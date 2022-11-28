ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Dave Stryker Trio Appearing @ Birdland Tue., Dec 6th 7pm / 9:30pm

Whether you’ve heard guitarist Dave Stryker leading his own group (with 33 CD’s as a leader to date), or as a featured sideman with Stanley Turrentine, Jack McDuff, and many others, you know why the Village Voice calls him “one of the most distinctive guitarists to come along in recent years.” He was recently voted once again into the 2022 Downbeat Critics and Readers Poll for the 12th time.
Charlatans UK & Ride unite for co-headlining tour

Two of the UK’s most enduring and best-loved bands, The Charlatans UK and Ride have announced plans for a North American co-headline tour, set to begin January 30, 2023 at New York City’s Webster Hall and then continue through a February 18 finale at The Wiltern in Los Angeles, CA. Tickets for all announced dates go on sale Friday, December 2 at 10 am (local). For complete details and ticket information, please visit www.thecharlatans.net/gigs and www.thebandride.com.
