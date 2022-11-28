Not every team got to play in Week 14, and some who did play have to wish they hadn’t. While the Trojans made an untimely exit out of the College Football Playoff, thanks to a second loss to Utah, Ohio State sat at home and waited its way in. TCU also lost, albeit in overtime, and is likely to remain in, regardless. Michigan football and Georgia rolled in their respective conference championship games, thus cementing themselves as the top two teams in the country.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 1 HOUR AGO