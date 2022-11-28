ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
#15. Maine

 3 days ago

- Property tax as share of total revenues: 0.82%

- 2021 total property tax revenues: $44.6 million

All-time bestselling horror novelist Stephen King calls Maine home. The Pine Tree State continues to draw less famous New Englanders and other Americans with an affordable cost of living and steady job growth. Some Maine residents also take advantage of neighboring New Hampshire's lack of a state income tax. Because of Maine's much lower property taxes, some residents will commute for work in the Granite State. For 2019, the median property tax bill in Maine was $2,896.

