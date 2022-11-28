Read full article on original website
DVM 360
How to talk to clients about pet insurance
The smartest way to approach pet insurance is simply, according to the 2022 recipient of the Veterinary Heroes® Award in the category of practice management. Trying to get clients to buy into pet insurance can feel complicated, but Matt McGlasson, DVM, CVPM, chief medical officer at Noah’s Ark Animal Clinics, said that when talking with clients about pet insurance, the goal is to keep it simple.
DVM 360
Petco and Stella & Chewy's partner to provide more raw and natural food products
Helps improve access to benefits of raw food as part of Petco’s portfolio of high-quality nutrition containing no artificial ingredients. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc has teamed up with Stella & Chewy's to offer its raw and natural food products to Petco pet care centers, Petco’s website, and the Petco app in January 2023.
DVM 360
PetVet365 becomes first Fear Free Certified hospital network
Plus, Amanda Brumley, DVM, discusses how Fear Free impacts patient care, client relations, and the human-animal bond. Fear Free, LLC announced today1 that PetVet365 has become the first and currently only veterinary hospital network to achieve 100% Fear Free certification for all of its hospitals and team members. Fear Free certification signifies that each veterinary hospital and its team members will strive to keep pets’ emotional wellbeing at the forefront and prevent and alleviate any fear, anxiety, or stress they may experience.
DVM 360
Inflation spiking, canine IBD research, and more
Adam Christman, DVM, MBA, examines the important headlines impacting the veterinary profession in this segment of dvm360 Live!™. Here are the news items covered in the show:. Morris Animal Foundation honors Zinnie’s legacy through partnership to advance canine IBD research: Pet parents of a late Aussie who suffered from this disease collaborated with the foundation to give meaning to the untimely loss of their best friend.
DVM 360
Considerations for the use of sedation for feline veterinary visits
Use of pre-visit pharmaceuticals and in-clinic sedation for feline patients can improve the patient, client, and veterinary experience. “Cats are place-oriented beings,” said Robin Downing, DVM, MS, DBe, DAAPM, DACVSMR of the Downing Center for Animal Pain Management in Windsor, Colorado, during the 2022 American Association of Feline Practitioners (AAFP) conference in her session on the use of sedation for veterinary visits. Our clinics are not their home, and we are strangers. This change in location can quickly cause escalation into a state of fear, anxiety, and stress (FAS).
