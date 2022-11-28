ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former NFL Star Michael Vick Lands Prominent Job

Former NFL quarterback Michael Vick will be featured in an eight-part documentary series that details the evolution of the Black quarterback in America. Variety broke this exciting news on Wednesday. As part of this docuseries, Vick will speak with celebrities, coaches, quarterbacks, journalists and other cultural figures to get their...
FanSided

Atlanta Falcons fans can no longer blame Marcus Mariota

When things have gone wrong for the Atlanta Falcons this season more often than not it is Marcus Mariota who has been at the heart of the problem. Outside of Atlanta’s blowout loss to the Bengals almost every game has been a nail-biter decided in the final moments. Whether it is a wild throw, an interception, or letting the ball fall to the turf Mariota seems to find a way in clutch moments to make the one mistake the Falcons can’t survive.
ATLANTA, GA
FanSided

Falcons: Marcus Mariota would be benched at any other position

In football, there is this weird stigma around quarterbacks where they play by a different rulebook than every other position and have a double standard. Sure, they play the most difficult position but if you aren’t good enough, then you aren’t good enough, and the Atlanta Falcons need to realize that with Marcus Mariota.
ATLANTA, GA
The Spun

Ohio State Recruit Has 2-Word Description Of Michigan Game Visit

A top 2024 recruit experienced a frenzied gameday atmosphere when attending the season's biggest rivalry matchup. Per Garrick Hodge of Eleven Warriors, offensive lineman Jordan Seaton went to Columbus for Saturday's Big Ten bout between Ohio State and Michigan. The four-star prospect described the visit as "very eventful." Per 247...
COLUMBUS, OH

