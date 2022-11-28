Read full article on original website
GOP’s Joe Kent contests results of Washington state race
VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — Republican Joe Kent’s campaign says it intends to request a machine ballot recount of all counties within southwest Washington state’s 3rd Congressional District. The Columbian reports a statement from Kent’s campaign Friday says they believe a second tabulation is in order because of the close margin between the two campaigns, technical issues with the signature verifications software, and the obligation they have to supporters to ensure certainty about the outcome. The Kent campaign didn’t respond to the newspaper’s request to clarify its signature verification software concern. Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez pulled off a victory against Kent, a far-right “America First” ex-Green Beret who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump.
Jury awards ex-Maine trooper $300,000 in whistleblower case
BANGOR, Maine (AP) — A jury in Maine has awarded a former state trooper $300,000 after determining the state police wrongly retaliated when he raised concerns about its intelligence gathering work. George Loder filed a whistleblower lawsuit claiming he was reassigned and then denied a transfer after he took his concerns about the Maine Intelligence Analysis Center to his superiors. Loder said the center had gathered intelligence on power line protesters, gun buyers and others who had committed no crime. The Bangor Daily News reported the jury deliberated for more than five hours Friday before finding in Loder’s favor. State police had defended the intelligence work and denied that any retaliation occurred.
Police: Georgia teen shot while campaigning for Sen. Warnock
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Police say a teenager campaigning in a neighborhood for Sen. Raphael Warnock of Georgia was shot at the front door of a Savannah home. Savannah police said in a statement Friday that investigators don’t believe the shooting was politically motivated. They say the 15-year-old boy was wounded in the leg Thursday evening on the doorstep of a house near downtown Savannah when a man inside fired a gun through the closed door. Officers arrested a 42-year-old man on charges of aggravated assault and aggravated battery. Warnock, a Democrat, is in the closing days of a runoff campaign with Republican rival Herschel Walker. The senator said in a statement that he’s saddened to learn of the shooting and is praying for the victim.
EXPLAINER: What do we know about the Colorado bomb threat?
DENVER (AP) — More than a year before police say Anderson Lee Aldrich killed five people and wounded 17 others at a gay night club in Colorado Springs, Aldrich was arrested on allegations of making a bomb threat that led to the evacuation of about 10 homes. Aldrich, who...
Nebraska man gets prison for leaving noose for coworker
LA VISTA, Neb. (AP) — A former employee at the Oriental Trading Co. has been sentenced to prison for leaving a noose on a floor scrubber that a Black colleague was set to use. The Nebraska U.S. Attorney’s office said 66-year-old Bruce Quinn was sentenced Friday to four months in prison and one year of supervised release for leaving the noose for his coworker to find. He pleaded guilty in September to a federal civil rights violation. Prosecutors said a 63-year-old Black man who worked for Oriental Trading found the noose made out of orange twine sitting on the seat of the equipment in June 2020. He told investigators that he was scared by the noose and viewed as a death threat.
