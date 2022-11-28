Read full article on original website
Diabetes and Foot Infection: What Is the Relationship
Over time type 2 diabetes can affect all body parts, including the feet. When blood sugars are not controlled, moist areas in the feet are prone to infections. People with diabetes can experience nerve damage, lack of sensation, and difficulty with wound healing if their blood sugars are chronically elevated (hyperglycemia). This can increase the risk of ulcers or sores, which can become infected if not detected and treated promptly.
How Liver Cysts Are Treated
About 5% to 10% of the population has liver cysts; however, they are mostly harmless. Around 5% of people with them require treatment that's typically only offered if the cysts are painful, large, affect liver function, or are cancerous. Liver cyst treatment may include draining the cyst, surgically removing it,...
Who Needs an Osteoporosis Screening and How Is It Done?
An osteoporosis screening involves a review of risk factors and bone density testing. Bone mass naturally declines with age; however, osteoporosis is a severe loss of bone mass with a high risk of bone fractures. In some cases, if you catch excess bone loss early, you can prevent osteoporosis through proper treatment.
Promising New Treatments for Ankylosing Spondylitis
Currently, there is no cure for ankylosing spondylitis, but recent research is offering new treatment options to manage the symptoms and slow the progression of the condition. This article will cover new guidelines for treating and testing ankylosing spondylitis. It will also include alternative treatment options available to manage the symptoms.
When Do Ankylosing Spondylitis Symptoms Start?
Most people diagnosed with ankylosing spondylitis (AS) will get that diagnosis before age 45. For most, AS symptoms start between ages 20 and 40, but symptoms can even start in childhood or the teen years. AS is rarely diagnosed after age 45. AS causes inflammation of the ligaments and joints...
How to Stop Eczema Itching: Controlling the Urge
Eczema can cause bouts of extremely itchy skin, making it difficult to concentrate on anything else. It may feel good to scratch the itch, but giving in to the urge can cause a vicious cycle of scratching and even lead to infection. If you’re dealing with regular eczema flare-ups, you might be wondering how to stop eczema itching.
Ablysinol (Dehydrated Alcohol) - Injection
Ablysinol (dehydrated alcohol) injection is a prescription medication. It is a sterile, preservative-free solution of greater than 99% by volume of ethyl alcohol. Ablysinol is used during a septal ablation procedure. It is injected into the heart to target the area that is thickened. Dehydrated alcohol causes cells to die, allowing the thickened area to shrink to a more normal size. This allows for improved blood flow in and from the heart.
At-Home Exercises and Physical Therapy for Calcific Tendonitis
Calcific tendonitis results from the buildup of calcium in the shoulder, causing pain and limited range of motion. Symptoms can often be treated with physical therapy to restore the shoulder's range of motion and improve rotator cuff strength. This article reviews physical therapy exercises for calcific tendonitis and the general...
What Is Pulmonary Langerhans Cell Histiocytosis?
Pulmonary Langerhans cell histiocytosis (PLCH) is a rare interstitial lung disease that commonly develops in young adult smokers. It is also known as eosinophilic granuloma of the lung, pulmonary Langerhans cell granulomatosis, and pulmonary histiocytosis X. Langerhans cells are a type of immune cell that normally destroy foreign substances to...
Is There a Cure for Eczema?
Although there’s no cure for eczema, treatments can help with symptoms. There isn’t currently an eczema cure. However, up to 80% of children with the condition will outgrow it by the time they become adults. People with eczema also experience periods of remission, where symptoms disappear temporarily. The best way to treat eczema is by using medications, alternative treatments and lifestyle changes.
Complications of Eczema
Skin problems, mental illness, and cardiovascular disease are tied to eczema. In addition to the core symptoms of eczema, the condition can also cause eczema complications, including eczema infection, eczema scars, an eczema sore, skin infections, pigment changes, bacterial dermatitis, and eczema herpeticum. This article will provide you with information...
The Connection Between Diabetes and Oral Health
The elevated blood sugar levels resulting from diabetes can make it hard to maintain oral health. As a result, people with this condition are more prone to gingivitis and periodontitis (types of gum disease), halitosis (chronic bad breath), loss of teeth, dry mouth, and oral thrush (a fungal infection). This...
Osteopenia vs. Osteoporosis: What Are the Differences?
Osteopenia and osteoporosis can seem similar since both words start with "osteo," from the Greek word for bone, osteon. The conditions are very similar, yet they are also different. Osteopenia is the precursor to the more severe disease of osteoporosis. This article will discuss the differences between osteopenia and osteoporosis,...
Symptoms of Chronic Gastritis
Chronic gastritis is a medical condition that causes long-term inflammation in the gastric mucosa (stomach lining). The most common cause of gastritis is an infection with a type of bacteria called Helicobacter pylori (H. pylori), often before the age of 12. Frequent symptoms of chronic gastritis include indigestion, abdominal pain,...
What Is Costochondritis?
Costochondritis is rib pain caused by inflammation of the cartilage (flexible connective tissue) in the rib cage. In this case, it connects the ribs to the sternum (the breastbone between the ribs). Pregnancy can cause costochondritis as the uterus grows and presses on the rib cage, causing it to expand....
Understanding ALS and Anxiety
A diagnosis of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) can be emotionally challenging, and being upset or anxious about the unknowns is normal. However, fleeting or brief anxiety is not the same as a clinical anxiety disorder. There are various types of anxiety disorders. They can all negatively impact the quality of...
Neonatal Jaundice: Symptoms, Causes, and Treatment
If your baby is experiencing neonatal jaundice (yellowing of the skin), along with any of the following symptoms, call 911 immediately:. Fever (rectal temperature over 100.4 degrees F for infants younger than 3 months) Limp or floppy body. Unresponsiveness. Arched body. Neonatal jaundice or hyperbilirubinemia is a common condition in...
