GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Ahmad Rand's 13 points helped Milwaukee defeat Green Bay 81-67 on Thursday night to open Horizon League play. Rand also added six rebounds and four blocks for the Panthers (6-3). Markeith Browning II scored 12 points and added four steals. Jalen Johnson recorded 12 points and was 4 of 6 shooting and 4 of 4 from the free throw line.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 17 HOURS AGO