ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

Comments / 0

Related
920 ESPN

Popular Mexican restaurant chain expands in NJ

A Mexican restaurant known for its scratch kitchen and margaritas announced a franchise agreement that will include existing restaurants in Toms River and Metuchen add three new locations by 2028. Margaritas Mexican Restaurants got started in 1986 with colorful atmosphere that attempts to be authentic while serving up Mexican dishes...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
920 ESPN

Happy Holidays? NJ residents get a scary Post Office warning

For many, the holiday season is the most wonderful time of the year, a time of peace and harmony, but it’s also a time when thieves are stealing mail out of post office boxes and off of front stoops across New Jersey. U.S. Rep. Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J. 5th District,...
920 ESPN

NJ company could revolutionize EV battery recycling

As sales of electric vehicles shoot higher in New Jersey and across the nation, there are growing concerns about recycling the batteries that run these cars and trucks, so they don’t wind up being tossed in a landfill or posing an explosive threat. Now comes word a New Jersey...
BORDENTOWN, NJ
920 ESPN

Cake Boss vending machines are now at NJ rest stops

The last time I wrote about Cake Boss Buddy Valastro, l was giving an update on his freak accident hand injury. He had what you could call a crinjury (cringe injury) when bowling alley equipment in his home jammed and he tried to clear it himself. A part impaled his hand and it was one hell of an ordeal for the celebrity baker from Hoboken.
NEW JERSEY STATE
920 ESPN

Popular New Jersey winter village returns for 2022

It gets cold in New Jersey in the winter, but instead of dreading (or avoiding) it, some choose to celebrate it. Such is the case for the winter village event happening in Newark running now until Jan. 31, 2023. The winter village proved to be such a success the last...
NEWARK, NJ
920 ESPN

Police: NJ duo caught with stash of meth, weed, LSD, illegal firearms

UNION TOWNSHIP (Hunterdon) — A man and woman have been accused of dealing meth and illegal marijuana out of their home, where law enforcement also recovered an arsenal of guns. Following a two-month investigation, 50-year-old Bradley Walsh and 47-year-old Kathleen Grabowski, both of Union Township, faced a range of...
920 ESPN

Rockefeller Center tree lighting – NJ survival guide

Few things signal the start of the holiday season more than the annual tree lighting ceremony at Rockefeller Center in New York City. On Wednesday, Nov. 30, the switch will be thrown, and more than 50,000 LED lights will shine from the 82-foot-tall tree topped with a 3D star that weighs more than 900-pounds.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
920 ESPN

These are 17 of the best NJ downtowns for holiday shopping

One thing is for certain: New Jersey has a lot of downtowns and many, if not all of them, are worth a visit. Now, that it's December, it's time to get serious and get that Christmas shopping done. Instead of getting a gift card or throwing cash in a card, why not get that special someone something unique, quirky, charming, or all of the above?
HADDONFIELD, NJ
920 ESPN

NJ executives admit $38M prescription drug fraud scheme

Two New Jersey women who co-owned a pharmaceutical marketing company have admitted their roles in a $38 million health care fraud scheme that involved customized prescription drugs. Samantha Zaretzky, 42, of Wayne, and Lee Nichols, 43, of Fair Haven, pleaded guilty remotely in federal court to conspiracy to commit health...
920 ESPN

Learning loss could be catastrophic in NJ schools

Education experts have been warning for months about the severe toll nearly two years of remote and hybrid learning has taken on New Jersey school kids. Gov. Phil Murphy's administration has refused to release the results of standardized testing done in Spring of 2022 without explanation. However, the Newark Public...
NEWARK, NJ
920 ESPN

NJ court affirms: You don’t have to be driving to be busted for DWI

TRENTON – A state appeals court has affirmed, yet again, that somebody doesn’t have to be driving to be convicted of driving while intoxicated. The latest case comes out of Passaic County, where Anthony Damico had been arrested in 2019 after police found him asleep in the driver’s seat of his Ford Ranger, slouched toward the truck’s passenger seat, with the truck’s engine running and its brake lights and turn signal on.
PASSAIC COUNTY, NJ
920 ESPN

Outstanding Christmas Tree Farms in NJ to cut down your own tree

Fake Christmas tree vs real Christmas tree, that’s the real debate between New Jerseyans during this time of year. Pros of having a real Christmas tree are the smell of pine which is a winner for many people, and family tradition of course. But there are cons like pine needles all over the house, allergens, and the risk of bringing some creepy crawler friends into your home.
920 ESPN

920 ESPN

Princeton, NJ
1K+
Followers
813
Post
36K+
Views
ABOUT

920 ESPN has the best sports coverage for Princeton, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://920espnnewjersey.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy