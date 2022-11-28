Read full article on original website
Former NFL Star Michael Vick Lands Prominent Job
Former NFL quarterback Michael Vick will be featured in an eight-part documentary series that details the evolution of the Black quarterback in America. Variety broke this exciting news on Wednesday. As part of this docuseries, Vick will speak with celebrities, coaches, quarterbacks, journalists and other cultural figures to get their...
FOX Sports
Colts lose focus, Titans lose identity, Texans just lose: AFC South analysis
Yes, Colts interim coach Jeff Saturday mismanaged the end of Monday's 24-17 home loss to the Steelers. The Colts, at the Pittsburgh 37, were trailing by a score with all three of their timeouts inside the two-minute warning. Indianapolis wound up wasting roughly 45 seconds between the two plays that followed Michael Pittman Jr.'s fourth-down conversion.
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 13: How to bet Chiefs-Bengals
The Kansas City Chiefs have clinched a winning record for the 10th consecutive NFL season, but the Bengals have owned the Chiefs in Cincinnati. The Bengals have won six home games in a row against the Chiefs and six of the past seven overall, including the 27-24 overtime thriller in the AFC Championship Game last season.
FOX Sports
Buckeyes' Stroud repeats as Big Ten offensive player of year
ROSEMONT, Ill. (AP) — Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud has been named the Big Ten's offensive player of the year for the second straight season and Penn State's Nicholas Singleton is freshman of the year. The conference announced its offensive awards on Wednesday, with Stroud extending to five years...
FOX Sports
College Football Bowl Projections: Ohio State or Penn State to the Rose Bowl?
Selection Sunday is almost upon us, and despite all the attention being paid toward the College Football Playoff this weekend, there are a full 82 teams that will have their postseason destination laid out by the time heads hit pillows on Dec. 4. There are two big dominoes to keep...
FOX Sports
College Football Playoff Rankings: USC moves into top four, Ohio State drops out
Tuesday night's reveal of the latest College Football Playoff Rankings sets the stage for a weekend of intrigue — for two games in particular. Georgia remains No. 1 in the newest rankings. Michigan, also undefeated after trouncing rival Ohio State on Saturday, moves up a spot to No. 2. Undefeated TCU pushes up to No. 3 and one-loss USC moves to No. 4.
FOX Sports
Josh Allen steps aside, and Bills are more dangerous for it
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — This wasn’t a statement game from Josh Allen. It was a statement game from offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey. The Buffalo Bills finally allowed Allen a moment to relax — something they’d struggled to do so far this season. Outside of the Bills’ 24-10...
FOX Sports
NFL's five healthiest, most injured teams; previewing Dolphins-Niners
Week 13 is finally here. Why would we be so excited, you might wonder? Week 13 is special because this is when we start to really see similarities present themselves between team health and team success. We are able to get a clearer picture regarding which teams will and won’t make the playoffs when you combine current records with the Banged Up Score Rankings.
Ravens' Lamar Jackson apologizes for vulgar reply to fan tweet
Baltimore Ravens star Lamar Jackson apologized Friday for responding to fan's tweet in a profane manner after last week's loss.
FOX Sports
Tyreek Hill poised to dethrone Deebo Samuel as MIA takes on SF | THE CARTON SHOW
Which of these players are going to put their teams on their back in Week 13? Greg Jennings takes a look at this batch of matchups and decides which players are going to have to carry their teams to victory. Watch as he lays out why Tyreek Hill, who's heading into the Bay area with the Miami Dolphins, is poised to take the throne from San Francisco 49ers' receiver Deebo Samuel, and why it'll be up to Tyreek and Tua to come up with an answer for the Niners' defense.
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 13: How to bet Bills-Patriots, pick
The Buffalo Bills square off against the New England Patriots in a big AFC East matchup in Week 13. The Bills defeated the Detroit Lions 28-25 on Thanksgiving Day, while the Patriots lost to the Minnesota Vikings 33-26 in their Week 12 matchup. Here's everything you need from a betting...
FOX Sports
Will Lovie Smith be the Houston Texans head coach in 2023?
Let's be crystal clear: No one expected the Houston Texans to be competitive this season. They came into 2022 with a rebuilding roster, one lacking in premier talent. There was uncertainty whether Davis Mills could be a long-term starting quarterback, and Houston willingly went forward with that limbo. But under Lovie Smith, the Texans — at 1-9-1 entering Sunday's game against their former franchise quarterback, Deshaun Watson, and the Browns — in many ways have been even worse than what was expected.
‘Very difficult’: Rockets look to adapt, learn from blowouts in Denver
At 50 feet above sea level, the Houston Rockets look like a basketball team, slowly turning the page and becoming familiar with one another. They put together consecutive wins for the first time in many months versus the Atlanta Hawks and Oklahoma City Thunder. Elevate them to 5,280 feet, and...
FOX Sports
NFL Week 13 top plays: Bills defeat Patriots on TNF
Week 13 of the NFL season kicked off Thursday with a highly anticipated matchup featuring Mac Jones and the New England Patriots playing host to Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills in Foxborough, Massachusetts. Coming out of a decisive win by Buffalo, the Bills (9-3) moved to first in the...
FOX Sports
College football odds Week 14: How to bet Fresno State-Boise State
The Fresno State Bulldogs and Boise State Broncos will battle it out for the Mountain West Championship this Saturday on FOX. The 8-4 Bulldogs won their opening game against Cal Poly before posting four consecutive losses in Weeks 2, 3, 5, and 6. Since then, Fresno has rolled off seven straight wins.
Ohio State Recruit Has 2-Word Description Of Michigan Game Visit
A top 2024 recruit experienced a frenzied gameday atmosphere when attending the season's biggest rivalry matchup. Per Garrick Hodge of Eleven Warriors, offensive lineman Jordan Seaton went to Columbus for Saturday's Big Ten bout between Ohio State and Michigan. The four-star prospect described the visit as "very eventful." Per 247...
FOX Sports
No. 2 Texas looks like a power, and Marcus Carr is its engine
With 90 seconds on the clock inside the packed Moody Center on Thursday night, the tensions were high and the result of a top-10 showdown between Texas and Creighton hung in the balance. Despite an ice-cold shooting performance in Austin, the Bluejays found themselves in a three-point game. Needing a...
FOX Sports
Bills earn first division win of the season over Patriots | THE CARTON SHOW
Thursday Night Football featured the Buffalo Bills handing the New England Patriots yet another loss, 24-10. Josh Allen displayed impressive quarterback skills, and Greg Jennings and Craig Carton share their thoughts on his best moments. Plus, Craig says Mac Jones became a leader after yesterday's loss and explains why the New York Jets QB could learn something from the way Mac deals with the media.
FOX Sports
TCU takes its CFP hopes into Big 12 title game vs K-State
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — It has been quite a comeback for third-ranked TCU, one much bigger than that 18-point deficit the Horned Frogs erased to beat Kansas State six weeks ago. A year after Sonny Dykes became their coach, the Frogs (12-0, 9-0 Big 12, No. 3 CFP) still...
