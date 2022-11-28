- Property tax as share of total revenues: 11.39%

- 2021 total property tax revenues: $120.0 million

Alaska is the second-least-populated state and possibly the only portion of the U.S. poised to benefit from expanded shipping through a thawing Arctic ice cap. Since the U.S. purchased the vast territory from Russia in the 19th century, an abundance of natural resources including fisheries, gold, oil, and gas has drawn settlers to the Last Frontier.

However, alongside the Northern Lights and breathtaking fjords comes certain drawbacks, beyond jokes about the state's frigid temperatures and geographic distance from the contiguous U.S. Alaska doesn't have enough residents to support a property tax, and thus it funds basic services with sales tax collections and federal transfers. Consequently, with most of Alaska's territory designated as federal or tribal lands exempt from state property taxes , people in the largest cities of Anchorage and Juneau pay more in property tax. Alaska's median residential property tax bill reached $3,692 in 2019.