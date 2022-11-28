ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

#13. New Mexico

By Canva
The Herald News
The Herald News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kDM3h_0jQJbSfy00

- Property tax as share of total revenues: 1.23%

- 2021 total property tax revenues: $91.8 million

In 110 years of statehood, New Mexico has been famous for attracting artists to its picturesque mesas of the high desert. In recent decades, the Land of Enchantment has also enjoyed a natural gas boom and tourist influx to its ski resorts such as Taos. A widely publicized event purported to be a flying saucer crash has also drawn UFO believers worldwide to the small city of Roswell since 1947. Similar to neighboring Arizona, New Mexico has a small property tax bill, averaging $1,676.

Comments / 0

Related
The Herald News

The Herald News

Dayton, TN
10K+
Followers
13K+
Post
646K+
Views
ABOUT

The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.

 https://www.rheaheraldnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy