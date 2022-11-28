Read full article on original website
World Cup fans are only just realising why Germany play in white despite it not being a colour on their flag
MANY football fans are only just learning why Germany play in white. The country's flag is red, black and yellow, but their famous strip has little resemblance to those national colours. And the origin behind that stretches back more than 100 years. You have to rewind all the way to...
Brazil to decide on Neymar after Cameroon game at World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Brazil will reevaluate Neymar’s condition and decide about his chances of playing again at this year’s World Cup after Friday’s game against Cameroon. Neymar hurt his right ankle in the team’s opener against Serbia and was ruled out for the rest of...
Coach Leaves Team Immediately Following World Cup Elimination
Mexico's Tata Martino didn't waste any time leaving the pitch following his team's elimination from the World Cup on Wednesday. Mexico was able to capture a 2-1 victory over Saudi Arabia in their final group stage match, however, it wasn't enough to reach the knockout round due to Poland's goal differential.
World Cup bracket so far: FIFA World Cup 2022 schedule, group standings, printable wall chart, match dates, gr
The 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar is here. Qatar and Ecuador kicked off the tournament and you can find the full schedule here with start times and TV info. There's no better time to make your picks as we gear up to see who will take home one of the most coveted trophies in sports. Thirty-two teams will combine to play 64 games over the 28 days of the tournament. We have our latest Power Rankings here to see where everyone stacks up -- and while you're at it, sign up for our new newsletter covering the beautiful game in all its glory, including daily updates about the World Cup, here.
Watch Biden rush back onstage to grab the microphone and tell a Michigan crowd that the US men's soccer team beat Iran
The president was in Bay City, Michigan, giving a speech about his economic plan when news of the US men's national team's victory arrived.
Iranian man, 27, shot dead for celebrating team’s World Cup exit
Mehran Samak was killed by security forces after honking car horn in celebration of Iran’s defeat to US, human rights groups say
Cristiano Ronaldo close to signing deal worth $207 million annually with soccer club in Saudi Arabia to become world sport's highest earner, according to reports
Currently, only two athletes in the world – NBA superstar LeBron James and soccer icon Lionel Messi – earn over $100 million per year.
South Korea advances at World Cup after wild finish to group
AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — South Korea’s players formed a circle in the center of the field and trained their eyes on several cell phones showing a nearby match that would decide their future at the World Cup. The South Koreans had just about done their job, beating Cristiano Ronaldo and his Portugal teammates 2-1 on a stoppage-time goal. Now came an agonizing wait. To advance to the round of 16, they just needed Uruguay to not score a goal against Ghana in the other group match that still had at least six minutes to play. Thousands of red-and-white-clad South Korea fans had whipped out their phones, too. Some prayed. Others were crying, just like captain Son Heung-min in the players’ huddle.
Luis Suarez refuses to apologise for infamous World Cup handball: ‘Ghana player missed a penalty, not me’
Luis Suarez has refused to apologise to the nation of Ghana for his infamous handball in the quarter-finals of the 2010 World Cup which led to Ghana’s elimination from the tournament at the expense of Uruguay. The two teams will meet once again on Friday in the group stage of the 2022 World Cup, and the reunion has stirred memories of the incident in South Africa.In the dying minutes of extra time, Suarez deliberately used his hands to stop a goal-bound shot from Stephen Appiah which would have sent Ghana through to the World Cup semi-finals. Suarez was sent off...
Video: Japan get massive boost from controversial goal call
Japan were beneficiaries of a huge call in Thursday’s FIFA World Cup match that may wind up having a major impact on who advances from Group E. Japan entered Thursday’s games knowing that a win against Spain would put them through to the knockout stages. That looked unlikely for much of the first half, however, as Spain took an early 1-0 lead and controlled the majority of the first 45 minutes.
Portugal looking to avoid Brazil by winning World Cup group
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Back-to-back wins. Qualification with a game to spare. Cristiano Ronaldo already among the goal scorers. The group stage could hardly have gone any better for Portugal at the World Cup. There’s still one loose end to tie up. Portugal needs a point in its...
Fans React to Mexico's Group Stage Elimination from 2022 World Cup
It’s been a record that held firm for 44 years – Mexico has been eliminated in the group stage of a World Cup for the first time since 1978. That year Mexico lost all three games, but that wasn’t the case this time around. El Tri opened the 2022 Qatar tournament with a 0-0 draw to Poland, then lost 2-0 to Argentina that brought the Group C finale down to the wire.
World Cup 2022: Germany in danger of second successive World Cup group-stage exit
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. The unthinkable could happen again. Germany remain in real danger...
Germany out of World Cup despite comeback win over Costa Rica; Japan and Spain advance to round of 16
The surprises in Qatar just kept coming on Thursday with Spain finished second after losing to Japan. Group E of the World Cup reached a frantic conclusion on Thursday as four-time champions Germany were bounced from the group stage as Japan won the group with a shocking 2-1 victory over Spain. The Spanish advanced as the second-place team.
Fact check: Image of beer disguised as Pepsi from 2015, not World Cup
A photo that shows a can of Heineken beer disguised as Pepsi was taken seven years ago in Saudi Arabia. It has no connection to the World Cup.
Tunisia coach faces questions about his future at World Cup
AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — Tunisia coach Jalel Kadri failed in his “personal mission” to get the national team through the group stage at the World Cup for the first time in its sixth attempt. Now he’s facing questions about whether he will stay in charge.
Canelo Álvarez Apologizes to Lionel Messi for ‘Out of Place' Comments
Canelo Álvarez has apologized to Lionel Messi following a situation that went viral in Argentina’s locker room after its win against Mexico on Saturday. After Argentina defeated Mexico 2-0 in a pivotal Group C matchup, Messi was seen in the Argentine locker room taking off his cleats that simultaneously moved a Mexican national team jersey on the floor with his foot.
Live World Cup standings, scores: Belgium eliminated as Morocco, Croatia advance, FIFA World Cup 2022 table
Day 12 could see a few big names exiting with Germany and Belgium at most risk. Thursday's action saw Belgium eliminated from the World Cup as a 0-0 draw was enough for Croatia to punch their ticket. In Group F's other matchup, Canada fell to Morocco 2-1 meaning that the African side becomes the first team from CAF to win a group at the World Cup since 1998. Hakim Ziyech scored the opening goal and Youssef En-Nesyri provided the game winning goal for Morocco.
World Cup 2022: Canada 1-2 Morocco: Boss Walid Regragui says 'why not?' on winning
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. Morocco ended 36 years of World Cup hurt by progressing...
