rigzone.com
Canadian Oil Giant Plans to Pump Record Crude Next Year
Canadian Natural Resources Ltd., Canada’s largest oil and gas producer, is aiming to raise production as high as 1 million barrels a day in 2023 for the first time as the company ramps up drilling amid historically high prices. Combined with natural gas, production is forecast to increase by...
rigzone.com
Will The INTOG Leasing Round Do What It Says On The Label?
On November 18, the competitive leasing period for the INTOG offshore wind process came to a close and Westwood analyzed the risks involved. — On November 18, the competitive leasing period for the INTOG offshore wind process came to a close. The outcome of the bidding period will not be known until the end of March 2023. In the meantime, Westwood gave its insight on whether the INTOG process lived up to its expectations.
rigzone.com
BSEE Extends Public Review Period For Oil And Gas Draft PEIS
BSEE has extended the period for the public to submit their comments on the draft programmatic environmental impact statement for Oil and Gas decommissioning activities on Pacific OCS. — The United States Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement has extended the period for public comments on the draft programmatic environmental impact statement (PEIS) for Oil and Gas Decommissioning Activities on the Pacific Outer Continental Shelf (OCS).
rigzone.com
Will BP Stop Publishing World Energy Review?
Amid reports that BP was thinking about stopping the publication of its statistical review of world energy, Rigzone asked the company to confirm if it is going to stop publishing the annual report. “We’re looking at options for publishing the annual statistical review of world energy, but as yet we’ve...
rigzone.com
North Sea Decom Over Next Decade To Cost Around £20Bn
Decommissioning of North Sea oil and gas installations in the next decade will cost around £20 billion, Offshore Energies UK claims. — Decommissioning of North Sea oil and gas installations in the next decade will cost around £20 billion, Offshore Energies UK (OEUK) claims. Over two thousand...
rigzone.com
Aker BP Gives Go-Ahead On Projects Worth $19 Billion
Aker BP will vote in favor of submitting a PDO for the NOAKA project, the Valhall PWP-Fenris project, the Skarv Satellite project, and the Utsira High projects. The Norwegian oil and gas company Aker BP will vote in favor of submitting Plans for Development and Operation (PDO) for the NOAKA field development project, the Valhall PWP-Fenris project, the Skarv Satellite Project, and the Utsira High projects.
rigzone.com
Ineos Signs 20-Year LNG Supply Deal With Sempra
Ineos has signed a 20-year contract with Sempra for the supply of 1.4 mtpa of LNG from the Port Arthur Phase 1 LNG facility under development in Texas. Energy company Ineos has signed a 20-year contract with Sempra for the supply of 1.4 million tons per annum (mtpa) of LNG from the Port Arthur Phase 1 LNG facility under development in Texas.
rigzone.com
Valaris Extends Survival Equipment Maintenance Deal With Survitec
Valaris has renewed a service agreement with survival technology solutions provider Survitec championed for an additional three years. — Offshore drilling operator Valaris has renewed a service agreement with survival technology solutions provider Survitec championed for an additional three years. An extensive network of more than 400 service stations...
rigzone.com
Shipping Costs for Russian Oil Soar
Shipping costs for Russian crude are skyrocketing as more tanker owners shun the trade days before stricter European Union sanctions take effect. Owners who are still willing to load Russian crude are attempting to charge more for the risk. Baltic Sea-to-India rates are being discussed at about $15 million -- or $20 a barrel --- for loadings after Dec. 5 when new EU restrictions kick in, said shipbrokers. That’s a sharp increase from $9 million to $11.5 million before.
rigzone.com
Ithaca Posts $1.39Bn Profit For First Nine Months Of 2022
Ithaca Energy has posted a profit after tax of $1.39 billion for the first nine months of 2022 with a production of 68.2 thousand boe/d. — UK’s independent exploration and production player Ithaca Energy has ended the first nine months of the year with a net profit of $1.39 billion. The company had a production of 68.2 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day (kboe/d) during the period.
