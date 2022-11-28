Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
West Virginia mother of 5 allegedly beaten to death by newlywed husband during post-Thanksgiving brawl
West Virginia mother of five Marrisa Dawson was allegedly beaten to death by her new husband just a month after their wedding day during an at-home post-Thanksgiving brawl.
Houston Attorney Commits Suicide Before He Was To Stand Trial For Operating $225 Million Tax Evasion Scheme Involving America’s Richest Black Man, Robert Smith
A Houston-based tax attorney committed suicide on the eve of facing court on charges that he helped hide $225 million from the U.S. Internal Revenue Service in a corruption scandal involving Robert Smith, America's richest Black man.A judge presiding over the case — where Smith, the billionaire founder of private equity Vista Equity Partners, had turned government whistleblower — made the shocking announcement Monday.Carlos Kepke, 83, was charged with helping Smith conceal the fortune from the IRS.The lawyer’s unexplained death was announced in a San Francisco courtroom. Earlier today, it was revealed Kepke died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. As...
Alabama 'execution survivor' reaches settlement with state
Alabama won't seek another lethal injection date for an inmate whose September execution had been halted because of problems establishing an intravenous line, according to the terms of a settlement agreement approved on Monday.The state agreed to never use lethal injection again as an execution method to put Alan Eugene Miller to death. Any future effort to execute him will be done by nitrogen hypoxia, an execution method authorized in Alabama but that has never been used to carry out a death sentence in the US. There is currently no protocol in place for using nitrogen hypoxia.On Tuesday, U.S....
Friends say mom was living in fear before she was killed with family in Buffalo Grove
BUFFALO GROVE, Ill. (CBS) -- Friends say a woman found dead along with her children, husband, and mother-in-law in Buffalo Grove this week had been living in fear.As CBS 2's Jermont Terry reported Thursday night, we also learned about a restraining order, and financial trouble.Police were called Wednesday to the home in the 2800 block of Acacia Terrace, near Port Clinton Road, for a wellbeing check on a woman. When officers arrived, they were unable to make contact with anyone inside and forced their way in – only to find five people dead from an apparent quadruple murder suicide.On Thursday,...
82-Year-Old Elderly Black Woman Arrested and Told 'Don't Cry' by Valley, AL Officer Because She Can't Afford $77.80 Bill
An 82-year-old elderly woman from Valley, Alabama was arrested after "failing to pay" her delinquent trash bill. Many people are outraged that a small town would arrest a little old lady, and make her go to court over something so trivial. Apparently, they are hurting for trash revenue in Valley, Alabama.
Idaho police say sixth person on lease at house where four college students were murdered
Police said Thursday that a sixth person was on the lease at the home where four students were killed, but that additional person wasn't home at the time of the murders.
US News and World Report
KBI Identifies Man Shot and Killed by Topeka Police Officer
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The Kansas Bureau of Investigation has identified the man who was shot and killed by a Topeka police officer during a fight over a weapon. Dylan Walstrom, 28, of Topeka, died Thursday after he was shot by an officer investigating a car that was blocking an alley in central Topeka, the KBI said.
US News and World Report
Patrol: Western Nebraska Officer Shoots, Injures Armed Man
GERING, Neb. (AP) — A western Nebraska police officer shot and injured an armed man whom police had been called to help, the Nebraska State Patrol said Friday in a news release. The patrol said it’s investigating the shooting that happened late Thursday morning in Gering. Gering police...
US News and World Report
Walmart Worker's Suit Over Shooting Faces Legal Obstacles, Experts Say
(Reuters) - An employee at the Walmart in Chesapeake, Virginia, where a supervisor shot six co-workers dead last week may struggle to prevail in a $50-million lawsuit she filed accusing the retailer of failing to protect its workers, legal experts say. A system meant to help workers get compensated for...
US News and World Report
Sheriff: Father of Missing Girl Stole Dead Mother's Car
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Investigators in South Carolina think a 5-year-old girl missing from a home where her mother's decomposing body was found with a gunshot wound is with her father in a car stolen from the woman's house. Orangeburg County deputies issued an arrest warrant against Antar Antonio...
US News and World Report
Vermont Police Investigate After Prison Inmate Found Dead
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. (AP) — Vermont State Police troopers are investigating after an inmate at the Southern State Correctional Facility in Springfield was found dead. Charles Mould, 74, of Bennington, was found unresponsive in the infirmary unit where he was being held at about 3:20 a.m. Wednesday. He was pronounced dead a short time later.
US News and World Report
Police Called to Suburban Chicago Home Find 5 People Dead
BUFFALO GROVE, Ill. (AP) — Five people have been found dead at a home in suburban Chicago in what police said Wednesday was a likely “domestic-related incident.”. The Buffalo Grove Police Department said officers were sent around 11 a.m. to a single-family residence following a call for a wellbeing check on an adult female. The officers forced their way inside the home and found five people dead, police said.
US News and World Report
4 Dead in Head-On Collision on Delaware Highway
NEW CASTLE, Del. (AP) — Four people are dead after a head-on collision involving a wrong-way driver on an interstate highway, Delaware authorities said Thursday. Delaware State Police said the collision happened at about 11:30 p.m. Wednesday on Interstate 495 near New Castle. Investigators said a Ford pickup truck...
Comments / 0