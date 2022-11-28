ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic County, NJ

Best Places to Eat in Collingswood NJ

is located in Camden County and is approximately Five miles east of Center City Philadelphia. Its main thoroughfare, Haddon Avenue, is lined with local shops. Some of the shops here are Philadelphia extensions. Listed below are our "Top 10 Best of Collingswood, NJ" Best Restaurants in Collingswood. Eating in...
COLLINGSWOOD, NJ
The Exchange Food Hall in Linwood, NJ, is Closing

The days are numbered for the vendors in The Exchange Food Hall in Linwood. The building that houses The Exchange has new owners who are interested in turning the space into offices for AtlantiCare, which already occupies the second floor at 2110 New Road. According to a source, the vendors...
LINWOOD, NJ
Dancing Santas Popping Up at Casino in Atlantic City, NJ

Someone warn Mariah Carey. A troop of dancing Santas have begun popping up at an Atlantic City casino spreading their own Christmas cheer. 'Tis the season for festive surprises, and if you happen to find yourself in A.C. on a Saturday night you might run into these men in red decking the halls of Resorts Casino Hotel.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
2 Atlantic City, NJ, Men Indicted For Murder, Weapons Offenses

Two men from Atlantic City have been indicted on murder and weapon-related charges in connection to the death of a man this past summer. The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office says 32-year-old Aaron Callahan was indicted on the following charges:. First-degree murder. First-degree conspiracy to commit murder. Second-degree unlawful possession of...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Ocean City-Longport Bridge’s Fishing Pier to Get Makeover

Miles and miles of picturesque views of the Great Egg Harbor Inlet unfold from the fishing pier of the Ocean City-Longport Bridge. “It’s absolutely beautiful,” fisherman Sammy Alili said of the scenery while casting his line in the bay waters Tuesday afternoon. The view of the fishing pier...
OCEAN CITY, NJ
P.J. Whelihan's Opens 21st Location in Westmont, New Jersey

The PJW Restaurant Group celebrated the opening of its 21st P.J. Whelihan’s in the newly renovated Lawrence Park Shopping Center off of Sproul Road on Monday, November 28, 2022.Off the heels of an opening in Hatfield, PA this past summer, the new location also marks the 28th restaurant overall for the growing group.
HADDON TOWNSHIP, NJ