rigzone.com
APPEA Calls On Victorian Gov't To Encourage New Gas Supply
Australia's oil and gas industry believes that the re-elected Victorian Labor government should encourage new gas supply development to help put downward pressure on prices. Australia’s oil and gas industry believes that the re-elected Victorian Labor government should encourage new gas supply development close to the state’s millions of users to help put downward pressure on prices.
rigzone.com
Suncor To Keep Petro-Canada Retail Business
Following a review, Suncor Energy has decided to retain and optimize the Petro-Canada retail business. Suncor Energy has decided to retain and improve the Petro-Canada retail business following a comprehensive review. Through this decision, the company will increase its EBITDA contribution and strengthen its integrated refining & marketing business. This...
rigzone.com
QatarEnergy, ConocoPhillips To Supply Germany With LNG For 15-Years
QatarEnergy has signed two long-term LNG sale and purchase agreements with ConocoPhillips for the delivery of up to 2 mtpa of LNG from Qatar to Germany. QatarEnergy has signed two long-term LNG sale and purchase agreements with ConocoPhillips affiliates for the delivery of up to 2 million tons per annum of LNG from Qatar to Germany.
rigzone.com
Oil Holds Gains on OPEC Uncertainty
Oil held onto gains as market uncertainty over OPEC’s upcoming decision on production tugged the price in opposite directions. West Texas Intermediate rose 1.2% to settle above $78 Tuesday, after trading in a $3 range. Volatility was expected to rise in the days leading up to the meeting this weekend as traders search for any clue on how OPEC and its allies will respond to deteriorating market conditions for producers. The shape of the futures curve has flipped in recent weeks, signaling an oversupplied market.
rigzone.com
Russian Upstream Investments Projected to Plunge
'The financial impact of Western sanctions and the widescale exodus of foreign partners from the Russian oil and gas sector are beginning to materialize'. — Russian upstream investments are set to plunge by $15 billion this year. That’s according to Rystad Energy, which outlined that sanctions are obscuring the...
rigzone.com
Analyst Looks at Latest Oil Price Moves
One of Rigzone's regular market watchers looks at the latest oil price moves, Venezuelan crude flows, Chinese government actions and more. — (The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the attributed sources and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rigzone or the author.) In...
rigzone.com
Seadrill Tightens Loss In Q3
Offshore drilling specialist, Seadrill Limited, has been able to narrow its losses in the third quarter of 2023. The company reported a net loss of $16 million, which compares to the $36 million net loss reported in Q2. "Third quarter results reaffirmed Seadrill’s consistent and solid performance this year, with...
rigzone.com
Eni Weighs Takeover of $5B Neptune
Eni is considering a takeover of private equity-backed oil and gas explorer Neptune Energy Group Ltd, people familiar with the matter said. Eni SpA is considering a takeover of private equity-backed oil and gas explorer Neptune Energy Group Ltd., people familiar with the matter said, in what would be a rare upstream acquisition by a European major amid the broader industry shift to renewables.
rigzone.com
Oil Rises as US Stockpiles Tumble
Oil prices rallied with traders betting that China will further ease Covid restrictions and US government data showing crude stockpiles plummeted amid record export demand. West Texas Intermediate rose 3% to settle above $80 a barrel on Wednesday. The trading session opened higher after China adjusted Covid-19 rules in two major cities, Guangzhou and Zhengzhou, replacing broad lockdowns with more targeted limitations. Supporting the rally, US crude inventories fell by 12.6 million barrels last week, even more than expected, representing the biggest decline since June 2019, according to Energy Information Administration data. The draw coincided with US exports of crude and refined products rising to a record.
rigzone.com
Oil Continues Four Day Rally
Oil futures rose with China further easing Covid restrictions and the US considering a pause in sales from its strategic reserves. West Texas Intermediate edged higher Thursday to $81.22 a barrel, rising for a fourth straight session to the highest in two weeks. Markets opened higher on news that Beijing will allow some virus-infected people to isolate at home, a significant shift from Covid-Zero policies that threatened to strangle economic growth for the world’s largest importer of crude.
