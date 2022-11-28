If you’ve been following along, you know we’re pretty obsessed with our air fryer. You really can make anything in one, from breakfast to chicken dinners, and including our favorite food group—SNACKS—in between. If you’re like us, when you get a little snacky, it’s now-or-never, meaning it’s too easy to turn to pre-packaged, immediately gratifying chips, sweets, or condiments straight from the jar in the fridge (that can't be just us, right?). While there’s a time and a place for those, sometimes we want something a little more homemade (and healthy!). Enter: these 60 air fryer snacks. They come together fast and without a ton of mess, meaning you can be on your way to fulfilling snack bliss in no time.

