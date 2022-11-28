Read full article on original website
thebrag.com
Buddy Guy adds final show to farewell Australian tour
After selling out his dates in Melbourne and Sydney, Buddy Guy has added another show in the latter city to his final Australian tour. Earlier this year, the legendary blues guitarist announced that he was bringing his ‘Damn Right Farewell’ tour Down Under next year. The initially announced...
thebrag.com
Beck announces special acoustic Australian shows
Iconic rocker Beck has announced two special Australian shows for next year. The multiple Grammy Award-winner will perform an intimate and acoustic show in Melbourne and Sydney in April (see full dates below). The acoustic set will emphasise Beck’s exquisite songwriting and impressive versatility, and will be the rare chance...
thebrag.com
It’s time to crack a cold one because Mashd N Kutcher have released ‘Get on the Beers: A Christmas Story’
Following the raging success of ‘Get On The Beers’, Aussie DJs Mashd N Kutcher have released a Christmas storybook based on the iconic track. ICYMI, while the enforced lockdown in Melbourne during the worst of the pandemic was an awful time, it inadvertently spawned a legendary Aussie moment: Dan Andrews telling folks it was not appropriate for people to get together and “get on the beers” at a press conference in March on 2020.
thebrag.com
Dodie is coming to Australia for her debut headline shows
Rising pop star dodie has announced her first-ever Australian headline shows. The English singer-songwriter, who first came to global fame on YouTube, will bring her ‘Hot Mess, An Intimate Tour Experience’ Down Under early next year. Beginning in Melbourne on Thursday, February 23rd, she’ll then perform in Sydney...
thebrag.com
Alex Cameron: ‘Operating in a grey area is where my best thinking gets done’
When you’re interviewing one of the most idiosyncratic rock performers in recent memory, it’s best to have them attempt to describe their art themselves. “I really don’t fancy myself as a provocateur or someone that is trying to cause people to be uncomfortable – what I’m trying to do is make people familiar and ultimately process in a comfortable way things that are hard to talk about,” Alex Cameron told Tone Deaf.
NME
Watch The Black Crowes guitarist Rich Robinson remove stage invader with his guitar at Australia concert
The Black Crowes guitarist Rich Robinson removed a stage invader with his guitar at a concert in Australia over the weekend. The incident happened after a man jumped onstage while the band were performing ‘Stare It Cold’ at the Palais Theatre in Melbourne on Sunday (November 20). Security...
Popculture
Nik Turner, '70s Rock Legend, Dead at 82
Nik Turner, a multi-instrumentalist and member of space rock pioneers Hawkwind, died at 82. Tuner died on Nov. 10 according to his family in an announcement on his Facebook page. "We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Nik Turner – The Mighty Thunder Rider, who passed away peacefully...
"Everybody was dumbstruck" - how Jimi Hendrix's arrival in London changed everything, as told by Mick Jagger, Jimmy Page, Jeff Beck and more
When Jimi Hendrix arrived in London in 1966, he not only blew the minds of fellow rock legends-in-making: he'd help spark a whole new form of electric blues
NME
Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds to play Manchester homecoming concert in 2023
Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds have announced a homecoming concert in Manchester for summer 2023. The former Oasis guitarist, co-vocalist and songwriter will take his solo band to Wythenshawe Park for a show on August 26, 2023. It marks the band’s first full headline performance in the city since...
Paul McCartney and Elton John Star in Abbey Road Studios Movie
Paul McCartney, Elton John, Roger Waters and others appear in the trailer for an upcoming documentary movie about Abbey Road Studios that marks its 90th anniversary. The iconic London complex is celebrated in If These Walls Could Sing, directed by McCartney’s daughter Mary, who says in the clip, “Abbey Road Studios has been a part of my life for as long as I can remember.”
thebrag.com
Kurt Vile & The Violators, black midi & more announced for Meadow 2023
Victoria festival Meadow is returning for its ninth edition next year, featuring acclaimed international artists like Kurt Vile and black midi. Meadow 9 will take place on the weekend of Friday, March 31st to Sunday, April 2nd in Bambra on Gulidjan, Gadubanud and Wadawurrung land. The weekend will see some...
thebrag.com
Open For Lunch will bring the best food & drink to Sydney and Parramatta
Sydney’s hospitality royalty are taking to the city’s streets this weekend for a huge foodie extravaganza. Open For Lunch kicks off the Summer in Sydney events series this Friday, December 2nd, transforming Sydney CBD and Parramatta with mouthwatering dining experiences. Hospitality favourites including Luke Mangan’s glass brasserie, Merivale’s...
thebrag.com
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard are holding a record fair in Melbourne
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard are holding a record fair ahead of their Melbourne show next month. The iconic psych rockers are playing at The Palace Foreshore on Saturday, December 10th, accompanied by singer-songwriter Stella Donnelly and local punk rock outfit CIVIC. Several days ago, King Gizzard revealed on...
thebrag.com
Everclear has just announced a 17 date Australian tour is coming in 2023
Everclear has just announced their return to Australia with a massive tour of 17 different shows across the country, starting in 2023. Everclear has officially announced their return to Australia will kick off in a 17-date tour starting in February of 2023. This will mark exactly three years after their last tour down under, which featured 15 dates across the country.
David Gilmour Guests on Donovan’s Upcoming Album, Shares New Song ‘Rock Me’
Two 1960s psych-rock icons have joined forces, crafting a collaborative medley of airy, bewitching vocals à la Donovan and ominous, spellbinding guitar stylings courtesy of David Gilmour. A part of the “Hurry Gurdy Man” artist’s upcoming album, Gaelia: The Sulan Sessions, Donovan recently dropped “Rock Me,” a brightly lilting,...
thebrag.com
A ‘Love Triangle’ Villain is accused of buying his IG followers
Patrick Hong, who quickly emerged as the villain on Love Triangle thanks to his abrasive ways – has been accused of buying his IG followers. The reality star’s Instagram mysteriously rose by over 130,000 followers over a 30 day period. Furthermore, he only had around 4,000 followers two days before the Stan show’s last episode.
thebrag.com
Metallica’s James Hetfield on his ‘Addiction to Fame’
Metallica is undoubtedly one of the biggest metal bands on the planet, and James Hetfield has admitted that the fame he experienced as part of the group went to his head. “Being up onstage is a fantasy world,” he said during an interview with The New Yorker, adding that he got carried away with the hype of being famous.
Metallica Announces New Album ’72 Seasons': See Track Listing
Metallica has announced a new album titled 72 Seasons, to be released on April 14. 72 Seasons marks Metallica's first studio album since 2016's Hardwired ... to Self-Destruct. James Hetfield and Lars Ulrich are again co-producers with Greg Fidelman, whose other credits include Slipknot, Black Sabbath and Red Hot Chili Peppers. The band previewed 72 Seasons on Monday with the short, blistering single "Lux Æterna."
thebrag.com
Love Island star Maddy has hooked up with an Islander outside the villa
Love Island star Maddy has hooked up with one of the Islanders from this year’s batch outside of the villa. Warning: this article contains potential spoilers, if you don’t want to be spoiled, you should stop reading now. The blonde bombshell has been spotted out and about in...
thebrag.com
Love Island star Jordan pleads guilty to drink driving a golf buggy
Love Island star Jordan has appeared in court over charges of mid-range drink driving after he was caught driving a golf buggy on the Gold Coast while under the influence. Jordan please guilty to the charges at Southport Magistrate’s Court yesterday. The reality star was pulled over by police...
