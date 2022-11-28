ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vice

Comments / 0

Related
Vice

Cyber: The Rise of the Robot Landlords

Hacking. Disinformation. Surveillance. CYBER is Motherboard's podcast and reporting on the dark underbelly of the internet. Landlords. Most of us have to deal with them. They can be nosy, weird, invasive, and lazy. The best kind of landlord tends to be one that’s hands off. Well what if I told you that you can look forward to a bright future of automated landlords. Robot landlords tending their rental properties with a cool and calloused algorithmic hand. That impersonal future is here. Now.
Vice

The Best Gifts for Gamers (Aside From Some Fresh Air)

Do you see Takis in the cupboard? Mountain Dew in the fridge? You’ve got a gamer on your hands, chap. We’re not about stereotypes and clichés, but when it comes to gifts, we’ll take all the context clues we can get. Gamers are an interesting breed. Sitting for hours at a time, staring at a glaring screen that is considered the time of their (and our) lives—this is what gamers live for, and as a gamer, I speak from experience. Even watching other people play games can be a meditative activity. Pleasure is, after all, in the eye of the beholder.
Vice

Vice

Brooklyn, NY
113K+
Followers
23K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

VICE is the definitive guide to an uncertain world.

 https://www.vice.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy