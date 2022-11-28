3. Washington

- Property tax as share of total revenue: 13.34%

- 2021 total property tax revenue: $4.4 billion

Washington State is famous for Seattle's Starbucks, Microsoft, the Boeing assembly line, and the rainy Pacific Northwest climate. But the Evergreen State has persisted as a tech startup hub in no small part due to its lack of a state income tax.

As with Texas and New Hampshire, the trade-off for no state income tax is higher property taxes, with Washington's 2019 median homeowner bill weighing in at $3,617.