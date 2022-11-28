Read full article on original website
Best Places to Eat in Collingswood NJ
is located in Camden County and is approximately Five miles east of Center City Philadelphia. Its main thoroughfare, Haddon Avenue, is lined with local shops. Some of the shops here are Philadelphia extensions. Listed below are our "Top 10 Best of Collingswood, NJ" Best Restaurants in Collingswood. Eating in...
The Best Hot Dogs In Atlantic County, New Jersey For 2022
During this past Spring and Sumner, we went in search of the best hot dogs in Atlantic County, New Jersey. It was a really fun project. After much deliberation, we found 10. Our list was compiled by friends, family, fellow foodies and listeners and readers. We have included:. Hot Dogs.
2 Men Shot in Atlantic City, NJ, Wednesday Afternoon
The Atlantic City Police Department says two men were shot in the city Wednesday afternoon. According to authorities, at around 2:30, officers responded to the area of the 400 block of Indiana Avenue for several reports of shots fired. At the scene, officials located evidence of gunfire in the areas...
Can You Help? 18 Unidentified People Found Dead in Southern NJ Since 2000
18 unidentified people have been found dead in South Jersey since the year 2000. These fatalities range from an infant that was only a matter of days old to adults that were well into their 40s and 50s. Their bodies were found along the side of a road or in...
The Exchange Food Hall in Linwood, NJ, is Closing
The days are numbered for the vendors in The Exchange Food Hall in Linwood. The building that houses The Exchange has new owners who are interested in turning the space into offices for AtlantiCare, which already occupies the second floor at 2110 New Road. According to a source, the vendors...
This Can Be A Great Annual Tradition At Showboat Atlantic City
I’m a huge fan of traditions that are established and can endure the test of time. It gives people something to look forward to. For example, The Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree is placed annually in Rockefeller Center, in Midtown Manhattan, New York City. It was first established in 1933....
Dancing Santas Popping Up at Casino in Atlantic City, NJ
Someone warn Mariah Carey. A troop of dancing Santas have begun popping up at an Atlantic City casino spreading their own Christmas cheer. 'Tis the season for festive surprises, and if you happen to find yourself in A.C. on a Saturday night you might run into these men in red decking the halls of Resorts Casino Hotel.
Two Local Spots Make List of 30 Best Bowls of Chili in New Jersey
Looking to find the best chili in Atlantic and Cape May counties? There was one place in each county that make the list of NJ.com's 30 best bowls of chili (and chili dogs) in New the entire state. Writers Pete Genovese and Jeremy Schneider do a great job of ranking...
NJ town would make it illegal to stand near driveways with cars
HOLMDEL — Officials in this Monmouth County municipality are proposing a law that would fine or imprison someone who tries to open, unlock, or even stand near a vehicle that is not theirs. The proposed ordinance, scheduled for a final vote by the Township Committee on Dec. 13, comes...
Retired Atlantic City, New Jersey Police Officer Murder – Suicide
Acting Gloucester County Prosecutor Christine A. Hoffman has publicly disclosed that a retired Atlantic City Police Officer, William W. Beattie has killed his ex-girlfriend, Erin A. Gatier, and then committed suicide. Here are the details released by Hoffman:. “On Monday, November 28, 2022, at approximately 6:50 pm, the Deptford Township...
More Mountain Lion Sightings From Around Jersey – and a Photo!
I believe I have become New Jersey's own Mountain Lion whisperer. Since publishing a story about a woman in Galloway Township (Atlantic County) seeing a cougar or mountain lion while walking her dog, my email address has become popular with people who've witnessed seeing a big cat in New Jersey.
Not allowed: Another NJ shore town adds beach rules for summer
It's not always aesthetically pleasing, perhaps obtrusive in nature, but more so a matter of safety when it comes to tents, canopies and certain umbrellas on the beach. The governing body in Monmouth Beach this month adopted an ordinance updating its beach rules. "We have an ordinance that handles our...
2 Atlantic City, NJ, Men Indicted For Murder, Weapons Offenses
Two men from Atlantic City have been indicted on murder and weapon-related charges in connection to the death of a man this past summer. The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office says 32-year-old Aaron Callahan was indicted on the following charges:. First-degree murder. First-degree conspiracy to commit murder. Second-degree unlawful possession of...
Atlantic City, NJ, Sandwich Named Best in the State of New Jersey
Did you know you can get the best sandwich in the state in Atlantic City?. The travel website farandwide.com ranked the best sandwich in every state, with the Italian being the top sandwich in the state of New Jersey. Who has the best Italian in the state?. The White House...
For subscribers: Enter for a chance to win VIP getaway at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City!
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Are you feeling lucky?!. The Staten Island Advance/SILive.com is offering our loyal subscribers a free VIP experience with a weekend getaway in Atlantic City!. We’re giving one (1) lucky winner and a guest a free one (1) night stay at Ocean Casino Resort for our...
ocnjdaily.com
Ocean City-Longport Bridge’s Fishing Pier to Get Makeover
Miles and miles of picturesque views of the Great Egg Harbor Inlet unfold from the fishing pier of the Ocean City-Longport Bridge. “It’s absolutely beautiful,” fisherman Sammy Alili said of the scenery while casting his line in the bay waters Tuesday afternoon. The view of the fishing pier...
Oops! SUV Drives Through Front of 7-Eleven in Egg Harbor Twp., NJ
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A pedal mixup led to an SUV driving through the front window of a 7-Eleven store Sunday morning. George Watson, of Somers Point, accidentally hit the gas instead of the brake of the 2000 Toyota 4Runner while parking in front of the store on Tilton Road in Egg Harbor Township around 11 AM, according to police Lt. Steve Slusarski.
Egg Harbor Twp., NJ, Starbucks Briefly Closing For Construction
Starbucks in Egg Harbor Township will be closing for a couple of days this week for interior remodeling. For a short amount of time on Tuesday and Wednesday, you'll need to get your pumpkin spice latte fix at another location. Starbucks off the Black Horse Pike in EHT at Oak...
Teen recorded Absecon driving instructor groping her, affidavit states
A teen recorded her driving instructor as he groped her following a lesson, according to the affidavit in the case. Jay Vyas, 69, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested last week, shortly after the lesson. Vyas picked the 16-year-old girl up at her home Thursday for a two-hour driving lesson...
fsrmagazine.com
P.J. Whelihan's Opens 21st Location in Westmont, New Jersey
The PJW Restaurant Group celebrated the opening of its 21st P.J. Whelihan’s in the newly renovated Lawrence Park Shopping Center off of Sproul Road on Monday, November 28, 2022.Off the heels of an opening in Hatfield, PA this past summer, the new location also marks the 28th restaurant overall for the growing group.
