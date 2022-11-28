Read full article on original website
Amazon Is Refusing to Comply with a Federal Judge’s Order, Emails Show
Amazon is refusing to fully comply with a requirement to tell its employees that it was ordered by a federal judge to stop retaliating against unionizing employees, according to a motion filed by the National Labor Relations Board. The federal cease-and-desist order required that Amazon stop “discharging employees because they...
Cyber: The Rise of the Robot Landlords
Hacking. Disinformation. Surveillance. CYBER is Motherboard's podcast and reporting on the dark underbelly of the internet. Landlords. Most of us have to deal with them. They can be nosy, weird, invasive, and lazy. The best kind of landlord tends to be one that’s hands off. Well what if I told you that you can look forward to a bright future of automated landlords. Robot landlords tending their rental properties with a cool and calloused algorithmic hand. That impersonal future is here. Now.
The Best Gifts for Gamers (Aside From Some Fresh Air)
Do you see Takis in the cupboard? Mountain Dew in the fridge? You’ve got a gamer on your hands, chap. We’re not about stereotypes and clichés, but when it comes to gifts, we’ll take all the context clues we can get. Gamers are an interesting breed. Sitting for hours at a time, staring at a glaring screen that is considered the time of their (and our) lives—this is what gamers live for, and as a gamer, I speak from experience. Even watching other people play games can be a meditative activity. Pleasure is, after all, in the eye of the beholder.
