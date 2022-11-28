Netherlands vs Qatar live stream and how to watch the 2022 FIFA World Cup for free today, team news

The Netherlands will be hoping to qualify in style today as they taken on host Qatar in the latter's final Group A encounter at World Cup 2022. Four points from two games leaves the Oranje on the brink of the knockout stages, but the already eliminated Qataris will be determined to sign-off by giving their fans something to sing about.

The team sheets have been handed out and the big news is that Barcelona Memphis Depay starts for the Netherlands in place of Steven Bergwijn, while former Middlesbrough midfielder Marten de Roon comes in for Teun Koopmeiners.

Qatar meanwhile make just a single change from the side that lost 3-1 to Senegal, with Abdulaziz Hatem replacing Karim Boudiaf in midfield.

Make sure you know how to watch a Netherlands v Qatar live stream from anywhere and all games from the FIFA World Cup 2022 online for free today.

Dates: Tuesday, 29 November

Kick-off: 3pm GMT / 10am ET

Free live stream: ITVX

Watch anywhere: ExpressVPN

After a confidence building win over Senegal in their opening game, the Dutch had to settle for a point against Ecuador after an indifferent display. Coach Louis Van Gaal will likely count his side lucky to come away with a 1-1 draw after seeing his midfield completely overrun by the Ecuadorians and his forwards fail to manage a shot on target.

Qatar became the first team to be eliminated from the 2022 FIFA World Cup after their loss to Senegal, and in turn are the first hosts ever to be knocked out after just two games. Félix Sánchez will now be determined for his side not to set another unwanted record as they look to avoid becoming the first hosts not to register a single point in a tournament.

This Group A match kicks off today at 3pm GMT / 10am ET at the 68,895-seater Al Bayt Stadium at Qatar 2022.

You can watch the Netherlands vs Qatar live stream for free on ITV1. It's also available to watch online in HD on ITVX ( STV in Scotland ), along with half of all of the World Cup 2022 games. The other half are also online and free on the BBC.

UK football fans, whether at home or in another country, can tune into the World Cup 2022 online for free on ITVX.

Watch a Netherlands vs Qatar live stream from anywhere

You won't be able to watch your regular Netherlands vs Qatar live stream while traveling abroad. The streaming service will spot that you're in a foreign country and block you. You can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this, though.

It's a straightforward piece of software which sets your device to appear as if it's in the right country, allowing you to watch any Netherlands vs Qatar live stream from anywhere in the world.

USA soccer stream: watch Netherlands vs Qatar

In the USA, Fox Sports has the TV rights to the Netherlands vs Qatar live stream. The match airs on FOXE.

Remember, though, if you're a UK citizen abroad, you can use a VPN to watch World Cup 2022 free on iPlayer and ITVX.

Canada soccer stream: watch Netherlands vs Qatar

Cable network TSN has the rights to watch Netherlands vs Qatar in Canada. That means that Canadians will need to add TSN to their cable TV package or subscribe to TSN for streaming-only for $19.99 a month or $199.90 per year.

FuboTV subscribers will not be able to watch World Cup 2022, unlike those in the US. That said, if you're a US citizen away from home and in Canada, you can use a VPN to watch World Cup 2022 on FuboTV while away, just like you would normally.

Watch Netherlands vs Qatar live stream in Australia

If you're in Australia, you can watch a Netherlands vs Qatar live stream on SBS. Local streaming service SBS on Demand will provide live coverage every Qatar World Cup game.

Stuck away from your home in Oz at the moment? You'll need to use a VPN to access the free SBS live stream without being geo-blocked.

