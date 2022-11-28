Read full article on original website
Related
Guitar World Magazine
Watch Peter Frampton end his touring career with a final show-closing cover of The Beatles’ While My Guitar Gently Weeps
The guitar legend played his three-pickup Gibson Les Paul sat down, and brought the curtain down on his prolific live career at the last show of his farewell tour. Way back in June 2019, electric guitar icon Peter Frampton announced Finale: The Farewell Tour – a mammoth stint around North America, the UK and Europe that would bring the curtain down on his prolific live career.
Donovan Unveils Historic David Gilmour Collaboration, ‘Rock Me,’ With ‘Gaelia’ Album Set to Follow (EXCLUSIVE)
Donovan has released a collaboration with David Gilmour, “Rock Me,” in anticipation of a new album, “Gaelia,” set to arrive one week from today. Variety is hosting the exclusive premiere of the music video for the historic meet-up. Donovan, famous for classic 1960s folk-rock songs like “Hurdy Gurdy Man,” told Variety how he came to have the Pink Floyd singer-guitarist on two tracks — the second of which is titled “Lover O’ Lover” — for the new album. “I met up with David at Lord Michael and Lady Marina Cowdray’s country estate,” he says. “These two dear, noble friends of Linda and...
Brian Eno Remixes 2019 Soundwalk Collective and Patti Smith Collaborative Track “Peradam”
Brian Eno has remixed the Soundwalk Collective and Patti Smith collaborative track, “Peradam,” as part of a deluxe box set (Bella Union), out Nov. 25. Featuring a reissue of three of their albums— The Peyote Dance, Mummer Love, and Peradam—the deluxe release also includes an additional seven-track remix album, The Perfect Vision: Reworkings, featuring new interpretations of their songs by director Jim Jarmusch, Laraaji, Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith, Lotic, Lucrecia Dalt, and Atom TM, as well as the Eno-reworked “Peradam,” which shaves the track down from its original length and sets it around more ominous pulses.
David Gilmour Guests on Donovan’s Upcoming Album, Shares New Song ‘Rock Me’
Two 1960s psych-rock icons have joined forces, crafting a collaborative medley of airy, bewitching vocals à la Donovan and ominous, spellbinding guitar stylings courtesy of David Gilmour. A part of the “Hurry Gurdy Man” artist’s upcoming album, Gaelia: The Sulan Sessions, Donovan recently dropped “Rock Me,” a brightly lilting,...
Popculture
Nik Turner, '70s Rock Legend, Dead at 82
Nik Turner, a multi-instrumentalist and member of space rock pioneers Hawkwind, died at 82. Tuner died on Nov. 10 according to his family in an announcement on his Facebook page. "We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Nik Turner – The Mighty Thunder Rider, who passed away peacefully...
System Of A Down, Korn, Deftones, Incubus and Evanescence are confirmed for Las Vegas’ Sick New World festival
Full line-up revealed for 2023’s blockbusting Sick New World festival, with Turnstile, Papa Roach, Spiritbox and the Sisters Of Mercy all appearing
"Everybody was dumbstruck" - how Jimi Hendrix's arrival in London changed everything, as told by Mick Jagger, Jimmy Page, Jeff Beck and more
When Jimi Hendrix arrived in London in 1966, he not only blew the minds of fellow rock legends-in-making: he'd help spark a whole new form of electric blues
The Black Crowes’ Rich Robinson Wards Off Stage Crasher With Guitar at Concert
Every so often we're reminded that audience member presence onstage isn't always welcome. Such was the case Sunday night (Nov. 20) in Melbourne, Australia when one stage crasher got an up-close look at The Black Crowes' Chris and Rich Robinson's instruments while battling with security to remain in the spotlight.
Brian May targets summer 2023 for box set re-release of the Star Fleet Project EP he recorded with Eddie Van Halen
Brian May promises that the box set reissue of his Star Fleet Project EP will be worth the wait
NME
Zayn Malik covers Jimi Hendrix’s ‘Angel’ to celebrate the late guitar legend’s 80th birthday
Zayn Malik has shared a cover of Jimi Hendrix‘s ‘Angel’ in the lead-up to what would have been the late guitar legend’s 80th birthday. The cut arrived today (November 25), using Hendrix’s original, signature guitar from the song, married with Malik’s own soulful vocals. The former One Direction singer’s voice blends in effortlessly with its ’70s-sounding surroundings and breathes new life into the cut, which was originally released posthumously in 1971 by Hendrix’s estate. Listen to it below.
Rolling Stones to release star-stuffed 2012 live recording
NEW YORK (AP) — The Rolling Stones plan to release what they’re calling their “ultimate live greatest hits album,” with appearances by Lady Gaga, Bruce Springsteen, Gary Clark Jr. and The Black Keys, early next year. “GRRR Live!” contains songs recorded live on Dec. 15, 2012, at Newark, New Jersey’s Prudential Center. That night saw guest appearances by The Black Keys (“Who Do You Love?”), Clark and John Mayer (“Going Down”), Lady Gaga (“Gimme Shelter”), Mick Taylor (“Midnight Rambler”) and hometown hero Bruce Springsteen (“Tumbling Dice”). Shown on pay-per-view in 2012, the concert has not otherwise been available to fans until now. It also features some of the band’s greatest hits, including “It’s Only Rock ‘n’ Roll (But I Like It),” “Honky Tonk Women,” “Start Me Up,” “Sympathy For the Devil” and “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction.”
NME
Tim Burgess is working on a book about closing songs on albums
Tim Burgess has revealed that he is working on a book that will focus on the final songs on albums. Quoting a tweet from two years ago in which he first raised the idea, the Charlatans frontman confirmed on Sunday (November 27) that it is now “a real life thing” and he is “working on this today”.
Guitar World Magazine
Wolfgang Van Halen names his favorite guitar player right now
“He manages to work in the catchiest melodies. His melodic sensibility is one of my favorite things about his playing,” the Mammoth WVH frontman explained of his pick. It goes without saying that Wolfgang Van Halen is one the today’s standout six-stringers, inspiring countless aspiring electric guitar players who would all comfortably call the Mammoth WVH frontman their favorite guitarist of the year.
Steven Wilson will release "epic and uncompromising" solo album next year
Steven Wilson's seventh album, The Harmony Codex, is more about experimentation than pop songs
Guitar World Magazine
Intervals' Aaron Marshall takes a deep dive into his guitar-playing philosophy, and talks tones, tempos, modes and his favorite guitar instrumentals
After Wolfgang Van Halen named him his favorite guitarist right now, find out how the Canadian prog virtuoso tackles soloing, melodies, harmonies and other aspects of instrumental guitar from the man himself. Those well-versed in the world of instrumental guitar will be familiar with the feats of Intervals virtuoso Aaron...
Slipped Disc
Biz news: Universal bites off half of Harmonia Mundi
The independent record group PIAS has sold a 49 percent stake to the market leaders, Universal Music. PIAS owns Harmonia Mundi, along with other classical boutique labels. Eighteen months ago, Universal refinanced PIAS which was suffering Covid blight. Now it has turned that debt into an asset. What will become...
Resurrection Fest Announces Over 80 Bands for 2023 Lineup – Ghost, Slipknot, Pantera + More
It doesn't get much bigger than this is you're a hard rock and metal fan. Spain's Resurrection Fest has announced a massive lineup of bands for 2023, headlined by Ghost, Slipknot and the Pantera celebration. A who's who of hard rock and metal will be descending upon Estrella Galicia in...
Comments / 0