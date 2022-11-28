1. Washington D.C.

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Herald News
- Property tax as share of total revenues: 33.35%

- 2021 total property tax revenues: $3.0 billion

Already one of the most expensive cities in the country, the nation's capital also takes the cake for some of the highest property taxes in the land. Last year, The Washington Post ranked the District of Columbia as having the third-highest property tax rate in the U.S.

The Herald News

The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.

