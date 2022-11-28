Read full article on original website
Legendary actor Henry Winkler explains why he calls Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes a hero
Patrick Mahomes invited Henry Winkler to SoFi Stadium for Sunday’s Chiefs-Chargers game. The acting legend is very excited about possibly meeting the Kansas City quarterback.
NBC Sports
“About half the team” attended Russell Wilson’s birthday party
Eat your heart out, Bo Callahan. The fictional first overall pick in Draft Day raised red flags for the Cleveland Browns because he had no teammates at his 21st birthday party. The very real quarterback of the Denver Broncos did slightly better, for his 34th. Via Mike Klis of 9News.com,...
Cowboys BREAKING: James Washington Move as OBJ ‘Risk’ Debated
The Dallas Cowboys have been actively pursuing the free agent receiver, but his latest incident has given many something to think about if he chooses Mike McCarthy's team.
NBC Sports
Lamar Jackson says he deleted his tweet because his girlfriend told him he should
Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson did not take kindly to a tweet from a critical fan after Sunday’s loss, responding with a vulgar tweet back at him. After talking it over with his girlfriend, Jackson thought better of it. Jackson said today that he deleted the tweet because his girlfriend...
Tom Just Revealed His Daughter’s Reaction to His & Gisele’s Divorce—She Wants Him to Have a ‘Happy Face’
Ready for a break? Since news they separated, football fans want to know: why are Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen divorcing and what caused their separation? Reports of tension and unrest between Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bündchen have been circulating since his decision to un-retire from the NFL. A source confirmed to Us Weekly in September 2022 that there was “tension” between the couple after he reneged on the announcement he was hanging up his cleats for good. “Gisele was not happy when Tom un-retired from the NFL after such a short time,” the insider said. “There is tension...
NBC Sports
What Tua noticed in Jimmy G when watching 49ers game film
Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel certainly is familiar with 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, but what has Tua Tagovailoa noticed about his fellow signal-caller?. The Miami quarterback has been watching plenty of tape to prepare for Sunday’s 49ers-Dolphins clash at Levi’s Stadium, he told reporters Wednesday, including clips of San Francisco’s offense with Garoppolo, second-year pro Trey Lance and even former 49er C.J. Beathard throwing passes.
NBC Sports
Bourne doesn't mince words about Patriots' play-calling
Kendrick Bourne empathizes with the frustration New England Patriots fans feel while watching the offense this season. The Patriots wide receiver voiced his thoughts on the offense's struggles after Thursday night's 24-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills. He stressed the need for the offense to throw the ball downfield, which he acknowledges has been difficult for quarterback Mac Jones to do behind a depleted offensive line.
Dallas Cowboys Are Waiving Defensive End This Tuesday
On the Tuesday following their 28-20 Week 12 win over the New York Giants, the Dallas Cowboys have made a somewhat surprising roster decision. According to senior NFL reporter Jori Epstein, the Cowboys have waived defensive end Tarell Basham after the lineman appeared in just two games this ...
NBC Sports
How Washington's secondary is contributing to defensive success
If 1985 Ron Rivera, the player who was part of the supremely historic Chicago Bears' defense, could see 2022 Ron Rivera, the coach who's deploying a modernized defense where defensive backs often play like linebackers or even as linebackers, the former would be taken aback by the latter's strategy. "Surprised...
NBC Sports
Amari Cooper working to catch on with his new quarterback, Deshaun Watson
Browns receiver Amari Cooper is on his third team in eight seasons, so he has seen more than his share of quarterbacks. He has played with Derek Carr, EJ Manuel, Matt McGloin, Dak Prescott, Cooper Rush, Ben DiNucci, Garrett Gilbert, Andy Dalton and Jacoby Brissett. Deshaun Watson returns from his...
NBC Sports
'Jackrabbit' Jenkins hops on board as 49ers' secondary insurance
SANTA CLARA — He has played 10 NFL seasons, been selected to a Pro Bowl and made a lot of money playing the cornerback position. But some form of introduction is still in order. “I’m Jackrabbit,” he told a couple of reporters in the 49ers’ locker room on Wednesday...
NBC Sports
Georgia Tech’s Brent Key says 3 assistants will not return in 2023
ATLANTA — Newly named Georgia Tech coach Brent Key announced that three assistant coaches will not return next season. Key said offensive coordinator and tight ends coach Chip Long, wide receivers coach Del Alexander and strength and conditioning coach Lewis Caralla will not return. Key was Georgia Tech’s interim...
NBC Sports
Drew Brees was apparently struck by lightning while filming a commercial
Former NFL quarterback Drew Brees, while filming a commercial for PointsBet sports book, was apparently struck by lightning. Video of the incident was posted on Twitter overnight. Said PointsBet in a statement: “We are aware of the media coverage regarding PointsBet brand ambassador Drew Brees. We are in communication with...
NBC Sports
Brian Daboll: We had a good dinner with Odell Beckham Jr.
A reunion between Odell Beckham Jr. and the Giants could still be in the works. Beckham is slated to continue his late-season, free-agency tour. But last night he had dinner with New York brass, including head coach Brian Daboll. Daboll addressed the meeting at the beginning of his Friday press...
NBC Sports
Twitter reacts to Steph's absurd step-back 3-pointer vs. Mavs
Steph Curry has often made shots that left many spectators saying, 'How did he make that?' during his 14 seasons in the NBA. During the Warriors' 116-113 loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday at American Airlines Center, the 34-year-old added another shot to the list. Late in the fourth quarter, Curry passed the ball to Andrew Wiggins on the wing and eventually relocated to the right corner. Wiggins gave the ball back to Curry, who immediately hit a ridiculous go-ahead 3-pointer.
NBC Sports
Terron Armstead back at Dolphins practice
The Dolphins resisted ruling left tackle Terron Armstead out after he missed practice the last two days and Friday brought some positive news about Armstead’s outlook for Sunday’s game against the 49ers. Armstead is listed with pectoral and toe injuries — the pectoral is thought to be the...
NBC Sports
Sirianni hints that Eagles will get 1st-round pick back this week
It sounds like Jordan Davis will make his return on Sunday afternoon after missing four weeks on IR with a high ankle sprain. While head coach Nick Sirianni wouldn’t definitively declare that Davis would return, he certainly seemed to suggest it. “He’s had a good week so far,” Sirianni...
NBC Sports
Morosi claims Giants have 'legitimate chance' of landing Judge
The New York Yankees reportedly offered Aaron Judge a contract that would make him the highest-paid position player in MLB history based on average annual value. ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported Wednesday morning that the Yankees laid an offer “in the neighborhood” of eight years and $300 million.
NBC Sports
Chase Young, Antonio Gibson questionable to face Giants
The wait to find out if Commanders defensive end Chase Young will make his 2022 debut will stretch until Sunday. Young has been practicing with the Commanders for several weeks and he’s been on the active roster for the last two weeks, but he has yet to make his first appearance in a game since tearing his ACL over a year ago. Friday’s injury report doesn’t provide much of a hint about whether that’s going to change against the Giants.
NBC Sports
Josh Allen on jumping TD pass to Gabe Davis: We’ll take them how we can get them
The Bills did a lot of strong work on the ground during Thursday night’s game against the Patriots and they wound up with 132 yards on the ground for the night, but they still looked to quarterback Josh Allen to finish drives through the air in the first half.
