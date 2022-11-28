Read full article on original website
British Mountain Guides Talk About Profession
In this video, we hear from some of our members about what it means to be a British Mountain Guide. The challenges of becoming a guide have tested many great British climbers over the years. One thing is for certain, being able to work in the mountains is one of the most rewarding career paths out there.
Watch: Florida man finds bear sleeping on his front porch
A Florida man who was alerted to the presence of a bear in his neighborhood discovered the animal taking a nap right outside his front door.
Mountain Biking Down Steep Squamish Slabs
Squamish slabs have been a focus of rock climbers for decades, but over the past few years, mountain bikers have been pushing the limits of what’s possible on two wheels. In September 2020, Matt Bolton cleaned some moss off a short cliff and rode his mountain bike down it. He had “this crazy idea for a while” that he wanted to ride down a rock slab as a climber was going up nearby. He called the run The Finger Biter and shared photos on Instagram. It was considered one of the more difficult slab lines on the coast.
