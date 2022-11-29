ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to watch the England vs Wales World Cup 2022 game online from anywhere

By Tom Bedford
 1 day ago

England vs Wales is going to be one of the most competitive World Cup 2022 games of all: this November 29 showdown between the neighbors and sporting rivals will possibly end either team's tournament progression.

The two Group B teams face each other, and depending on the results, it could be the last game for one or both teams — this is their last game of the group stages, and only the two best teams proceed, so the results of simultaneous Iran vs USA game is just as important. We've got a guide on how to watch USA vs Iran here .

Wales will have a tough time progressing, as a very specific set of circumstances needs to occur to ensure it's in the top two teams of the group. That doesn't mean England is in the clear, though, and it needs to improve on the dreary performance it brought to its game against the USA. More on the teams' chances below.

Lots of eyes are on the Wales vs England game, as it could dictate the future of the World Cup. That's why we've written this guide on how to watch the match — we wouldn't want you to miss out.

So read on to find out how to watch the England vs Wales game from England or Wales, or anywhere else in the world.

How to watch England vs Wales in the US

You've got a few different methods of watching the World Cup 2022 games in the US. Kick-off is at 2 pm ET/11 am PT, so it's in the middle of the day.

The main broadcast airs on Fox Sports 1, which is available as part of many traditional cable subscription packages. You can also watch the game if you are a subscriber to various live TV streaming services out there, like FuboTV , Hulu with Live TV , Sling TV (Sling Blue plan) and YouTube TV , making them all options for you. Anyone with a subscription to any of these services can also watch the game on foxsports.com .

An alternative is Peacock . If you're on Peacock Premium ($4.99-per-month) or Premium Plus ($9.99-per-month) you can stream the World Cup games, including the England vs Wales one. Though be sure to note that these are the Spanish-language broadcasts from Telemundo's coverage of the World Cup.

How to watch England vs Wales in the UK

You don't need to pay to watch the World Cup games in the UK (except for your license fee of course), so if you live in England or Wales, you can put all your money into snacks and drinks.

All the football games are available on live TV through BBC, ITV and S4C (the latter of which provides Welsh-language coverage). If you want to watch via the internet, you can use iPlayer or the ITV Hub (here's how to watch live TV on the ITV Hub if you need help).

Kick-off is at 7 pm, so you've got time to get to the pub (or home) after work before the match begins.

How to watch England vs Wales from anywhere

If you're going to be away from home but still want to watch Wales vs England, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address, meaning you can watch your TV programs even if you're not where you would normally be able to watch it. Our favorite is ExpressVPN , which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

England vs Wales important information

When does England vs Wales kick off?

England vs Wales kicks off at exactly the same time as the other Group B game, Iran vs USA.

That means it starts at 10 pm local time, or 2 pm ET/11 am PT or 7 pm BST.

Where does England vs Wales take place?

The England vs Wales game takes place in the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium a 45,000-capacity arena in the Qatar city of Al-Rayyan.

Wales is very familiar with this pitch, as the England game is its third World Cup match there.

What you need to know about England vs Wales

As both teams' final match of the group stages, the Wales vs England match could decide whether either team makes it to the knockout round — though the Iran vs USA game, happening simultaneously, also affects that.

England has a good chance to progress after this game, with its initial 6-2 win against Iran giving it lots of points and a good goal differential. If it wins or draws to Wales, it'll progress. Even if they lose by only a few goals, they're likely still golden.

Wales, on the other hand, must work hard. Not only does it have to beat England, but the Iran vs USA game needs to end in a draw. That way both Wales and Iran would have 3 points (USA would have 3, England would have 4), but by beating England, Wales would have a higher goal differential than Iran, meaning it'd take the runner-up spot of the group. That's a very specific set of occurrences.

Being neighbors, Wales and England have a storied history of matches against each other, going back 150 years. Wales hasn't actually beaten England since 1984 in the British Home Championship, with FIFA World Cup game in 2004 and a World Cup qualifier in 2005, European Championship matches in 2011 and 2016, and a friendly in 2020 all going to England.

Still, World Cups are full of upsets, so we can't say for certainty that England has this one in the bag. All we know for sure is that a large portion of the UK will spend the 90-minute match in the pub, with a pint in hand, waiting for joy or misery.

