfield City Council tables 7-Brew measure; approve renaming an airport terminal after Roy Blunt
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield City Council had a busy night of discussion about a coffee shop and the renaming of an airport terminal Monday. Below is a breakdown of the top measures and where they stand. 7-Brew Coffee drive-thru development. Council members discussed traffic impact concerns for the development...
Ozarks First.com
Springfield City Council discusses potential coffee shop on Sunshine
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Tonight, the city council talked about the controversial project at the intersection of Sunshine and Jefferson. It was the council’s fourth time looking at this building since March. The future is still unclear for the vacant property after the city council did not pass or reject the coffee shop plan. But instead, members […]
T-bone crash at Sarcoxie, claims life of local young man
SARCOXIE, Mo. — About 3:45 p.m. Tuesday, November 29, 2022 reports of a two vehicle crash at MO-37 and Blackberry Road alerted Jasper Count E-911. Sarcoxie Fire Dept, Sarcoxie Police and Mercy Ambulance responded. MoDOT Emergency Response and Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified. Google Maps of crash location with vehicle directions noted during crash event. On scene we learn...
The mystery of Missouri’s single zip code that starts with ‘7’
Why is there one zip code in Missouri that starts with a 7 instead of a 6? Is there a ghost town there?
cohaitungchi.com
Top 7 Most Romantic Things to Do in Branson MO
If you click on the links in this post, we may earn money from the companies mentioned in this post, at no extra cost to you. You can read the full disclaimer here. Branson, Missouri is a wonderful travel destination for lovers. For starters, the natural beauty of the Ozark...
KYTV
Median barrier cables were in place at Springfield’s I-44 location that killed four people but failed to stop crossover crash
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The heartbreaking news over the holidays that a crash on Interstate 44 near Springfield killed four people on Thanksgiving night got even more sad on Monday when the Missouri State Highway Patrol announced that barrier cables were present in the median where the crash happened, but did not prevent a truck from crossing into the opposite lanes and killing two more people.
