Do you see Takis in the cupboard? Mountain Dew in the fridge? You’ve got a gamer on your hands, chap. We’re not about stereotypes and clichés, but when it comes to gifts, we’ll take all the context clues we can get. Gamers are an interesting breed. Sitting for hours at a time, staring at a glaring screen that is considered the time of their (and our) lives—this is what gamers live for, and as a gamer, I speak from experience. Even watching other people play games can be a meditative activity. Pleasure is, after all, in the eye of the beholder.

1 DAY AGO