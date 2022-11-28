ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

#11. Georgia

- Property tax as share of total revenues: 2.63%

- 2021 total property tax revenues: $732.3 million

Georgia is known for college football, Savannah's historic oak-shaded avenues, and the nation's busiest airport in Atlanta . The city's leading tourist destination is Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s National Historical Park. Atlanta is an epicenter for Black-owned startups and entrepreneurship.

Well before the pandemic, Georgia's low property taxes and coastal getaways were drawing primary residence and vacation home buyers to the Peach State. In 2019, the median property tax bill for Georgia homeowners was $1,982.

The Herald News

The Herald News

The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable.

