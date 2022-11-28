ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

Maple walnut biscuits recipe by Jeremy Lee

The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NEQqf_0jQJh91O00
Photograph: Kate Whitaker/The Observer

On a visit long ago to Los Angeles I ate at Campanile, founded by Nancy Silverton and Mark Peel. The food was wonderful and so, too, was their La Brea Bakery, as indeed are the books from this seminal restaurant, a testament to great shopping, cooking and eating. Nancy is famed for her baking, and these biscuits are inspired by her recipes.

Cracking walnuts for these lovely biscuits has charm but is not essential. As a rule, the paler the walnut, the better it is. Served with ice-cream, or a fool, with coffee or a glass of madeira, or with a pot of tea in bed and a very good book, these biscuits please – always.

Makes

48 biscuits

unsalted butter

230g

, at room temperature

caster sugar

100g

vanilla pod ½, split and seeds scraped

freshest organic egg yolk

1

maple syrup

2 tbsp

plain flour

275g

, sifted, plus extra for dusting

walnuts

150g

Heat the oven to 160C fan/gas mark 4.

Cut the butter roughly into pieces and cream in a food mixer until pale. Add the sugar and vanilla seeds and continue to mix until pale again. Mix in the egg yolk and the maple syrup. Roast the walnuts for 5-10 minutes in the hot oven, leave to cool and coarsely chop. Turn off the oven.

Add the flour and chopped walnuts to the butter mix and combine until a dough forms. Knead this deftly and swiftly on a lightly floured surface.

Once the dough is formed, shape into a cylinder roughly 30cm in length and 5-6cm in width. Cut in half and roll each half in a sheet of greaseproof paper, twisting the ends as if for a large bonbon.

Refrigerate for at least 30 minutes (if desired, one of the halves can be frozen for another time).

Heat the oven again to 160C fan/gas mark 4. Line a baking sheet with baking parchment. As these are best eaten fresh, slice and bake only what is needed, then rewrap, store and return to the fridge. Cut 3mm-thick slices and lay in serried ranks on the lined baking sheet.

Place in the oven and bake for 12-15 minutes. Cool on a rack.

From Cooking: Simply and Well, for One or Many by Jeremy Lee (HarperCollins, £30)

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Chocolate plum pudding recipe by Helen Goh

10-12 sultanas, raisins, currants. , a combination of pears, figs, apricots, prunes and dates, all chopped to the size of raisins. dark chocolate (60-70% cocoa solids) , finely chopped (or use chocolate buttons) unsweetened cocoa powder. 35g. , preferably Dutch-processed (I like Droste or Callebaut) eggs 4, lightly beaten. fresh...
The Guardian

‘Fifteen years of total insanity’: how Robert Downey Jr made peace with his maverick father

Robert Downey Sr put his son in wild underground movies and gave him access to drugs. So what happened when Downey Jr finally turned the cameras on his dad?. In his father’s underground western Greaser’s Palace, a seven-year-old Robert Downey Jr plays, in his own words, “a boy who got his neck slit by God”. This, perhaps, explains a lot. Downey Jr grew up on Robert Downey Sr’s film sets in the 70s and 80s, amid what he calls “a cacophony of creativity”, at the heart of the counterculture cinema scene fuelled by “cigarettes and weed and booze”. He slept in a cot wedged against an editing desk, got taken to see X-rated films such as La Grande Bouffe at an absurdly young age, and went on a cross-country road trip as a kid where he “was in charge of the hash pipe”.
Real Simple

Salty Coffee Toffee Bars

Each layer of this decadent treat delivers a satisfying surprise. Top a buttery cracker base with toasted pecans and walnuts before pouring on a coffee vanilla syrup to make a rich caramel-esque toffee bar. After a short 10-minute bake, chocolate and butterscotch chips melt into a pretty marble pattern that sets up in the refrigerator. A scattering of flaky sea salt is the finishing touch to this sweet-and-salty treat that will be devoured in a snap. Gift these toffee bars in glass jars, clear candy bags, or include them in a cookie box. They're sure to bring joy.
Mashed

Southern Tea Cakes Recipe

A tea cake is a Southern baked good similar to a cookie. But if you ask some people, that's a simplistic way of explaining this treat. As Etha Robinson, a former teacher and tea cake advocate, said in an interview with NPR: "it's more than a cookie ... it's an experience." The sweet creation has been a part of Juneteenth celebrations for years, as have red-hued foods, but it's also a common recipe with simple, versatile roots.
gordonramsayclub.com

Blueberry Cheesecake Cake (Ready in 30 Minutes)

Blueberries are always a good idea if you want to prepare a delicious and refreshing dessert. This blueberry cheesecake cake is so easy to make. You will need 10 minutes to prepare and around 20 to bake! Try it:. Ingredients:. 1 2/3 cups of graham cracker crumbs (you will need...
The Guardian

Elon Musk’s Twitter is fast proving that free speech at all costs is a dangerous fantasy

Free speech absolutists are like the cocky audience of a spectator sport – they think they could do better than the players, if they were just allowed a crack at it. To them, speech should be as free as possible, period. Nowhere is their oversimplification of the issue more evident than on social media, where abuse and disinformation have created a new frontier of regulation – and with it a cohort of disingenuous free speech warriors.
The Guardian

Tom Phillips obituary

In 1966, the artist Tom Phillips, who has died aged 85 after a long illness, walked into a junk shop on Peckham Rye in south London and bought a novel called A Human Document by the Victorian writer William Hurrell Mallock. The choice of book was random. “I’d decided it...
The Guardian

‘Racist’ interview with Pope Francis causes fury in Russia

Pope Francis has sparked fury in Russia over an interview in which he suggested that Chechen and Buryat members of its armed forces showed more cruelty in Ukraine than ethnic Russian soldiers. In an interview with the Catholic magazine America published Monday, the pope said that soldiers from Buryatia, where...
The Guardian

The Guardian

518K+
Followers
118K+
Post
247M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy