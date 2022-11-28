ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

#12. California

By Canva
The Herald News
The Herald News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xIydF_0jQJaoFh00

- Property tax as share of total revenues: 1.27%

- 2021 total property tax revenues: $3.2 billion

California has been one of the hardest-hit states in terms of net out-migration, even before the pandemic. The Golden State sits inside the top 10 ranking of highest property taxes in the country. Combined with near-record prices, these factors motivated many residents to sell. Before looking up U-Haul rates from San Francisco to Austin, however, Californians may want to consider the median 2019 property tax bill of $4,536 was just a few hundred dollars more per year than in Texas.

Comments / 0

Related
The Herald News

The Herald News

Dayton, TN
10K+
Followers
13K+
Post
646K+
Views
ABOUT

The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.

 https://www.rheaheraldnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy