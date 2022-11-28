New York City schools Chancellor David Banks laid out his first comprehensive plan Thursday for improving special education in the nation’s largest school system, pledging a $215 million investment to expand several popular programs for students with disabilities and creating an advisory council to drive future reforms.Nearly 200,000 students with disabilities receive legally mandated special education services in city schools – and their academic outcomes continue to lag, with just 58%...

