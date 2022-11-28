Read full article on original website
The iconic 1892 ballet has a beautiful, memorable score by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky with legendary choreography by Marius Petipa and Lev Ivanov. The timeless story of a little girl with big dreams, “The Nutcracker” requires a huge cast of dancers and actors. In addition to the heroine Clara and her brave Nutcracker, memorable characters include the magician-like Uncle Drosselmeyer, the clownish Mother Ginger, tiny mice, the Snow King and Snow Queen, sailors, pirates, waltzing flowers, dancing snowflakes and many more.
Connecticut Energy Assistance Program expands income eligibility amid rate hikes
The Connecticut Energy Assistance Program (CEAP) has expanded income eligibility amid looming energy price hikes set to go into effect Jan. 1, 2023. According to a press release from Governor Ned Lamont, an additional $30 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding will be supplementing this year’s $98.5 million of federal Low-Income Household Energy Assistance (LIHEAP). The press release stated that the supplemental funding is being put in place to help mitigate, "unusually high energy prices," and "ensure that funding for the state’s energy assistance program is available to low-income households."
