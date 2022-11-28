Read full article on original website
Related
Watch Biden rush back onstage to grab the microphone and tell a Michigan crowd that the US men's soccer team beat Iran
The president was in Bay City, Michigan, giving a speech about his economic plan when news of the US men's national team's victory arrived.
Notre Dame QB Drew Pyne decides to enter the transfer portal
Notre Dame Fighting Irish QB Drew Pyne is entering the NCAA transfer portal, he announced on Friday.
College football transfer portal tracker for 2023: Updates
Quarterbacks Phil Jurkovec, Drew Pyne and Brennan Armstrong are among the players who plan to enter the portal.
Kirby Smart shares desired mindset for players in SEC Championship
The Georgia Bulldogs are no strangers to championship pedigree. Having played in four of the last five SEC Championship games and winning last season’s College Football Playoff, the stage won’t be too big for Kirby Smart’s team when they hit the field in Mercedes-Benz Stadium tomorrow afternoon to face LSU. With that said, Smart does want his team focused and to come in with the right frame of mind.
Post Register
Corbett puts up 20, Denver downs Houston Christian 93-83
HOUSTON (AP) — Tyree Corbett had 20 points in Denver's 93-83 victory over Houston Christian on Thursday night. Corbett had 11 rebounds for the Pioneers (7-1). Tommy Bruner added 20 points while going 7 of 14 (4 for 5 from distance), and he also had eight assists. Touko Tainamo went 7 of 9 from the field to finish with 18 points.
Post Register
Adam Scott, Green lead at men's-women's Australian Open
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Major winners Adam Scott and Hannah Green underlined their big-event mentality to move into contention after two rounds of the concurrent Australian Open men’s and women’s golf championships. Scott shot a bogey-free 7-under 63 Friday to equal the host club Victoria’s course record...
Comments / 0