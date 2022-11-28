7. Montana

- Property tax as share of total revenues: 8.63%

- 2021 total property tax revenues: $334.8 million

Like neighboring Idaho, Montana has experienced pandemic and remote work-accelerated population growth . Affordable housing for middle- to lower-income residents, particularly those who work in higher education, hospitality, and tourism, has become a major issue in the state.

Amid the housing boomlet, small-government activists have pushed a ballot initiative to cap property tax rates at 2019 levels. The median 2019 property tax bill for Montanans came in at $2,196.