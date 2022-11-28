4. New Hampshire

- Property tax as share of total revenues: 12.49%

- 2021 total property tax revenues: $401.4 million

You might expect a state with a founding motto "Live free or die" to have lower property taxes than its famously liberal Democratic New England neighbors Vermont and Massachusetts. Thanks to the trade-offs associated with New Hampshire's lack of a state income tax, that's not the case.

In part reflecting its high average property values and number of second homes for Massachusetts residents, New Hampshire's 2019 median property tax bill came in at a whopping $6,244, ranking it the third-most-expensive state for property taxes.