The Connecticut Energy Assistance Program (CEAP) has expanded income eligibility amid looming energy price hikes set to go into effect Jan. 1, 2023. According to a press release from Governor Ned Lamont, an additional $30 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding will be supplementing this year’s $98.5 million of federal Low-Income Household Energy Assistance (LIHEAP). The press release stated that the supplemental funding is being put in place to help mitigate, "unusually high energy prices," and "ensure that funding for the state’s energy assistance program is available to low-income households."

CONNECTICUT STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO