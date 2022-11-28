Read full article on original website
Canadian Oil Giant Plans to Pump Record Crude Next Year
Canadian Natural Resources Ltd., Canada’s largest oil and gas producer, is aiming to raise production as high as 1 million barrels a day in 2023 for the first time as the company ramps up drilling amid historically high prices. Combined with natural gas, production is forecast to increase by...
Analyst Looks at Latest Oil Price Moves
One of Rigzone's regular market watchers looks at the latest oil price moves, Venezuelan crude flows, Chinese government actions and more. — (The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the attributed sources and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rigzone or the author.) In...
EU Closing In on $60 Cap for Russian Oil
The European Union is closing in on a deal to cap the price of Russian crude oil at $60 a barrel, their latest attempt to clinch an agreement before a Monday deadline, according to people familiar with the matter. But Poland continues to push to harden the sanctions package before...
Shipping Costs for Russian Oil Soar
Shipping costs for Russian crude are skyrocketing as more tanker owners shun the trade days before stricter European Union sanctions take effect. Owners who are still willing to load Russian crude are attempting to charge more for the risk. Baltic Sea-to-India rates are being discussed at about $15 million -- or $20 a barrel --- for loadings after Dec. 5 when new EU restrictions kick in, said shipbrokers. That’s a sharp increase from $9 million to $11.5 million before.
OPEC Slashes Oil Output by Most Since 2020
OPEC cut crude production by the most since 2020, fulfilling a new agreement aimed at stabilizing world oil markets. The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries curbed supplies by just over 1 million barrels a day last month, roughly in line with the amount specified by a pact with its allies, according to a Bloomberg survey. Production averaged 28.79 million barrels a day.
‘This is blood money, pure and simple’: A top aide to Ukraine’s President Zelensky accuses BP of war profiteering with stake in Russian oil firm
A major energy company that pledged to sell its stake in Russia has yet to do so, and a top Ukrainian official just accused it of pocketing millions from the war. British Petroleum is one of the world’s largest oil and gas companies, so when it announced in February that it would sell its 19.75% stake in Russian energy company Rosneft in the wake of Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, it held weight.
Ineos Signs 20-Year LNG Supply Deal With Sempra
Ineos has signed a 20-year contract with Sempra for the supply of 1.4 mtpa of LNG from the Port Arthur Phase 1 LNG facility under development in Texas. Energy company Ineos has signed a 20-year contract with Sempra for the supply of 1.4 million tons per annum (mtpa) of LNG from the Port Arthur Phase 1 LNG facility under development in Texas.
Russian Upstream Investments Projected to Plunge
'The financial impact of Western sanctions and the widescale exodus of foreign partners from the Russian oil and gas sector are beginning to materialize'. — Russian upstream investments are set to plunge by $15 billion this year. That’s according to Rystad Energy, which outlined that sanctions are obscuring the...
Oil Posts Weekly Gain After Volatile Week
Oil posted its biggest weekly gain in a month, after a volatile week marked by China loosening Covid restrictions and speculation on OPEC+ output policy. Front-month volatility jumped to 53% earlier this week, the highest since September, with crude trading in a $10 range. Speculation of OPEC+ output cuts sent crude swinging as traders tried to foretell what the cartel might decide over the weekend. Prices got a boost as China, facing extraordinary unrest, began to ease Covid-Zero policies, aiding the outlook for energy consumption.
TotalEnergies To Cut £100M In 2023 North Sea Investments
TotalEnergies' North Sea business chief said that the French firm would cut investment by a quarter next year due to the UK Government's windfall tax. — TotalEnergies’ North Sea business chief said that the French firm would cut investment by a quarter next year due to the UK Government’s windfall tax.
Oil Continues Four Day Rally
Oil futures rose with China further easing Covid restrictions and the US considering a pause in sales from its strategic reserves. West Texas Intermediate edged higher Thursday to $81.22 a barrel, rising for a fourth straight session to the highest in two weeks. Markets opened higher on news that Beijing will allow some virus-infected people to isolate at home, a significant shift from Covid-Zero policies that threatened to strangle economic growth for the world’s largest importer of crude.
Maduro Calls for More Sanctions Relief After Chevron License
Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro urged the U.S. to ease more sanctions on the country's beleaguered oil industry. — Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro urged the US to ease more sanctions on the country’s beleaguered oil industry, saying a license allowing Chevron Corp. to increase production was a first step.
Windcat Orders Hydrogen-Powered CSOVs From Damen
Windcat has ordered a series of hydrogen-powered commissioning service operation vessels from Damen Shipyards. Windcat, Europe’s market-leading offshore personnel transfer company, has ordered a series of hydrogen-powered commissioning service operation vessels (CSOVs) from Damen Shipyards. The Elevation Series CSOVs have been designed by Damen Shipyards in cooperation with Windcat...
Xodus To Set Up New Green Hydrogen Facility In Western Australia
Energy consultancy Xodus is developing a new green hydrogen product that will be scalable up to 1,000 megawatts (MW) of electrolyzer capacity. The project will be based in the Mid-West region of Western Australia. MercurHy is an export scale project which aims to supply green hydrogen whilst leveraging economies of...
TotalEnergies Gets Support For Giant Mirny Wind Farm In Kazakhstan
TotalEnergies has sold its Kazakhstan affiliate Total E&P Dunga and has received support for its Mirny wind farm project in the country. — TotalEnergies has sold its Kazakhstan affiliate Total E&P Dunga GmbH and has received support for its Mirny wind farm project in the country. On November 28,...
Seadrill Tightens Loss In Q3
Offshore drilling specialist, Seadrill Limited, has been able to narrow its losses in the third quarter of 2023. The company reported a net loss of $16 million, which compares to the $36 million net loss reported in Q2. "Third quarter results reaffirmed Seadrill’s consistent and solid performance this year, with...
CNOOC Pays $2Bn To Petrobras For Additional Buzios Stake
Petrobras has received nearly $2Bn for the transfer of an additional interest in the Buzios field to Chinese energy major CNOOC. — Brazilian oil and gas major Petrobras has received nearly $2 billion for the transfer of an additional interest in the Buzios field to Chinese state-owned energy major CNOOC.
North Sea Decom Over Next Decade To Cost Around £20Bn
Decommissioning of North Sea oil and gas installations in the next decade will cost around £20 billion, Offshore Energies UK claims. — Decommissioning of North Sea oil and gas installations in the next decade will cost around £20 billion, Offshore Energies UK (OEUK) claims. Over two thousand...
Valaris Extends Survival Equipment Maintenance Deal With Survitec
Valaris has renewed a service agreement with survival technology solutions provider Survitec championed for an additional three years. — Offshore drilling operator Valaris has renewed a service agreement with survival technology solutions provider Survitec championed for an additional three years. An extensive network of more than 400 service stations...
Norway, Germany Propose NATO Subsea Asset Surveillance Center
'Chancellor Scholz and I have taken an informal initiative today to improve the protection of subsea infrastructure'. — Norway Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz agreed to propose that NATO should establish a surveillance center to improve the protection of subsea infrastructure, the Norwegian government has announced.
