The Daily South
Amazon’s Outlet Furniture Storefront Just Dropped Cyber Monday Deals, With Steals Up To 67% Off
Ever walked into a tiny thrift store or estate sale off a rest stop in the middle of nowhere and discovered an antique nightstand the likes of which you’ve been hunting for years? Amazon’s secret Outlet storefront captures that same feeling: Hidden treasures that add the finishing touch to any space, and for staggering discounts.
A rare Dyson supersonic hair dryer Cyber Monday deal sees tool reduced by nearly 40%
Calling all beauty lovers, this is not a drill: not only does Dyson’s supersonic hair dryer currently have 30 per cent off for Black Friday, you can now get an extra 10 per cent off for Cyber Monday. But you’ll have to be quick.Much like the airwrap, the supersonic dryer is hugely popular. And as one of Dyson’s most covetable hair tools, it is very rarely (if ever) discounted – even during the Black Friday bonanza. But, for this year, the hair tool has been slashed to just £170.91 – that’s a huge 36 per cent saving – courtesy of...
Phone Arena
Apple's most "tablety" iPad plummets below Cyber Monday pricing
Apple's 2022 10.9-inch iPad which was released a little over a month ago is currently on sale at Amazon at below Cyber Monday pricing. With so much emphasis on flashy specs that the average person doesn't need, it's easy to get coerced into buying a pricey gadget that's overkill for you. That's why, the basic iPad may not sound as appealing as the more expensive iPad Air and iPad Pro, but it's the perfect fit if all you want is a tablet that's excellent at being a tablet, and not a laptop-grade slate.
The North Face’s Coveted Retro 1996 Nuptse Jacket Is On Sale for Cyber Monday
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission. Winter is coming…and The North Face has you set with all the layers, puffed sleeves and insulation you’ll need to stay warm during the year’s coldest months. Plus, the entire site is up to 40% off right now for Cyber Monday. In addition to the site’s regular deals (which include 40% off their fleece-lined parkas and hooded jackets), customers can also get 25% off every full-priced item on the site as long as they sign up for the XPLR Pass. Don’t...
ETOnline.com
Coach Outlet's Cyber Monday Sale Is Still On — Final Hours to Save Up to 80% On Designer Gifts
Coach Outlet has extended their incredible Cyber Monday Sale for one more day today. For Coach Outlet's biggest sale, not only are stylish Coach bags, wallets, and more accessories up to 70% off, but now you can take an extra 25% off the already discounted items sitewide. With double discounts this big, this is a designer sale you don't want to miss. Whether you're looking for a classic shoulder bag or a luxurious holiday gift, the Coach Outlet Cyber Monday sale is offering unreal discounts on iconic Coach styles.
ETOnline.com
Coach's Cyber Monday Sale Is Finally Here: Save Up to 50% on Purses, Loafers, Leather Jackets and More
Coach is already a go-to for stylish, designer fashion finds year-round — but for Coach's biggest sale of the year, the cult-favorite luxury retailer is giving us even more reason to snag the purses, wallets, and shoes we've been eyeing for months. For a limited time, the Coach Cyber Monday Sale is offering up to 50% off hundreds of timeless styles. With deals this amazing, you are sure to find a Coach steal at a price that fits your budget.
AOL Corp
Oprah's favorite crossbody bag is a stylish post-Cyber Monday score — just $45 at Amazon
When Oprah speaks, we, the fans, listen. When Oprah shares something she loves, we add to cart. As the original influencer, not only does she have true style and impeccable taste, but she also understands how little things make life better and brighter. Here's a standout from her last Favorite Things list that's worth revisiting for all your fall-to-winter adventures: The versatile K. Carrol Kelsey Crossbody, just $45 on Amazon right now.
intheknow.com
Winter coats and jackets are insanely cheap at Backcountry’s Cyber Monday sale — prices are really 70% off!
Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. If a warm winter coat is at the...
TechRadar
Garmin's best mini dash cam is down to its lowest price for Cyber Monday
If you're looking for a small, affordable dash cam, the Cyber Monday deals have just delivered a brilliant option in the form of the Garmin Dash Cam Mini 2, which is down to its lowest-ever price – for now. We rate the Dash Cam Mini 2 as the best...
dcnewsnow.com
Create a festive Christmas party with these mini tabletop Christmas trees
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. There’s no better symbol of the Christmas season than the Christmas tree. Yes, you have Santa Claus and snowflakes, reindeer and elves, but come Christmas morning, it’s the tree you and your loved ones gather around. But not...
