ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

#4. New Hampshire

By Canva
The Herald News
The Herald News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aIoTS_0jQJaGR700

- Property tax as share of total revenues: 12.49%

- 2021 total property tax revenues: $401.4 million

You might expect a state with a founding motto "Live free or die" to have lower property taxes than its famously liberal Democratic New England neighbors Vermont and Massachusetts. Thanks to the trade-offs associated with New Hampshire's lack of a state income tax, that's not the case.

In part reflecting its high average property values and number of second homes for Massachusetts residents, New Hampshire's 2019 median property tax bill came in at a whopping $6,244, ranking it the third-most-expensive state for property taxes.

Comments / 0

Related
The Herald News

The Herald News

Dayton, TN
10K+
Followers
13K+
Post
646K+
Views
ABOUT

The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.

 https://www.rheaheraldnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy