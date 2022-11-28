ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

#6. Arkansas

By shuttersv // Shutterstock
The Herald News
The Herald News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KketK_0jQJatQ600

- Property tax as share of total revenues: 11.15%

- 2021 total property tax revenues: $1.3 Billion

Arkansas is known to current generations as the birthplace and childhood home of former U.S President Bill Clinton. Aside from agriculture and abundant natural gas reserves, the Natural State offers inviting spas and outdoor spaces. Visitors have been enjoying the historic spa baths of Hot Springs since a railroad line was constructed in the 1870s.

Whether you pronounce the name of longtime residents as "AR-Kansans," the state's homeowners enjoy the third-lowest property tax bills, per the Census research. The median Arkansas residential property tax bill was just $992 in 2019.

Comments / 0

Related
Luay Rahil

The richest woman in Arkansas

The rich are not getting richer. Earlier this year, Forbes announced its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth decrease by $500 billion from last year to $4 trillion.
ARKANSAS STATE
mysaline.com

Get monthly discounts on high speed internet through Federal program

High speed internet is now more affordable through a Federal Act, says Governor Asa Hutchinson, but most who are eligible have yet to enroll. Hutchinson made an announcement Wednesday about this first-in-the-nation partnership with national non-profit, EducationSuperHighway, to develop programs and implement best practices to address broadband affordability in the state.
ARKANSAS STATE
talkbusiness.net

Case of avian influenza confirmed in Arkansas Delta

One of Arkansas’ most profitable agriculture sectors is being threatened by disease. Testing has confirmed a case of avian influenza in a backyard flock in Arkansas County that had shown increased mortality over the course of several days. This is the third case of avian influenza in Arkansas this...
ARKANSAS STATE
5NEWS

Arkansas lawmakers file bills to expand healthcare for new mothers

ARKANSAS, USA — Arkansas lawmakers are already filing bills with the next legislative session more than a month away. With almost all abortions banned in Arkansas after the overturning of Roe v. Wade, one local representative is now focused on maternal health care. Representative Aaron Pilkington represents District 45...
ARKANSAS STATE
KATV

Sarah Huckabee Sanders announces the individuals she selected to be her senior staff

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Governor-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced on Tuesday who she has selected as her senior staff in the governor's office. "Arkansans can rest assured that this talented group of individuals who are going to advise me daily as governor have the determination and desire to see our state succeed," said Sanders. "I’ve known many of them for years, both as colleagues and friends, and each one brings invaluable experiences and expertise to the office. Along with Chief of Staff Gretchen Conger, I am excited to have this team by my side as we work to take Arkansas to the top."
ARKANSAS STATE
talkbusiness.net

Gov.-elect Sanders makes additional staff hires

Arkansas Gov.-elect Sarah Sanders announced several staff hires on Tuesday (Nov. 29). They include:. Deputy Chief of Staff Judd Deere, who joined her campaign this summer as communications director and has continued in that same capacity in the Governor-elect’s transition office. He is a former White House Deputy Press Secretary for President Donald Trump and brings more than a decade of political communications experience at both the national and state levels.
ARKANSAS STATE
magnoliareporter.com

Arkansas' recorded flu cases surge in past week

More than 2,400 new flu cases were reported to the Arkansas Department of Health for the week ended Friday. Health authorities caution that reported cases reflect only a portion of the actual numbers of flu cases in the state. For Week 47, Arkansas reported “Very High” or 12 out of...
ARKANSAS STATE
magnoliareporter.com

Mike McNeill’s Diary for Tuesday, November 29, 2022: Lithium industry getting serious

Up to this point, talk about a lithium industry in South Arkansas has been just that – talk. Sure, a lot of land has been leased and one company has built a lithium production pilot plant in El Dorado. But there’s not a speck of South Arkansas lithium in any electric vehicle battery anywhere. Happily, things are getting serious. We reported Monday that Standard Lithium and Lanxess have asked the Arkansas Oil and Gas Commission to come up with a financial formula for royalties that will be paid to property owners – their share of proceeds from future anticipated sales of lithium. In the immediate case, the two companies listed 1,800 individuals, families, churches, trusts, natural resources companies and others who may be in line to receive lithium royalties from Lanxess, which pumps the brine that Standard Lithium plans to market commercially as refined lithium chloride or lithium carbonate. With Albemarle Corporation’s plan to extract lithium from its Columbia County brine fields, and with Tetra Technologies eying a project to do the same in Columbia and Lafayette counties, thousands of property owners across the three counties will benefit financially after commercial production starts. In our case, it could be enough to splurge for a really nice supper. But for the local residents and companies who own more than a small slice of the Magnolia Square, hundreds or thousands of dollars could be coming their way annually. The Lanxess-Standard Lithium request to the AOGC means that lithium is getting real. CLICK HERE to see our Monday story.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
ualrpublicradio.org

Medical marijuana cultivation license revoked for Arkansas grower

Arkansas Medical Marijuana Commission Director Doralee Changer has revoked the cultivation license of Fort Smith-based River Valley Relief. Her action was procedural and followed a Nov. 3 court ruling to revoke the license. RVR has appealed the court ruling. The formal order will likely be issued no later than the...
ARKANSAS STATE
earnthenecklace.com

Ruben Diaz Leaving 5News: Where Is the Arkansas News Anchor Going?

Veteran journalist Ruben Diaz has been responsible for bringing the latest news coverage to Arkansas residents for four memorable years. Now the inspiring news anchor is moving to the next step of his career. Ruben Diaz announced he is leaving 5News in Fayetteville in December 2022. Naturally, viewers want to know where he is going next and if he will be back on broadcast soon. As much as they want him to stay in Arkansas, that won’t be the case. Here’s what Ruben Diaz said about his departure from KFSM-TV.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
theseasonalhomestead.com

Homesteading in Arkansas | The Facts and My Experience

Recently I’ve been asked more and more, what is homesteading in Arkansas like? What are the good points and bad points? Many are searching out for the ideal place to homestead, or perhaps the place that is the right fit for them. There are many points to discuss like...
ARKANSAS STATE
KYTV

Proposed Arkansas bill would allow convicted felons to possess firearms

HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - A house bill filed in the Arkansas State Legislature would establish a path to restore the right to possess a firearm. Arkansas State Representative Vivian Flowers, a Democrat in the 17th District, filed House Bill 1013. It provides a pathway for convicted felons to regain the right to possess and own firearms after serving the entirety of a sentence, followed by an additional 10-year span. Arkansas law states that no person shall possess or own any firearm if convicted of a felony.
ARKANSAS STATE
KHBS

Million dollar Powerball lottery ticket sold in Arkansas

Little Rock, AR, USA — The Arkansas Scholarship Lottery released Monday that Saturday's drawing of the Powerball lottery jackpot netted one winning ticket in Arkansas. The $1 million dollar ticket was sold at the Kum & Go at 1775 Old Morrilton Highway in Conway. It was the only $1 million dollar ticket sold in the United States for Saturday's drawing, a release stated.
ARKANSAS STATE
KATV

Arkansas trial on transgender treatment for children; new testimony from doctor Monday

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The nation’s first trial over a state’s ban on transgender transition treatment for children, which began in Arkansas on Oct.17, continued Monday. The Arkansas Save Adolescents from Experimentation Act (SAFE Act), also known as Act 626, prohibits doctors from providing transgender hormone treatment, puberty blockers, or surgery to anyone under 18 years old. It also prevents doctors from referring patients elsewhere for such treatment. The act was filed in February, 2021.
ARKANSAS STATE
KHBS

Rogers pharmacy struggling to keep up with flu medicine demands

ROGERS, Ark. — According to the Arkansas Center for Health Improvement, there have now been 30 deaths in the state of Arkansas related to the flu. “We're already at a higher level of flu infections today than we have ever seen at the peak of flu season," ACHI President and CEO Dr. Joe Thompson said. "Which usually happens in February in the last eight years.”
ROGERS, AR
The Herald News

The Herald News

Dayton, TN
10K+
Followers
13K+
Post
646K+
Views
ABOUT

The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.

 https://www.rheaheraldnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy