#10. Nevada

By Canva
The Herald News
The Herald News
 3 days ago

- Property tax as share of total revenues: 3.71%

- 2021 total property tax revenues: $386.5 million

There's no question the pandemic hastened and expanded the trend of Nevada luring Californians and other Americans to Las Vegas. With the second-most sunniest days per year of any state (behind Arizona), Nevada has no state income tax and discreet business registration laws, making it a magnet for entrepreneurs and gamblers trying their luck.

With Vegas and Reno home sales staying hot as most U.S. metro housing markets cool this summer, new Nevadans can look forward to affordable property tax rates. In 2019, the median Nevada homeowner received a tax bill of $1,789.

