Oil held onto gains as market uncertainty over OPEC’s upcoming decision on production tugged the price in opposite directions. West Texas Intermediate rose 1.2% to settle above $78 Tuesday, after trading in a $3 range. Volatility was expected to rise in the days leading up to the meeting this weekend as traders search for any clue on how OPEC and its allies will respond to deteriorating market conditions for producers. The shape of the futures curve has flipped in recent weeks, signaling an oversupplied market.

3 DAYS AGO