AOL Corp
More than 12,000 Amazon shoppers rave about these stylish Puma sneakers that are on sale for just $35 for Cyber Monday
Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Sneaker trends come and go. One day, everyone...
Mic
Here are the best cheap gifts on Amazon & they're selling fast
Shopping for others is an activity that brings out the best in many of us. It’s fun to spend time contemplating what small item will brighten the day, or every day, of our friends and family. But it’s easy to feel tapped out — financially and creatively — after a few brilliant insights and clever discoveries.
Delish
60 Air Fryer Snacks
If you’ve been following along, you know we’re pretty obsessed with our air fryer. You really can make anything in one, from breakfast to chicken dinners, and including our favorite food group—SNACKS—in between. If you’re like us, when you get a little snacky, it’s now-or-never, meaning it’s too easy to turn to pre-packaged, immediately gratifying chips, sweets, or condiments straight from the jar in the fridge (that can't be just us, right?). While there’s a time and a place for those, sometimes we want something a little more homemade (and healthy!). Enter: these 60 air fryer snacks. They come together fast and without a ton of mess, meaning you can be on your way to fulfilling snack bliss in no time.
Refinery29
Cyber Monday Is Your Last Chance To Buy The Always Pan At Its Lowest Price Of The Year
The Always Pan from kitchenware start-up Our Place is so named because, well, you can always use it. And while it may frequently be discounted for three-day weekends and other random shopping holidays, this Cyber Week has the Always Pan (and the entire gang at Our Place) at its lowest price of the year. The deal ends soon, however, so Cyber Monday is your last chance to snag them at their once-a-year prices.
Hot Gift Alert: Why Cult-Fave Fragrance Molecule 01 Makes a Great Present
My first experience with “gatekeeping” happened way back in the mid 2000s, when a very cool, rich-girl friend (or, in retrospect, frenemy) refused to tell me what her signature scent was. It was alluring, mysterious, and honestly, it’s probably what Rihanna smells like. But being the budding investigative journalist (greedy little teen) I was, I made it my mission to find out. All she would disclose was that it was from Fred Segal, because of course it was, and I made my mom drive me there to sleuth it out.
50+ gifts $50 and under
Brandt Ranj / Popular ScienceWhether for cooks, coffee lovers, cat people, kids, etc., great presents don't have to cost more than a few bucks. Here are some of the best gifts $50 and under.
The VICE Guide to Gifting Hot Sauce
I chase the spice like I’m in Dune. And I’m not alone—spicy food is basically a love language for people these days. Not only does it make food taste objectively better, but one could argue it’s a form of self exploration: Eating super spicy food lets us know who we really are and what our bodies are truly capable of. Whether you’re sharing a plate of scrambled eggs jazzed up with a couple drops of Tabasco or a bowl of tongue-burning, sweat-inducing ramen, spicy food brings us together.
thespruce.com
My Home Always Smells Amazing Thanks to This Smart Diffuser
We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. As a home editor, I've admittedly tried a lot of ways to make my home smell great. From endless candles tumbling out of my cabinets to small essential oil diffusers that I forget to turn on, I am constantly testing out new methods of adding aromas to my home. A clean, warm-smelling home is a happy one, and that is what I strive for.
The Pioneer Woman Just Shared Her ‘Everything’ Chicken Recipe & It’s a Kid-friendly Dinner the Whole Fam Will Love
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. When life gets busy, there’s one thing that always takes a hit: dinner. Too often we find ourselves stressed out and craving a meal that’s truly satisfying, but end up getting take-out or heating up one of our go-to Trader Joe’s frozen foods for dinner instead of cooking. But making dinner from scratch, one that everyone in the family will actually enjoy and look forward to, doesn’t have to be difficult. With a little ingenuity and the right stash of pantry ingredients, you can whip up a quick and flavorful dinner for the whole fam, and The Pioneer Woman knows just how to do it. She shared a recipe for her “everything” chicken cutlets on YouTube, and the recipe hits all the right notes.
