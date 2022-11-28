ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

#9. Michigan

The Herald News
- Property tax as share of total revenues: 6.96%

- 2021 total property tax revenues: $2396.4 million

The Wolverine State has drawn tourists to its abundant outdoors in recent years with its Pure Michigan ad campaign, voiced by "Toy Story" actor Tim Allen. When it comes to moving to the Great Lakes, regardless of the decades-long exodus from Detroit, Michigan has not been spared from housing shortages and bidding wars . A large number of wealthy Chicagoans buying second homes in Michigan has been a factor in housing costs, particularly along the lakes, as has the shortage of construction materials and homebuilding labor in rural areas.

With a median homeowner tax bill of $2,706 in 2019, Michigan remains in the middle of the pack for property taxes in the Midwest.

MICHIGAN STATE
The Herald News

The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.

